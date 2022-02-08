MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I made a transition in my professional trajectory about a year and a half ago, a change that has brought me to work in close proximity with people who deal with the financial aspects of buying or refinancing a home. Even though they work in a totally separate department, I walk past their work area regularly, and one day happened to see a piece of correspondence from the mortgage and title insurance firm Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) on a co-worker's desk. I have no idea what the correspondence was, but it caught my eye because at the time I had just started to put mortgage insurance as a possible investment category on my watchlist, and Radian was on that list along with Enact (ACT) (spun out from Genworth (GNW) in 2021) and MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG). Since that day, I opened a small starter position, saw it gain modestly, and then given the changes during January in markets, I decided to close the position, not for lack of liking its prospects, but rather to use the gains to take advantage of another opportunity I liked better. However, for a nearly $4 billion market cap company, Radian gets relatively little coverage, and even though I no longer have a position, I think it bears receiving some attention for anyone interested in this sector. Earlier today, after the bulk of the content of this write-up had been completed, a news feature appeared at Seeking Alpha drawing from a Street Insider report indicating that Radian may be considering putting itself up for sale, so I hope this report to be timely.

A Quick Primer On Mortgage Insurance

Anyone who is not a home owner may not be familiar with mortgage insurance as a product; these links gives an excellent description of what it is and why it is often required, but I'll summarize. When a lender underwrites a mortgage loan, typically the buyer of the real estate is paying some down payment. Since the lender is taking on credit risk that the loan may not be repaid by the borrower, if the down payment is under a certain threshold (typically 20% of the purchase price), the borrower is required to pay for mortgage insurance that protects the lender in case of default. The cost of the insurance is borne by the borrower, the benefit is to the lender, and some risk is transferred to the insurer while the premium is paid. While consumers can shop around in theory for the best rates on their mortgage insurance premiums, lenders will often have an insurer that they get a quote from in preparation for the closing process, and simply present the costs to the borrowers as part of their monthly payments and consumers just take what is offered.

Typically, the insurance requirement will go away once the 20% threshold is hit. If the borrower defaults while the insurance is in-force, then the insurance will protect the lender, although only partially. While it may seem strange that the one paying for the insurance is not the one directly benefiting from the insurance, it is the system in the United States, and may incentivize people to make a 20% down payment and avoid the premium cost.

Examining Insurers In Context Of Other Mortgage Related Sectors

Like mortgage lenders and retail banks, the overall health of businesses offering private mortgage insurance is going to be tied to the health of the housing and refinancing market. In turn, those factors are interwoven with interest rates, inflation and the broader economy, making it in some ways more of a cyclical business. While the most important top-line factor for this industry will always be the overall volume and value of mortgage originations, other factors like household savings rates and how that impacts down payments, average transaction prices, the speed with which mortgages balances requiring insurance get paid down (making the insurance requirement go away) can also influence results, along with delinquencies. As is broadly known, the American housing market has been on a tear through the pandemic, due to ultra low interest rates; 2021 saw existing home sales at their highest level since 2006, at well over 6 million purchases. The impact on the equity performance for a cross-section of companies and funds influenced by these factors is quite uneven when comparing the total return of some companies that touch on the home buying market in different ways since the summer of 2020.

Data by YCharts

I think clearly what has been good for the housing market generally has been good for Radian, as it has seen nice gains over that span, but lagged its sector peer MGIC Investment Corp. With the gains in both, asking the question of whether or not much remains in the way of likely upside is a fair question.

Defensive Positioning In Uncertain Markets; Potential Combination for Scale

Insurance sometimes gets classified as a pretty defensive sector within investing-focused media, and for fair reasons. Insurers can potentially be more predictable, since by nature insurers tend to be fairly conservative in investing the premiums they receive in order to be sure they can reliably meet capital needs for future claims. But "insurance" covers a lot of territory, everything from home and auto, health insurance, commercial lines, life insurance, and this little niche of mortgage insurance, and I suspect plenty more could be added to this list. Out of these sub-sectors, mortgage insurers can fairly be considered defensive investments, along with property & casualty insurers, with the caveat that mortgage insurance will have the specific risk factors related to the housing market - specifically, generating new growth in underwriting policies can be more cyclical than other insurance sectors.

