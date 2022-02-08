sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Year-To-Date Stock & REIT Performance In Six Charts

In January, the stock market was on track for its worst performance in the month of January on record. In January 2009, the market plunged 8.8% for the month. In January 2022, the market selloff reached -9% at its worst, but in the waning days of the month stocks pulled back from the brink to end down only about 5%.

But not all stocks are created equal. The diversified S&P 500 (SPY) currently sits almost 6% down on the year, while real estate investment trusts ("REITs") as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) are down 9.5% and the tech stocks in the Nasdaq index (QQQ) are down 10.5%.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down about 10% YTD, and Cathie Woods' ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 22.5%.

We are witnessing a full-on reversal in the long-standing trend of growth stocks outperforming value stocks.

Data by YCharts

With the Federal Reserve now entering into another monetary tightening mode, the extreme risk-on environment fueled by a flood of liquidity and ultra-low interest rates has come to an end - at least for now.

Year-to-date, the 10-year Treasury rate has shot up almost 20%, while BBB corporate bond yields have risen about 18%.

Data by YCharts

This happened in the span of only a little more than a month!

Contrary to popular belief, however, periods of rising interest rates are not necessarily the death knell for REITs.

During the last Federal Reserve interest rate hiking cycle from January 2017 to December 2018, REITs on average ended up at roughly the same prices where they began. Admittedly, though, they experienced plenty of volatility, including a ~15% selloff from late 2017 to the early Spring of 2018.

Data by YCharts

In the latter half of 2018, REITs sold off about 10% before and right after the Fed's Fall rate hike in September, but they rebounded afterward to regain most of their lost ground. Then, late in the year, when Fed Chairman Powell not only raised the key interest rate again but also indicated that the shrinking of the balance sheet (i.e. selling Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities) would continue on "autopilot," REITs sold off another ~14%.

However, it's important to note that it didn't take a Fed rate cut to spur REIT prices to rally in 2019. The Fed did not cut their key interest rate until the beginning of August. From the beginning of 2019 to that rate cut, REITs returned around 20% on a price basis alone.

The point is that REITs don't need falling interest rates in order to perform well. They can perform well when the Fed is holding its key rate flat, even if the Fed has hiked rates several times prior.

Perhaps more importantly, funds from operations ("FFO" - the primary earnings metric for REITs) continued to rise during the last Fed rate-hiking cycle, a reminder that economic growth is more important than interest rates for REIT fundamentals.

But there is another story to tell about REIT performance YTD, and it concerns inflation. Over the course of 2021, the rate of growth in consumer prices rose higher and higher.

Data by YCharts

As I explained in "The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Has Not Run Out of Gas Yet," high inflation benefits REITs with short-term leases (apartments, self-storage, hotels) while hurting REITs with long-term leases (net lease).

As such, it is unsurprising to find that the Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) has dipped less than the VNQ or the Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) so far this year:

Data by YCharts

What sort of macroeconomic environment will develop over the course of 2022? Will high inflation continue? Or will the economy cool down and usher in the return of disinflationary pressures? Will the Fed hike rates four or more times? Or will there be only a few hikes before the Fed pulls back on their hawkishness?

I've made my view clear that the US (along with all other developed economies) will eventually return to a disinflationary, low interest rate environment. See, for instance:

But I've learned my lesson not to predict when that will happen. It could take another few months, or it could take another year or so.

But perhaps you disagree with me and think that high (or relatively high) inflation is here to stay, at least for a number of years.

In either case, there are attractive REITs to buy during the current dip. Here are four solid REITs that may appeal to different investors depending on their macroeconomic outlooks.

1. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 4.3%

I recently wrote a detailed article to explain "Why Agree Realty Is My Largest Holding." I simply do not believe there is a better combination of strong growth, conservative portfolio construction, fortress balance sheet, and attractive yield in REITdom than what is offered by ADC.

The REIT owns net lease and ground lease properties occupied by the nation's leading retailers, such as Walmart (WMT), Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), Kroger (KR), Hobby Lobby and Home Depot (HD).

ADC January 2022 Presentation

While properties leased to these high-quality tenants tend to trade at lower cap rates since they are highly sought after by income seekers, they also tend to boast better locations than the average retail property.

Crucially, the strongest retailers also have the ability to invest in their omnichannel platforms, which will be critical to thrive in an environment increasingly characterized by e-commerce competition.

What's more, it's becoming increasingly clear that the freestanding format offers retailers the optimal way to deliver products and meet customers' needs as apps and online stores become more commonplace.

ADC January 2022 Presentation

On the other hand, ADC has long lease terms with a weighted average remaining term of ~10 years, and contractual rents are locked in with only about a 1% average annual rent escalation.

Since organic growth is low for this business model, the REIT is heavily focused on acquisitions for growth. As such, rising interest rates are a headwind.

Fortunately, as I explained in the focus article, ADC just recently expanded its credit facility to $1 billion (maturing January 2026) and executed a fortuitously timed, 5 million share forward equity offering locked in at $68.15 per share (~$341 million of proceeds). This virtually ensures that the REIT will not need to issue any new bonds or at-the-market equity for at least the next few quarters, if not longer.

