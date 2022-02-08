Bond Yields: Still A Bargain For High-Grade Borrowers

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Beginning the week of February 7, 2022, the U.S. government and high-quality companies, still find that, for them, the bond market is still a very good deal for borrowing.

The 5-year U.S. Treasury note is trading to yield around 1.75 percent. The expected inflation built into this nominal yield, over the past several weeks, has been around 2.75 percent, recently.

The takeaway is that the U.S. government can borrow money for less than the expected rate of inflation. And, if one looks at the Federal Reserve's primary statistic for the actual rate of inflation, the year-over-year rate of increase in Personal Consumption prices, in December 2021, the rate was 4.9 percent and had been climbing throughout the fall months. Many expect this inflation rate to continue throughout 2022.

So, for the U.S. government, borrowing makes sense because the real cost of money is less than zero.

One also sees this by looking at the yield on the 5-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). Right now the yield on 5-year TIPS is a little above a negative 1.00 percent. In other words, for a large number of borrowers, issuing debt can be looked upon as a positive thing.

This is not an environment that one could call "restrictive" and that is something that the Federal Reserve is going to have to deal with if it really wants to fight inflation.

Nominal Yields

A big deal has been made of the fact that the nominal yields on several of the world's most important debt have returned to positive levels in the past couple of weeks.

For example, the yield on the 10-year German bund jumped into positive territory at the end of January as did the yield on Swiss government bonds. Around the middle of December 2021, the yield on the 10-year government bonds issued by France turned positive.

And, the way things are going, it appears that these yields will now remain in positive territory. It looks like the European Central Bank is going to start lifting its policy rate soon and this will just reinforce this recent move into positive territory.

Now, we just have to worry about the inflation-adjusted yields moving into positive territory.

Markets In Disequilibrium

The fact that financial markets in the United States and in the world are showing these kinds of rates is evidence of the disequilibrium that exists within these markets. This is one of the major difficulties that the Federal Reserve is going to have to deal with going forward if the Fed is really very serious about fighting inflation. There is concern that the Federal Reserve will not go far enough.

The Federal Reserve has signaled that it will end tapering its monthly purchases of securities by the middle of March. In January, however, there was little indication that the tapering had begun. This has raised some concerns, especially in the foreign exchange markets as the value of the U.S. dollar fell as this information became available.

Still, the Fed contends that it will raise its policy rate of interest in March, once the tapering ceases, and then there will be two...or more...additional increases throughout the rest of 2022.

Or so the Fed contends.

And, going forward, there will be no outright security sales. The Fed will reduce its balance sheet, it says, by allowing securities already in the portfolio to mature off with no replacement. But, market participants don't seem to be totally convinced.

Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, has always been on the "timid" side of things as he has constantly conducted monetary policy so as to err on the side of monetary ease to avoid unfortunate mistakes.

Many are concerned that Mr. Powell will continue to act cautiously and, as a consequence, the Fed will, going forward, always be "behind the curve," acting as a follower and not a leader.

The concern is that if Mr. Powell and the Fed act in this way, it will only lead to further disruptions as a result of the disequilibrium that already exists in the marketplace.

Since September 1

The current stance of the Federal Reserve really began around September 1, 2021. Around September 1, the Federal Reserve moved to keep its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, constant at 0.08 percent. The reason for this action was that the Fed was pumping so much money into the banking system, buying $120.0 billion in securities, outright, every month that it had to act so as to keep the effective Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

Mr. Powell and the Fed did not want the Federal Funds rate to go negative. The Fed used reverse repurchase agreements to keep the rate steady.

As can be seen from the following chart, the Fed did a pretty good job.

Effective Federal Funds rate (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve has said that, going forward, they will be concentrating on the Federal Funds rate as its primary policy tool. So, this rate is obviously a very important rate to watch going forward. But, it is also going to be very important to see what the Federal Reserve does in order to maintain an interest rate policy in its efforts to combat inflation.

Rising Interest Rates

Since the Federal Reserve has been talking about "tapering" its monthly purchase of securities and moving to a higher policy rate of interest, the market rates have risen. Here we look at the difference between the yield on September 1, 2021, and last Friday. The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note has gone from just above 0.20 percent to over 1.30 percent. The yield on the 5-year U.S. Treasury note has gone from just below 0.80 percent to roughly 1.75 percent. And, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has gone from about 1.30 percent to just under 2.00 percent.

Note that the real yields behind these results have also risen over this time period, but not by as much. For example, the yield on the 5-year TIPS has risen from a negative 1.85 percent to a negative 1.15 percent. So, "real" yields have risen along with the nominal yields, but not by quite as much.

Yield on 5-year TIPs (Federal Reserve)

These have got to go positive before the Federal Reserve can really say it is fighting inflation. The U.S. government and high-grade corporations will still be able to take advantage of inflation, given this relationship.

Going Forward

Thus, this would indicate that the nominal yield on the 5-year U.S. Treasury note would have to rise to around 3.00 percent for the real yield would move into positive territory.

Given this fact, the Federal Reserve would still be "behind the curve" for quite some time this year. In other words, the Federal Reserve, over the past two years or so, has created markets that are so discombobulated that to "catch up" with them is going to be a real chore, something that perhaps Mr. Powell will continue to lag behind.

As I have written before, the year 2022 is going to be a very difficult year with relatively high rates of inflation, rising interest rates, and markets that are in disequilibrium. Not a pretty sight to look forward to.