In terms of operations, Radian is not completely dependent on the mortgage insurance, although that is its largest segment by far, accounting for about 70% of revenues in the third quarter. What it calls its "homegenius" category, which includes the title insurance and some other services, reported $45 million in revenue in Q3 of 2021. Of that $45 million, $25 million was from title insurance, or about 10% of the total net premiums earned of $249 million during the same period.

As far as other important financial metrics for Radian, it is clearly still impacted by Covid-19 and the resulting programs for loan forbearance and default. Through the end of the third quarter 2021, the company was insuring just under 1 million loans totaling $241.6 billion of insurance in force, of which it reported 3.4% of the loans (by volume, not value) were in default. Of those in default, 2 out of every 3 were in a forbearance program, or approximately 23,000 loans. For future losses, Radian has reserved $893 million, and still has $1,700 million in assets over and above its minimum requirement.

That defensiveness can come with an upside that some investors crave, a dividend that is well covered. With the strong equity performance recently, the yield has gone down, but Radian still sports a reasonable yield of around 2.45%, better than many, certainly than the basic S&P 500 (SPY), and sort of middle of the pack relative to some other well known and diversified insurance providers. Of course, in the event of a tie-up with another firm, the dividend consideration could quickly become a completely different calculation.

Data by YCharts

Narrowing down the focus to only dedicated mortgage insurers, there are essentially 5 publicly traded companies still issuing new policies: Radian Group, Essent Group (ESNT) Enact Holdings, MGIC Investment Corp., and NMI Holdings (NMIH). Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is also in the mortgage insurance space, but offers additional insurance lines as well, so I am leaving it out of the comparison for now. Without any definitive information to go from, I can only speculate that Essent would potentially be a strong suitor, with its larger market cap and higher price / TBV value, a cash and stock offer could make sense. By market cap, Essent is the largest at over $5 billion, and ranging down to NMI, valued at $2.15 billion.

Due to the overall conservative approach of the investment holdings that insurers make, I like using a price to tangible book value approach for comparing firms. This gives me a window for looking where I might find a reasonable combination of picking up shares for less than tangible book, especially when in combination with a dividend yield higher than its peers, and that was exactly what I was finding with Radian Group (note: Enact Holdings has not yet announced a regular dividend policy).

Mortgage Insurers, Price to Tangible Book comparison (Seeking Alpha)

I would describe Radian as fairly valued, perhaps slightly undervalued, but with home buying on a record clip that is expected to slow down as interest rates rise, this could be closer to the top of the cycle and I am being cautious here. Yet even near the possible top of that cycle, it is somewhat lagging in valuation, and perhaps putting itself up for sale, if proved to be true, is one attempt to try and take advantage of the combination of timing and get a more robust valuation more on par with its peers well over the 1.0x multiple.

In the meantime, in addition to the dividend, the company is actively repurchasing shares; at the end of the third quarter it reported $142 million available under the existing authorization, although it had repurchased some 2 million shares for an average price of $23.72 in October, leaving $94.5 million available to use as of November 1, 2021. Factoring in the 2 million shares in October, the share count would stand at 186 million, a figure that has been fairly steadily dropping over the last several years - there were more than 246 million shares at year end of 2015 - and that number looks set to continue lower for year end 2021.

Final Thoughts

In this general overview, I think Radian Group is a reliable insurer offering a slightly more attractive dividend than its pure sector peers currently, and at a very slight discount on the basis of tangible book value. However, even with a housing market that has been on a massive upswing, I am not convinced there is much additional room to run, with the caveat that a buyout would likely reward shareholders with a nice premium. Relative to both the current P/TBV and yield metrics, I believe there some better options in the property & casualty space, all things considered, where investors might find similar valuations, but some better yields to choose from without the cycle risk specific to mortgage insurance, and I would not be comfortable recommending any firm as an investment on the basis of speculation around a change of ownership.

If an investor is specifically seeking out exposure to mortgage insurance, I believe there could be some upside still in Enact Holdings given its greater discount to TBV. It is worthy of a separate article given a very young history as its own separately traded entity and lack of dividend policy that has been set, which I may take up at some point. In a nutshell, however, if one is willing to buy now and wait for that policy to be established, it could translate to both a better yield on cost and opportunity for capital gains if it convinces the market to give it closer to a 1.0x value relative to its book.