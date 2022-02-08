Jens Schlueter/Getty Images News

Tesla is to fossil-fuel cars and electric cars what Ford was to horse-drawn carriages and affordable automobiles: it helps bid farewell to the former and heralds the dawn of a new age with the latter. But Ford didn't get to keep its crown forever; nor should Tesla expect to do so...

In light of recent trends and trajectories as well as the broader outlook, the earlier "Buy" recommendation is updated to "Hold" and is strongly dependent on investor objectives.

U.S. Sales in 2021: A Selection

For any major carmaker (outside of luxury marques), the stock price trajectory is typically implied by sales performance in the dominant market. Thus, for Tesla, General Motors Company (GM), and Ford Motor Company (F), U.S. conditions inform their stocks' performance while for the likes of the VW Group (OTCPK:VWAGY), it's European conditions. Toyota (TM) (OTCPK:TOYOF) is rather interesting on account of its sizeable historical presence in a variety of markets (including the U.S.).

It bears noting that carmakers generally report deliveries over sales in their communications. Historically, premium models tend to have pent-up demand, which the carmaker seeks to fulfil within a specified date. "Delivery" tracks better with production than sales. "Sales" indicates current demand/flavour, which is prone to stronger competition over "delivery" which tends to signify a "lock-in" with customers.

Based on various sources, U.S. sales across categories and models indicate that General Motors, Toyota, and Ford account for the majority of passenger vehicle sales. In the Electrified Vehicle space - comprising of both "pure-play" Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and other types of ascendant technologies - the story is a little different.

In long-term trends, Ford and VW are relatively new entrants rapidly gaining traction in the Electrified Vehicle space. Toyota is a longstanding champion in the "Other EV" subspace while Tesla remains on top in the BEV space.

Furthermore, it has been estimated that total vehicle sales market has only grown by 3.4% and is led by an explosive growth in Electrified Vehicle sales.

GM is betting quite heavily on vehicles based on its all-new Ultium platform such as the GMC Hummer EV Pickup/GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV/GMC Sierra EV as well as the BrightDrop commercial vehicles - all of which are expected to be introduced by the end of 2022/early 2023. The Bolt has been its mainstay representation in the BEV space till date which, while showing rather decent year-on-year growth, has not been a significant competitor to Tesla in terms of volumes.

Similarly, Toyota announced a lineup of 12 cars under the "Beyond Zero" (BZ) badge in December 2021, a number of which are estimated as suitable for North American markets.

Regardless of BEV rollouts, analysis of the U.S. vehicle market (published earlier) highlighted three key facets:

A substantial proportion of charging infrastructure (particularly fast-charging) is concentrated in California, Florida, and Texas. This is an issue for nationwide sales: while "home charging" is quite sufficient for commuter users, those with uncertain travel requirements will not find a strong switching proposition. Inadequate charging infrastructure, thus, becomes a problem for BEV sales growth. New vehicle sales have been in decline over the past 10 years, leading to the steady (and outsized) increase in used vehicle sales. While BEVs have begun to feature in growing numbers in this space, this translates to limited benefits for the carmaker. It was predicted that vehicle sales will pivot towards Electrified Vehicles, with infrastructure-deficient regions and non-commuter customers particularly preferring "Other EVs". The aforementioned sales figures confirm this trend.

In December 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an interview:

If somebody comes and makes a better electric car than Tesla, and it’s so much better than ours that we can’t sell our cars and we go bankrupt, I still think that’s a good thing for the world. The whole point of Tesla is to accelerate the advent of electric vehicles and sustainable transport.

A personal observation after perusing numerous interviews and podcasts is that Mr. Musk comes across as an earnest individual, in contrast to top executives of other companies who tend to be careful in their communication styles. This is likely not a minority opinion and a driving factor for his social media fandom, a number of whom might even be investors in his company's stock.

The factors behind Tesla's historical stock performance are a little more complicated than a simple attribution to the actions of "Teslaphiles". However, it can certainly be said that the company's success has led to legacy carmakers entering the space with very viable offerings. The future is undoubtedly "electric" or "electrified"; the choice between BEVs and "Other EVs" is dependent on numerous factors beyond any single company's control.

Hype: The Problem and the Fadeout

Mr. Musk has made his disdain for short sellers apparent on more than one occasion while the company's fandom (or perhaps that of Mr. Musk) has often been attributed for the stock price trajectory. However, there is virtually no conclusive evidence to prove that this is the case, which has led to institutional analysts offering multiple theories to justify the stock performance on conjectural factors over the classical.

