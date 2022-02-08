gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) operates trading platforms focusing on institutional level global fixed-income markets. The company's core products are recognized as the industry standard in an ongoing transition towards e-trading considering a significant segment of bonds, loans, and credit securities are still traded over the phone. Indeed, the company benefits from the market moving in its direction which has supported strong growth over the last several years allowing it to consolidate market share.

Coming out of an exceptional period for the company during the pandemic which accelerated many of its underlying trends, the challenge more recently has been difficult comps. Indeed, MarketAxess just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by weaker growth and lower earnings that have pulled shares down by more than 35% over the past year. The silver lining now is that the rising level of volatility in bonds as a current market trend can end up supporting trading volumes. We like MKTX as a high-quality market leader with overall solid fundamentals.

company IR

MTKX Q4 Earnings Recap

The company reported its Q4 earnings on January 26th with GAAP EPS of $1.37, missing expectation by $0.05, and down from $1.91 in the period last year. Revenue of $165 million was slightly above the market consensus but down 3.6% year-over-year. Higher operating expenses which climbed by 16.1% y/y pressured by rising labor costs and a growing headcount contributed to the weaker earnings.

We mentioned that comps from the second half of 2020 set a high benchmark. This was in the context of record activity in U.S. credit markets propelled by Fed quantitative easing and historically low rates. For Q4 2021, the average daily credit trading volume declined by 5.5% y/y to $9.7 billion with a sharper 12.8% slowdown in the core U.S. high-grade credit segment. Keep in mind that fees are directly tied to the level of trading activity although different types of securities and maturities offer varying fee levels. The smaller emerging market credit has been a strong point with revenue climbing 16% y/y in Q4.

source: Company IR

While trading volumes in 2021 pulled back, the company's operating trends are still up on a 2-year stacked basis against pre-pandemic levels. Full-year revenue of $699 million climbed by 1% y/y and 17% over 2019. Operationally, management noted an increase in market share among U.S. high-yield credit trading along with gains in Eurobond and the municipal bond market. The company ended the year with 1,877 clients, up from 1,823 at the end of 2020. The number of clients trading 3 or more products has seen stronger growth to 1,047 from 996 last year.

A theme for the company is to continue investing in growth with a strategy built around increased penetration in the core credit market, new products, and expanding "protocols" which are deeper trade and execution features. One area management is particularly optimistic about is the "Open Trading" network based on anonymous trading in bonds which are traditionally relationship-based. The effort here is to improve market transparency and liquidity which can drive volumes. Furthermore, from 28% of total revenues based on international markets currently, the company sees that level reaching 50% long-term.

source: company IR

MarketAxess maintains a rock-solid balance sheet, ending the quarter with $543 million in cash and investments against zero long-term financial debt. With the Q4 earnings report, MKTX announced a new $150 million share repurchasing authorization. The company has been active with buybacks, including repurchasing about $45 million worth of stock in Q4. MKTX also increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.70 per share. This was the 12th consecutive year of increasing the annual payout. The dividend currently yields about 0.75% on a forward basis.

Data by YCharts

MKTX Stock Price Forecast

The most bullish long-term tailwind for MarketAxess is the understanding that electronic trading in fixed income is still in the early stages of adoption across security types and in global markets. The estimated $778 billion in global daily average trading volume for all product types as an addressable market is significantly larger compared to the company's current share. Management believes that every incremental 1% change in market shares can add $50 to $60 million in additional annual revenue for the company. The plan is to replicate the success the company has had in U.S. high-grade credit into the other markets.

source: company IR

From the chart above, the key takeaway is that segments like U.S. Treasuries, European Government Bonds, Leveraged Loans, and Municipals are still largely untapped. On this point, the company's 2021 acquisition of "MuniBrokers", which specializes in electronic municipal bond trading and execution, highlights efforts to expand growth opportunities.

We also note that the company's Rates business to trade U.S. Treasuries as well as agency and foreign government debt has been one of the strongest growth segments. With January operating statistics, total trading volumes for Rates are up 40.6% y/y compared to just 1.2% in credit. Management noted this was the second-highest month ever for total volumes while noting that a pick-up in global fixed income market volatility has created an increased demand for the company's "Open Trading" liquidity solutions.

We believe this trend will continue with signals by global Central Banks including the Fed and ECB to take a more hawkish policy position. Higher rates could be a positive catalyst to support stronger than expected results going forward if it is accompanied by increased trading activity levels. On the other hand, the understanding is that this remains a smaller part of the overall business and generates lower fees.

company IR

According to consensus, the market is forecasting 2022 revenue to reach $778 million, up around 11% y/y which considers momentum in core products, along with a boost from new protocols like trade automation. A 2022 EPS estimate of $7.83, if confirmed, would represent an increase to 13% over the 2021 result. Looking ahead, the market sees revenue trending towards $1.0 billion over the next 3 years with EPS growth averaging about 15% per year between 2023 and 2024.

Seeking Alpha

As it relates to valuation, metrics like the forward price to sales multiple of 19x and forward P/E of 48x based on 2022 stand out as "pricey" by most objective measures. Still, the key here is that MKTX benefits from several structural fundamental aspects that support a premium for its stock. The sense is that its customers are effectively captured into the ecosystem and are likely to remain on the platform for the long run considering the technology investments required to replace the systems that often don't have viable alternatives.

We note that the current forward P/E has corrected from as high as 90x at the peak valuation in late 2020 and is now well below the 5-year average for the ratio closer to 57x. MKTX looks more interesting out towards 2023 with a 1-year forward P/E of 43x.

Data by YCharts

While there are not any direct comparisons to MKTX, exchanges and financial market data providers can represent a peer group. We note that MKTX is at a valuation premium relative to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) with a forward P/E of 20x, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) at 23x, and IHS Markit Ltd. (MRKT) at 33x which is in the process of merging with S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). These companies compete with MKTX with alternative solutions in particular products and services. The biggest advantage for MKTX is its scale as it relates to fixed-income trading.

Data by YCharts

One justification for MKTX's higher valuation is its wider gross margin that has trended above 75% and operating margins near 50% which are above this peer group. Its combination of steady growth, recurring profitability, net cash balance sheet, and segment leadership add a layer of quality to the fundamentals. With a higher level of growth expected over the next few years, we can also make the case that MKTX is a superior dividend growth stock compared to CBOE and ICE.

Data by YCharts

Is MKTX a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There's a lot to like about MKTX with solid fundamentals but we believe valuation remains a headwind that will limit the upside in the stock. We rate shares of MKTX as a hold with a year ahead price target of $380 representing a forward P/E of 50x.

Our take is that the company is fine, but it's hard to get aggressively bullish on the stock considering the weaker financial results and slowing growth. We want to see a trend of accelerating financial metrics to justify expanding valuation multiples. On the other hand, we believe the quality of the earnings from here can limit the downside in the stock as the company should continue to command a market premium.

The upside of fixed income trading is that even into rising rates, strategies related to relative value and portfolio rebalancing can support market activity. Stronger performance in the company's Rates business and the Open Trading platform can allow the company to exceed current expectations as part of the bullish case. On the downside, the operating metrics and monthly trading volumes will be key metrics to watch. Weaker-than-expected results in the upcoming quarters can force a reassessment of the long-term outlook and open the door for a deeper selloff in the stock.