Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) soared 60% after the social media company submitted its earnings card for the fourth quarter which showed a first-ever profit. Snap also crushed revenue predictions for the fourth-quarter and saw strong growth in daily active users and free cash flow!

Snap delivers an impressive earnings card

Snap has taken shareholders on a wild ride lately. First, shares of Snap crashed after Meta Platforms (FB) reported its first-ever decline in daily active users and warned of headwinds in the advertising business. After Snap's shares dropped 24% on Thursday to a new 1-year low at $24.32, the price exploded higher by 60% on Friday after the social media company did what many thought wasn’t possible: It reported its first quarterly profit since the company was founded more than 10 years ago.

For the fourth-quarter, Snap delivered 42% revenue growth and posted record revenues of $1.30B. Snap beat EPS predictions by a large margin, too. It also beat its own guidance which called for Q4’21 revenues of $1.17B to $1.21B.

Revenue gains were supported by strong daily active user growth and an advertising business that is not slowing down as much as initially feared. Snap warned of headwinds in the ad business in 2021 due to changes to Apple’s iOS operating software. These consumer-friendly privacy changes allowed users to turn off ad tracking which were said to negatively impact marketers’ ability to understand online purchasing behavior. Snap warned of revenue challenges to its business in October of last year and shares of the social media company have fallen ever since.

The revenue warning seems to have been exaggerated because Snap ended FY 2021 not only with 64% higher revenues compared to FY 2020, but the social media company also saw another year of revenue acceleration. Snap ended FY 2021 with $4.12B in revenues and it was the third straight year of accelerating revenue growth for the company… which is quite impressive considering that Snap just three months ago warned of the possibility of a slowdown in ad spending.

Revenue growth has been fueled by continual interest in the company’s Snap app and products that are seeing increasing customer adoption, like augmented reality products. Snap ended the fourth-quarter with 319 million daily active users, meaning the firm added 13M new users to its app in the last quarter and 54M in total in FY 2021. Growth was once again exceptionally strong in international markets -- which are markets outside of North America and Europe. Snap added 10M new users in the last quarter in those markets, which were responsible for 77% of Snap’s total Q4’21 DAU growth.

Snap’s business has reached a critical point

One of the most critical takeaways from Snap’s fourth-quarter earnings card was that the company has reached a turning point regarding profitability. For the first time ever, Snap generated a profit, something the market doubted the company could achieve. Besides a net profit of $22.6M in the fourth-quarter, free cash flow at Snap is looking better and better.

Snap’s business is now free cash flow profitable which fundamentally improves the commercial outlook not only for the company, but also for the stock. Snap’s free cash flow in the fourth-quarter was $161.0M compared to $(69.0)M in the fourth-quarter in the year-earlier period. Free cash flow for FY 2021 was $223M, showing a year over year improvement of 199%. FY 2021 was the first year ever for which Snap posted positive free cash flow.

Q1’22 revenue and daily active user guidance

Snap is projecting continual momentum in user acquisition and revenue growth. For the first quarter 2022, the company projects revenues between $1.03B and $1.08B, and 328M to 330M average daily active users. The guidance implies that Snap will add 9M to 11M new daily active users just this quarter.

Snap can revalue higher as estimates get refreshed

Despite a 60% increase in pricing, Snap’s commercial prospects in the ad market are still undervalued. The expectation is for Snap to grow its top line to $5.65B in FY 2022, implying 37% year over year growth. Considering that Snap's revenues increased 64% in FY 2021 and that the firm initiated strong guidance for Q1'22, Snap's revenue estimates could go up materially.

As revenue predictions get refreshed, shares of Snap can revalue higher. Based off of FY 2023 expected revenues, shares have a sales multiplier factor of 7.8 X.

Risks with Snap

The risks for Snap's stock have significantly decreased after the firm put its fourth-quarter earnings card on the table. The advertising business is doing better than expected and international growth in daily active users indicates strong monetization potential. Apple’s privacy changes are not hurting Snap’s business as much as projected and that the firm beat its own guidance suggests that Snap's growth potential in the ad market is still underestimated. An unexpected slowdown in daily active users and revenue growth would challenge my positive outlook for shares of Snap.

Final thoughts

Shares of Snap soared 60% at the end of last week, but the social media company’s prospects for growth, especially in international markets, are still undervalued. Snap’s accelerating revenue growth and strong free cash flow generation are fundamentally changing the outlook for the stock. Snap has potential to revalue higher since risks have decreased and the outlook for DAU and revenue growth looks bright!