Mr. Musk's ire towards short sellers might be a little misplaced: since the highs of Q3 2019, short selling trends in the stock have seen a precipitous decline to levels nearly comparable to that seen in Ford and General Motors in the present.

After a rewarding first half of 2021, short sellers in the stock were particularly hit hard in the subsequent quarter. However, stockholding members of the fandom who would like to declare this as the public's/retail investor's victory on "Wall Street" sellers might be a little premature in their celebration. When considering daily traded volumes, Tesla's volumes (relative to other U.S.-based carmakers) have trended downwards in recent years.

Note: Toyota is added as a general "outside" comparator.

Given that this is a performance graph expressed in percentages, it bears noting that the 100% mark for Tesla is pegged at 12.499 million shares, which translates to 1.76% of shares outstanding. The 100% mark for Ford and GM is 0.74% and 0.79% of shares outstanding. Given that average retail trade size is estimated to be around $8,000, it's a safe bet that the key drivers for these heavy volumes were the likes of institutional investors, large-lot speculators, and hedge funds.

The factors behind this massive interest are complex and related to the economic scenario described in the recently published "Equity Trap" article. To summarize:

Cratering long-term yields in Treasuries since the mid-nineties has driven a large number of gains-seeking investors into other public markets. The rising crowds led to greater and greater speculative market actions. The shift from manufacturing to "tech" as the mainstay of the U.S. economy meant the latter became the blue-eyed favourite of equity investors. This preference has remained prevalent despite overvaluations popping the dot-com bubble at the turn of the century. Tesla lay along the axis of both "tech" and "manufacturing", making it a particularly coveted stock (until other carmakers affirmed their interest in the "tech"). Inflation, which the Consumer Price Index doesn't adequately indicate on its own, is a rubric against which investors - predominantly institutional or large-lot - would compare performance. The company's stalwart business success generated hyped trajectories. This hype begat more hype and the stock soared.

The recent cooling in volumes is likely because Tesla's dual axis is no longer unique: every major carmaker in the world has committed to churning out "Electrified Vehicles" and are either setting up or have the wherewithal to set up massive production facilities congruent with the size of the retail sale market. As Tesla's traded volumes dried up, short interest - already steadily lowering - trended downwards as well.

Recent trends seem to imply that investors expect the company to join the ranks of carmakers worldwide, i.e. be either considered near or on par with other major carmakers in terms of "investment potential". In that regard, the price trajectory has thrown up quite a few hurdles.

Ratios, Problems, and Positives

Let's simply consider the three U.S. carmakers to draw some similarities in terms of domicile status and dominant market. First, ratios are drawn starting from Q1 2020 onwards to Q3 2021 for a broad overview.

The first inkling of the problem at hand was in the comparison of the Price/Equity Ratios:

PE Ratios: 2Q20 - 3Q21 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Koyfin)

The starred entries were originally blank in the data service's dashboard. Upon inquiring with the data service for the reason, the response given was: "We don't show PEs greater than 500 because we consider that to be not material. If a company earns $0.01 for earnings, the PE is not very relevant."

An examination of the diluted EPS trends for the 3 carmakers from an alternative data service over the past 10 years exhibits the problem imputed into this metric.

Historical Diluted PE (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from FinanceCharts)

This forms the first takeaway:

After corrections in the first half of 2020 drove the stock price in the negative (on the basis of earnings), the stock overcorrected and is en route to normalization in more recent periods.

The comparison of the Price/Sales Ratios shows the opposite behaviour.

PS Ratios: 2Q20 - 3Q21 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Koyfin)

Over the past 10 years or so, Tesla's PS Ratio had shown steady normalization until it began to deviate shortly before the first half of 2020 (and a likely causative factor for the bearish outlook on the stock in the first half of 2020).

Historical PS Ratios (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from FinanceCharts)

The Price/Book Ratio shows a similar trend as with the PS Ratio in the more recent window, albeit the "scale up" is less extravagant.

PB Ratios: 2Q20 - 3Q21 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Koyfin)

These two ratios provide the second takeaway:

While the company's asset expansion begins to rationalize the stock price (on the basis of assets), the steady increase in sales somewhat justified said expansion, despite the departure away from normalization.

