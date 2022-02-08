master1305/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Growth factor investing has been very lucrative over the past few years. Even from a longer-term perspective Growth investing has been outperforming broader market performance for the past few decades. While many argue that valuations are too stretched, as the recent market correction backs that claim up, growth ETFs like SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) still present attractive long-term choices.

It is no secret that over the past few years growth ETFs have outperformed, with the accelerated digitalization of the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, propelling the technology sector to great growth heights. With most disruptive, highly-valued stocks trapped in a prolonged pullback after the second half of 2021, the beginning of 2022 has initiated a market-wide correction significantly affecting even top-performing blue-chip growth stocks.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview and Positioning

SPYG is one of the most popular ETFs for growth investing. Tracking the performance of the S&P® 500 Growth Index, the fund offers increased exposure to large and mega cap growth companies in the United States. A very low 0.04% expense ratio is another attraction point for investors. The fund currently offers a 0.70% dividend yield.

With the stock market experiencing a bumpy ride in the first trading weeks of 2022, technology stocks have been hurting, marking significant pullbacks from all-time high levels. Despite blue-chip names like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) showing resilience, still, most of SPYG's top holding have seen double-digit declines. If the overarching correction is to continue the fund will be vulnerable as high-multiple stocks are the first to get hit in growth-value rotations. Interest rate hikes that could come faster than expected are also known to drag valuations lower. Currently, SPYG trades approximately at a 25% valuation (P/E) premium compared to the S&P 500 index. On the other hand, considering that the pullback is running out of fuel and that the rest of 2022 offers upside potential, current price levels should offer an attractive entry point for investors.

Yahoo!Finance

Earnings Impact and Outlook

The ongoing earnings season has been an interesting one, challenging analysts who try to decide the overall conclusion. A bumpy ride in the stock market to begin the year appears to be paired with quarterly results scattered all over the place, leading to big price swings for the companies reporting. For SPYG and its major holdings, this means elevated volatility as positive surprises and letdowns are priced in. On a broader view, however, so far earnings have looked promising, at least for most blue-chip growth names.

For the fund's two largest holdings, accounting for 25% of SPYG's total weighting, the earnings season has once again instilled investor confidence. Apple and Microsoft delivered impressive results, both beating growth expectations. Apple managed to grow revenue 11% to $124 billion versus the $118.66 billion estimates, with all products and services except for the iPad displaying strong double-digit sales growth despite supply chain challenges. EPS also increased 25% YoY, as margins are quietly expanding. On a similar tone, Microsoft recorded outstanding performance led by its cloud business( growing 46% compared to last year), with quarterly sales of $51.7 billion, up 20% YoY. Google, NVIDIA and Amazon also impressed, with stock prices spiking after better than expected performance was observed.

On the contrary, Meta Platforms could be portrayed as the big loser of this developing earnings season. Despite recording double-digit top-line growth, failure to meet EPS expectations and disappointing guidance have caused a downward stock price spiral, with FB currently trading -40% from 52-week highs. Tesla has also seen a sizable pullback despite delivering good results, signaling that perhaps higher-valuation stocks face more downside ahead.

Despite some isolated letdowns that are leading to downward revisions and depressed expectations, big tech earnings have investors hopeful for the near- term. As supply chain disruptions are expected to ease and strong economic results to carry on, the next couple of quarters should see sales propel higher and margins quite possibly increasing. After a significant pullback in January, sentiment is likely to recover, with the rest of 2022 having strong upside potential. On the other hand, it is important to note that as SPYG's holdings carry higher multiples than the broader market, aggressive Fed intervention could lead investors to reevaluate current generous multiples.

Peer Comparison

Large-cap Growth ETFs have been popular for a while now, with many alternatives offered to investors from companies like Vanguard, Blackrock's iShares and Charles Schwab. Vanguard's growth fund (VUG) is by far the most popular choice for investors and arguably the best performer in the group that was selected, with SPYG following closely. SPYG has the lower concentration in its top 10 holdings, while displaying the lower forward P/E ratio. This attribute alone could prove beneficial in limiting potential downside as the market "punishes" high multiple stocks during a growth-value rotation. Even though distribution yields are not a priority for most investors, when selecting growth funds, SPYG offers a marginally higher yield than its peers, still almost half the S&P 500's average. More data regarding four major growth ETFs compared to SPDR's S&P 500 ETF are available in the table below.

Author's Research

Final Thoughts

When all things are considered it is important to reiterate that despite overall strong earning results, near-term returns could disappoint, as sentiment is weakening and tighter monetary policy is known for spooking investors. Still, with a longer-term perspective in mind, an ETF like SPYG has a lot to offer to the average investor, looking for a marginally higher annual return than what the S&P 500 has to offer.