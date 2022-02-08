Algefoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) is one of the few publicly traded water utilities in the United States. The company has a fantastic track record and has provided a stable source of income for its investors since 1931. Water utilities fit well the definition of value investing given the clear moat these businesses have, the lack of competition, and the stable cash flow.

However, AWR is now trading at more than 6x LTM revenue, which makes it expensive in my opinion given the fact that it is a slow grower. Moreover, ARW's dividend yield is at a historical low of approximately 1.6%, which doesn't offer any margin of safety to the dividend investor, nor does it provide enough compensation in my opinion for the risks involved.

Company Details

The American States Water Company is an American water and electricity utility company. It was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California. AWR has three reportable segments: water, electric service utility, and contracted services. As of December 31, 2020, AWR's regulated utilities served 261,796 water customers and 24,545 electric customers, or a total of 286,341 customers.

AWR is the parent company of the Golden State Water Company ("GSWC"), the Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. ("BVESI"), and American States Utility Services, Inc. ("ASUS"). The company derives approximately 7.6% of revenue from electric operations, ~68% from water operations, and 24.7% from other non-utility-related sources.

The Market Opportunity

Americans use more water per person than almost anywhere else in the world - more than triple that of China and 15 times more than Denmark. Domestic water use has been incredibly high in the driest western states. For example, Arizona residents consume 147 gallons a day compared to the 51 gallons in Wisconsin. In the latest survey by American Water Works Association (AWWA), 54% of the water professionals say their utility's access to capital is as good as or better than any time in the past five years. Rate increases are their top funding source, and the greatest need is for infrastructure upgrades. The top remaining concerns for the water industry include replacing aging infrastructure, obtaining financing for capital improvements, and the availability of long-term water supplies because of drought, climate variability, and extreme weather events.

Water has long been considered a safe, long-term investment in companies that have strong balance sheets. Over the past few decades, water companies have been characterized by their slow and steady growth. However, it is still well expected that today's global water market will only get larger. The total market size is estimated to be $100 billion in the U.S. and $500 billion worldwide. The major segments in the water industry include water utilities, water treatment technologies, water infrastructure, water efficiency improvement, and water monitoring. Water utilities represent 40%-50% of the $100 billion U.S. water market. Most are small municipal systems that serve fewer than 3,000 people. Larger, publicly-traded water utilities have long been core investments because of their stability and the fact that they enjoy a virtual monopoly in the regions they operate. They are doing well in both good and bad times because people need to use, more or less, the same amount of water regardless of economic conditions. The regularly increased rich dividends level out the price fluctuations and play a large role in stock total returns.

Business Overview

The Company's regulated utilities (GSWC and BVESI) represented 75% and 80% of AWR's revenues and net income, respectively, in 2020. GSWC and BVESI have a stable customer base, with ~90% of revenues derived from residential and commercial customers. GSWC and BVESI are separately regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

ASUS, which is AWR's contracted services subsidiary was established in 1998 and provides the company with a relatively low-risk investment. ASUS provides operations, maintenance, and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities at eleven military bases in eight states under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. In my opinion, this allows AWR to capitalize on its competencies in operating water systems and offers an opportunity to improve companywide returns. The unregulated business is growing much faster than the regulated segment. From FY15 to FY20, the contracted services subsidiary grew at a median rate of 5.3% per year, whereas the regulated segment grew at only 0.5% over the same period.

AWR has been considered for a long time a low volatility water utility with a secure and growing dividend, operating in a constructive regulatory environment, along with a growing unregulated contracted services business. However, I believe there are some flaws in the way the market perceives the business. If we focus on operating cash flows rather than earnings, we can see there hasn't been much growth since FY14. Moreover, operating cash flow is highly volatile. For instance, AWR's operating cash flow increased ~49% YoY in FY17, before decreasing ~5% YoY in FY18 and ~14% YoY in FY19. In my opinion, the fluctuation in operating cash flow in recent years adds some uncertainty to an investment that is perceived as very sound by the market.

Another red flag is the company's failure to generate positive free cash flow in recent years. From FY15 to FY20, ARW posted a cumulative ~$-27 million in free cash flow and this trend seems to be persisting since the company recorded ~$-26 million in LTM free cash flow. The problem lies in the high cost of its CapEx program. Since January 2015, ARW spent a cumulative $845.9 million on CapEx and generated only $794.4 million in operating cash flow. As a result of this cash mismatch, AWR had to rely on debt to finance its CapEx program. Total debt increased by more than 72% since Q4 FY15. The D/E ratio now stands at ~0.89 and the net debt/EBITDA ratio is 3.3, which shows leverage has increased since Q4 FY15.

In my opinion, an increase in leverage doesn't bode well with a stable dividend policy. Based on the past five years and given the negative free cash flow, the dividend payment was financed with the proceeds from new debt issued by the company. In my opinion, this is an unwise capital allocation strategy, especially when you are at this part of the CapEx cycle and inflation, which is likely to push your CapEx costs higher, is sticky. Moreover, I have the impression that there is a mismatch between what the company is promising and what it can actually deliver. According to management, they are targeting a compound annual growth rate of more than 7% over the long term in the dividend rate. However, this is a business that grew at less than 5% per year over the past six years, and unless they will start to do buybacks, I don't think it will grow anywhere close to 7% or above annually over the long term.

I would like to turn our attention to dividends, which is a compelling part of the company's investment story. Last week, the Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.365 per common share. If you recall, last quarter, the Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the annual dividend from $1.34 per share to $1.46 per share. Currently, our dividend policy is to provide a compound annual growth rate of more than 7% over the long term. Bob Sprowls - President and Chief Executive Officer - Q3 FY21 Earnings Call

Valuation

In this part, I have used a relative valuation approach to value the business. I have compared ARW to a basket of stocks comprising American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK), The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW), Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA), and Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). When we look at the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), the price-to-cash-flow (P/CF), and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, AWR is fairly valued relative to its peers and trades close to the average on most metrics. However, ARW is expensive from an absolute point of view in my opinion. The stock trades at more than 6x LTM revenue for a business that is likely to grow at a low single-digit rate going forward.

Key Takeaways

AWR has a solid customer base and is adding electricity and water utility customers at a slow but steady pace. This is one of the reasons why the company is able to steadily increase revenue and pay dividends for more than 90 years. However, I believe the market is exuberant and doesn't factor into the valuation a number of important risks. AWR is now more leverage than it used to be six years ago and the company has struggled over the past years to generate positive free cash flow. In fact, the dividends have been paid through new debt issuance which is in my opinion an unhealthy capital allocation strategy. Lastly, the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety. The stock trades at more than 6x LTM revenue and has a dividend yield of only 1.6%.