What's more, ADC has almost no debt maturing until late in this decade, with the first big year of maturities not coming until 2028.

ADC January 2022 Presentation

If this round of Fed rate hikes proves temporary like the last four or five have been, then ADC's debt maturity schedule gives it plenty of time to outlast the current rising rate environment.

Management target AFFO per share growth in the high single-digits over the next three years, with dividend growth roughly matching that.

2. Crown Castle International (CCI)

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

CCI is one of United States' leading owners of wireless telecommunications infrastructure. Ironically, despite having "International" in the title, the REIT focuses solely on the US market, which it sees as having the most attractive market for long-term wireless demand growth.

Crown Castle December Presentation

In addition to having an extensive network of towers, CCI's infrastructure portfolio also includes over 80,000 small cell nodes, which basically act as mini towers to boost signal in the most densely populated areas.

Crown Castle December Presentation

As the big four wireless carriers continue to roll out their 5G networks across the nation, these small cell nodes are becoming increasingly valuable and necessary.

In a recent article titled "Crown Castle International: Buy Because Growth Is Not Slowing Down," I explained the recently reported Q4 2021 results that seem to have thrown some investors off.

CCI originally expected 8% AFFO per share growth in 2022, but results in the fourth quarter of 2021 came in stronger than expected, which now make the same amount of growth in 2022 look smaller in comparison. AFFO per share growth guidance for 2022 is now 6%, simply because the 2021 comparison was so strong.

Management still stands behind their long-term growth target of 7-8% AFFO/share growth, and actual results have come in above their guidance for a few years in a row now. Another positive surprise to the upside might be in the cards for this year.

3. Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP)

Dividend Yield: 5.0%

UBA owns multi-tenant retail (primarily grocery- or pharmacy-anchored) properties in the New York tri-state area, with most properties in suburbs within commuting distance to New York City.

These are exactly the suburbs where affluent urbanites fled en masse during the pandemic, making UBA's super zip codes even more super.

UBA Q4 2021 Presentation

The tri-state area is largely characterized by entrenched NIMBYism and limited available land, which creates a high barrier to entry for new retail developments.

However, this also raises the property values of each existing retail center, correspondingly lowering the cap rates at which these properties trade hands. This creates an issue for a REIT like UBA that typically does not trade at a low enough cost of equity to make equity issuance an attractive source of capital for acquisitions.

Luckily, UBA sold a few non-core properties recently, and management plans to use the proceeds (along with retained cash) to restart the growth engine.

As explained in my article "Urstadt Biddle Properties Is Back In Acquisition Mode," after two and a half years without purchasing a single new property, UBA recently closed on the acquisition of a Stop & Shop-anchored shopping center in Shelton, Connecticut (about an hour and a half outside of Manhattan) for $33.6 million.

It is the perfect time to return to acquisition mode, as foot traffic at UBA's centers began to exceed 2019 levels in March 2021. And foot traffic has only increased since then.

UBA Q4 2021 Presentation

UBA has plenty of other investment opportunities, ranging from densification projects at its existing properties to more acquisitions to redemption of its 6.25%-yielding Series H preferred equity (UBP.PH) later this year.

4. NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

Dividend Yield: 2.0%

NXRT is an apartment REIT focused on ten hand-picked markets across Sun Belt states. And when I say "hand-picked," I mean it would be hard to come up with a better selection of American cities for population, job, and rent growth in recent years.

NXRT REiT Week Presentation

In the third quarter, NXRT enjoyed phenomenal rent growth, with new lease rent growth of 23.8% and renewals signed at 10.5% higher rates for a blended leasing spread of 16%. Based on the recently released results of Sun Belt multifamily REIT peers, I would expect NXRT's Q4 results to be as strong if not stronger than Q3.

NXRT's business model is to buy Class B apartments in its target markets, fix them up with upgrades and renovations, raise rents to reflect the upgraded quality, then sell properties with little upside remaining and recycle capital into new value-add Class B apartment properties.

This model has served NXRT very well over the years, and it has allowed the REIT to grow its AFFO per share and dividends at a double-digit rate while barely needing to issue any new equity at all.

With the best population and job growth rates happening in NXRT's markets, NXRT's growth is worth paying up for. Homebuilders simply can't keep up, which drives people to rent rather than buy. As I explained in "NexPoint Residential: Better Late Than Never," it remains over 40% cheaper on average to rent rather than buy in NXRT's markets.

Bottom Line

The saying "buy when there's blood in the streets" came about in response to the massive, wealth-destroying selloff preceding the Great Depression. The Wall Street legend is that stockbrokers and investors lost so much money so quickly that some despondently jumped out of their office windows to their deaths. Hence, blood in the streets.

Now, we are nowhere near that level of market selloff or investor despondency. But high inflation and rising interest rates have at least given REITs a bloody nose, so there is some blood in the streets, if you will.

This selloff has given long-term investors many attractively valued REITs to consider buying, and the four presented above are some of my favorites.