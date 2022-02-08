Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

The recent rapid decline in the valuation of growth shares has resulted in some stocks being significantly undervalued based on their future growth. As investors are switching to less risky alternatives and while at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic seems to ease, one of the companies that in my opinion is currently undervalued is Drive Shack (NYSE:DS).

COVID-19 was a major drawback but things are starting to roll

The company had some very rough times since the beginning of the pandemic and the associated restrictions. As every entertainment - related company, they saw their customer inflows to drop significantly, right at the time when they proposing their Puttery product. These fluctuations can be seen in the graph below.

Data by YCharts

As a company aiming to grow while at the same time proposing new entertainment alternatives to customers, the decline in share price was quite rapid. However, I believe that the current movement is exaggerated.

For the FY 2019, the company reported revenues of $272 million and cash and cash equivalents of $32.8 million. With 67 million shares outstanding, earnings per share were $(0.90). At the end of 2020, when the pandemic was at its highest, the company reported revenues of $220 million, and cash and cash equivalents of $51.8 million. With the same number of total common shares outstanding, Drive Shack reported an EPS figure of $(0.92).

However, if we look at the TTM numbers, it seems that something is changing in the company's sheets. Based on their latest 10Q report, at the end of Q3 2021, the company had $68.8 of available cash with revenues reaching $271.6 million, on a TTM basis. Although the EPS figure was $(0.21), the company had a total of 92.1 million shares outstanding. If we adjust this figure to account for the additional shares issued, we arrive at an EPS figure of $(0.29). That is, cutting losses per share at one third, while in the middle of the pandemic.

The comeback has started to show since the third quarter of 2021, when the company generated almost $75 million in revenue, the highest figure since 2018. However, as the next table shows, only $1 million of revenue was recorded from the Puttery segment. With Charlotte Puttery being already open, and with Puttery developments in DC, Miami and Houston to be completed and open in 2022, the company anticipates $3.5 million of revenues on FY 2021 and $45 million in 2022 from this segment alone.

Drive Shack Investor Presentation

In 2021, the company anticipates $1 million in EBITDA to be generated from its already running Puttery locations, which stands for just less than 6% of the FY 2021 expected EBITDA. However, in FY 2022, the company anticipates this figure to reach 42%. In fact, the goal of the company is the greatest chunk of earnings to be generated from its Puttery segment.

So, what's the plan?

The company has enough liquidity to move forward with another 7 Puttery locations, although they will need to raise capital in order to grow at the pace that they want. In the latest earnings call, the company's management team said that they are planning to raise $85 million in early 2022 and, while they also plan to raise additional capital in 2023 as well.

Right now, the company has a total of $66.7 million in debt, with $51 million being junior subordinated notes, payable in 2035 at LIBOR + 2.25%. The good news is that the company has more than enough time to make things work. The bad news is that the variable interest rate will hurt the company's financials. However, with development yields for the Puttery segment ranging from 25% to 40%, the earnings ramp up will be astonishing, though I believe development yields will land on the lower side of this range, due to the inflation - related increase in construction costs.

So far, the company has gathered losses of $0.29 per share with nearly just $1 million revenue contributions from the Puttery segment. With $320 million of total projected revenue, and assuming a profit margin of 25%, they have the ability to move into their breakeven point at the end of 2022.

Conclusion

During times of increased volatility such as this one, investors tend to search for less risky assets. However, I believe that a small, speculative investment in Drive Shack, at the current valuation, makes sense, due to the relatively short period until results are delivered. If investors were skeptical during the pre - Puttery era, and with COVID-19 creating headwinds for the company's profitability, I don't know why they should be skeptical now. The only real risks for Drive Shack at this point, are construction and capital costs. However, the short time for Puttery venue developments (6 - 9 months) in combination with the increased profit margins, will accelerate the company's path towards profitability.