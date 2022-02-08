ricochet64/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I still maintain my Buy investment rating for ManpowerGroup's (NYSE:NYSE:MAN) shares. I shared my thoughts about MAN's Q3 2021 financial performance in an earlier article published on October 22, 2021. I discuss about ManpowerGroup's above-expectations Q4 2021 earnings in this latest article.

ManpowerGroup's bottom line in the recent quarter surpassed expectations due to the better-than-expected performance of its biggest market (France) and the fact that the negative impact of Omicron was more muted than Delta. The positives don't seem to have been completely priced into MAN's valuations, as the stock trades at a reasonably attractive low-teens forward P/E multiple. As such, I am reiterating my Buy call for ManpowerGroup.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Exceeded Market Expectations

ManpowerGroup disappointed investors with its prior third-quarter results, but this was not the case for the most recent Q4 2021.

MAN's top line and bottom line in the third quarter of 2021 were -3.1% and -6.6% below what the Wall Street analysts had forecasted, respectively. This caused the company's stock price to decline by -6.3% on October 19, 2021, the day its Q3 2021 earnings were released before the market opened.

In contrast, ManpowerGroup's Q4 2021 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share came in +9.2% above the sell-side consensus' bottom line estimate of $2.02, and its most recent quarterly sales amounting to $5.38 million was slightly above market expectations with a +0.6% revenue beat.

Unsurprisingly, investors reacted positively to MAN's earnings beat in the fourth quarter. ManpowerGroup's shares rose by +4.0% from $104.87 as of January 31, 2022 to $109.10 as of February 1, 2022 (Q4 results were announced in the morning before trading hours).

In the subsequent sections, I write about two of the key factors that were responsible for MAN's better-than-expected Q4 results.

Recovery In The Company's Biggest Market

France is MAN's biggest market, accounting for close to a quarter of its total revenue as per its corporate factsheet.

I previously noted in my October 22, 2021, article for MAN that "the recovery in France has been merely delayed in Q3 2021 due to temporary factors," and I stressed that "the company has guided for continued revenue growth in this market in the fourth quarter."

ManpowerGroup indeed saw a decent recovery in the company's key market, France, in the recent fourth quarter. MAN's revenue generated from France increased by +6% YoY in Q4 2021 adjusted for foreign exchange effects, as highlighted in the company's quarterly results presentation slides. More significantly, ManpowerGroup's Q4 2021 sales derived from France was only -6% lower than what the company achieved in this particular market two years ago in Q4 2019 before the pandemic outbreak happened.

The good Q4 2021 performance for ManpowerGroup's operations in France gives the company the confidence to guide for further recovery and stronger growth for this specific market in the near future. MAN emphasized at the company's Q4 2021 results call on February 1, 2022 that France should "get back to pre-crisis levels" in terms of revenue "relatively soon." Specifically, ManpowerGroup is guiding for a +6%-10% YoY revenue growth for France in Q1 2022.

Negative Impact Of Omicron Variant Was Not As Bad As Feared

A January 26, 2022 CNBC news article cited "a new study" which found that "Omicron has almost completely replaced the previously dominant delta variant of Covid-19 in England." Other media articles also suggest that Omicron is becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant in other places around the world like the Philippines, Australia, and certain cities in India. This development might actually be positive for ManpowerGroup.

MAN shared at its fourth-quarter investor briefing that "Omicron is much more manageable than we see in the other variants, and we feel good about our ability to progress with the business." In particular, ManpowerGroup disclosed at the recent call that the negative effects of "absenteeism" as a result of the Omicron variant is "much more manageable than kind of what we were dealing with in the third quarter." ManpowerGroup explained that this is because the company was "seeing much more severe impacts from the Delta variant" vis-a-vis the new Omicron variant.

ManpowerGroup's observations appear to be aligned with the view that the new Omicron variant is possibly more infectious but less deadly than the Delta variant.

A January 14, 2022 Bloomberg article had cited a South African research study, which suggested that "there was a 25% lower risk of dying (from COVID-19) in wave four (Omicron variant) than wave three." In other words, this could mean that a relatively higher proportion of people who were infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant might either have mild symptoms or be able to recover quickly. This in turn raises hopes of Omicron having a lower degree of labor market disruptions as compared to Delta as suggested by management comments at the recent earnings call, which will be positive for ManpowerGroup.

Closing Thoughts

ManpowerGroup's Q4 2021 results were above market expectations, thanks to a revenue recovery in its most significant market France and the relatively more muted impact of the new Omicron variant on labor markets in general.

Although MAN's most recent quarterly earnings were good, this does not seem to have been factored into the company's valuations.

Based on its last traded share price of $106.50 as of February 7, 2022 and S&P Capital IQ's financial data, ManpowerGroup is currently valued by the market at 12.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. As a comparison, ManpowerGroup's three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples are relatively higher at 15.5 times and 14.5 times, respectively.

Market consensus expects MAN's ROEs to expand from 16.2% in FY 2021 to 17.9% and 19.3% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. This seems realistic, considering expectations for a gradual recovery in economic growth and labor demand as the pandemic fades over time. In my opinion, ManpowerGroup's shares should eventually re-rate in tandem with earnings recovery and multiple expansion.

Taking into account the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat and its appealing valuations, I deem MAN's shares as a Buy.