High debt in a capital-intensive industry is generally the trend. The comparison of the Debt/Equity Ratio presents an interesting picture:

Debt/Equity Ratios: 2Q20 - 3Q21 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Koyfin)

The comparison of the Net Earnings Per Share for these 3 carmakers adds additional colour to said picture:

Earnings Per Share: 2Q20 - 3Q21 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Koyfin)

Given the nature of the comparators and that of the company's offering, the third takeaway is:

The high "debt load" on Ford and GM indicate their fierce commitment to upgrade into the Electrified Vehicle space. Tesla's product offering - which, like most mid- to high-performance EVs tend to be purchasable by relatively-affluent consumer segments - has enabled the company to grow efficiently without excess capacity, as evidenced by its lower debt load. Furthermore, the EPS figures between GM and Tesla show how this segment enables comparable earnings with only a tenth of sales.

Now, institutional investor concerns about the U.S. equity market being overvalued have been around since 2017. Despite a large percentage of institutional investors buying into stocks such as Tesla, this concern hasn't really subsided. Surveys report that most Fortune 500 CFOs and fund managers held this belief in 2020. Mr. Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, reiterated this belief in 2021 and added that the market will (or should) correct soon.

The analysis of the ratios indicates this to be objectively true for Tesla, as is likely for most other top U.S. stocks. The company's stock performance after record profits in Q4 has been attributed by the media to supply chain concerns. However, the outlook goes beyond just supply chain issues or even the chip shortage crisis:

The average price of a new car went up by more than 13% in 2021. As the "Equity Trap" article underlined, wage increases haven't kept pace with rising inflation in the U.S. This means that new car sales are going to be weak in 2022, with the lower-earning end of the addressable customer segment being particularly vulnerable. It is also likely that, like most companies, carmakers will be increasing wages. In this regard, the company is interestingly positioned: in its Q3 '21 report, it was revealed that the average cost of manufacturing a Tesla BEV is around $36,000. Given that the Model 3 is closest to this cost point, the sale of high-end models becomes ever-more important. In the high-end segment, the company has plenty of competition in the "Electrified Vehicle" segment.

Modeling Towards Near-Rationality

Similar to the model developed for long-term projections of the U.S. vehicle sales market in a previous article, a model with a limited number of assumptions is constructed under an "Optimistic" scenario wherein the company's value proposition remains championed:

It has been estimated that the PE Ratio carries the strongest correlation with the stock's past volatility. It is assumed that, by December 2022, the PE Ratio will pare down to 20 while the EPS will go up to 3.2, ahead of the numbers projected for both Ford and General Motors. This will form the first set of paths. It has been estimated that the PS Ratio has the highest correlation with the stock price trajectory in more recent times. It is assumed that, by December 2022, the PS Ratio will dwindle down to 5.0 while net sales (or revenue) will go up by 15%, significantly ahead of the numbers projected for both Ford and General Motors. This will form the second set of paths. Current trends in stock trajectory by itself indicate a gentle oscillation that trends downwards. This trend is carried forward till December 2022 to form the third set of paths.

The averaged paths of the first two scenarios are denoted as "Earnings-Driven" (ED) and "Sales-Driven" (SD) paths while the third scenario is denoted as the "Trend" path. These three paths are also averaged into a "Path Average" (PA) via a random weighing matrix applied daily such that none have more than 60% weight on any day. Furthermore, no path holds the same majority weight on consecutive days.

The results of the simulation are as follows:

Tesla Stock Price Simulation for 2022 (Created by Sandeep G. Rao)

By the beginning of December, the simulation estimates that Tesla stock price will be in the $284 - $367 range, with the PA price being $347.56.

Final Notes and Recommendation

In the year so far, possibly on account of current economic conditions, retail investor interest in the world's most overvalued equity market seems to have fallen and leading institutions are back in the driver's seat for equity valuations and trends.

In previous coverage for Tesla, it was stated:

The company's stock trajectory is akin to the ball in "Pong" where one paddle represents fundamental realities and the other represents expectations for the company's future.

Regardless of whether retail investors drove up the company's stock price or not, trends in the company's stock trajectory indicate that Tesla's current stock price simply doesn't fit: the paddles are thus drawing closer.

The simulation exemplified that even a rosy earnings outlook and industry-leading ratios implied a price far, far below the current price. While speculative interest in a company with a niche technology offering might be rationalized, it should be clear that the EV space is no longer "niche"; it's the norm. The company's market share, while dominant, is already beginning to slip downwards as the Electrified Vehicle segment shows solid customer interest with strong preferences over the conventional.

The "whole point of Tesla", as Mr. Musk stated, was heard loud and clear. While the company certainly won't be going bankrupt any time soon, it isn't alone anymore.

The simulation couldn't model the issue of capital crowding around certain equities. This could generate some resistance to the implied trajectory but, all in all, a "re-valuation" from current levels will always be on the cards.

