Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) looks like it could break out in the near term. The giant financial has quite a few things going for it at the moment. Also, despite being at or near all-time highs, shares do not appear overvalued. I believe Morgan Stanley presents a reasonably good value at risk here to continue their prior melt-up, while providing a well covered dividend.

Morgan Stanley changed quite a bit in the recent past. First, it acquired E*TRADE in 2020, which significantly increased the scale and breadth of the company. Further, Morgan Stanley acquired E*TRADE's technology, which assisted MS in the company's needed development of a direct-to-consumer digital channel. Beyond that, MS had increased its assets under management to around $3.3 trillion with the inclusion of the online broker.

As Morgan Stanley was closing its acquisition of E*TRADE, it also worked on acquiring Eaton Vance, which it closed in early 2021. With the addition of Eaton Vance, Morgan Stanley increased its assets under management to over $5 trillion. Further, Eaton Vance's business brought in fee-based revenue streams from various mutual and closed-end fund products, among others. This revenue is far more consistent and passive than Morgan Stanley's historic business, which was generally transactional in nature.

Another benefit of these new assets under management from both E*TRADE and Eaton Vance comes from securities lending, which is back-end custodial line of business. When hedge funds want to short a company or ETF, they need to borrow shares to sell. Since the borrowing rate will depend upon demand to borrow shares, the whole industry remains relatively cloaked. In any case, Morgan Stanley has always been one of the largest sources of securities to lend, and Eaton Vance's assets should provide added scale and data that is likely to increase their revenue from this source, and possibly improve its margins.

Morgan Stanley is knocking on a breakout. The company has been in a trading range since last summer, where a breakout paused. Since then, Morgan Stanley has made multiple attempts at breaking through this resistance around $106. It looks like it could make another attempt at breaking through that price this week.

If Morgan Stanley is capable of breaking out of this recent wedge, it appears likely that the stock has some room to melt up again. There is also some reason to expect Morgan Stanley to be seen as a relatively safe equity in a rising interest rate environment.

Morgan Stanley doubled its dividend last year, and appears likely to continue a shareholder-friendly distribution policy.

Continued dividend increases and buybacks are also possible valuation catalysts. Additionally, the company's ability to repurchase shares should be supportive and probably was helpful in establishing recent support.

Risks

It looks like near-term support for Morgan Stanley stock exists in the low $90s. While this appears reasonably durable in the near term, that would probably not hold in a serious exogenous shock. Subsequent support appears at or around $85 per share.

Large cap financials like Morgan Stanley can easily get the attention of politicians and/or the media. Such scrutiny is generally bad for valuations.

Conclusion

Morgan Stanley looks like it is likely to test recent resistance at around $106 this week. If it can establish a weekly and monthly close above that level, I believe it is likely that Morgan Stanley will continue to increase in a melt-up that should last at least until the next material update from the company or impacting the sector. Morgan Stanley stock appears to have downside support in the low $90s, around which stops appear reasonable.