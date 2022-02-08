JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

There are presently many different ways for investors to buy into the medical industry. One way is to buy into a company that operates its own string of medical facilities and related services. A prospect in this market to consider that is of a reasonable size is a firm called Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC). Over the past several years, the company's top line has been a bit mixed. That said, cash flows have generally remained robust and shares are trading at levels that should be considered appealing. This is especially true if management's own expectations for the company come to fruition for its 2022 fiscal year. Because of this, while the company is most certainly not a home run prospect, it definitely warrants some consideration when it comes to potential firms to include in your portfolio.

A diversified healthcare business

Tenet Healthcare operates today as a diversified healthcare services provider that is located in Dallas, Texas. The company has three key segments that encompass its overall range of offerings. The first of these, called the Hospital Operations segment, involves the operation of 60 hospitals that are mainly dedicated to serving urban and suburban communities spread across nine different states. The company currently owns the bulk of these hospitals, with a few of them either owned or leased by subsidiaries that are majority-owned by the company or are owned by third parties and leased by the company's own wholly-owned subsidiaries. Through these hospitals, the company engages in all of the main activities that you would expect a hospital to, ranging from providing urgent care to providing spinal surgery, kidney transplants, and more. Combined, these hospitals have about 15,987 licensed beds in them. The segment also includes some diagnostic imaging centers, off-campus emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers that are operated as departments of the company's hospitals, separately licensed, freestanding outpatient centers, emergency facilities, and a few other miscellaneous medical locations.

The next segment to take into consideration is what the company calls its Ambulatory Care segment. The web of operations involved in this part of the business is rather complex. But in its simplest form, it can be said that this segment has ownership interests in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and other related services. In all, this segment had ownership interests in 399 ambulatory surgical centers and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states. And the last segment that we need to cover is called the Conifer segment. This particular unit involves the company's 76.2% ownership over Conifer Health Solutions. This company provides end-to-end and focused point business process services such as hospital and physician revenue cycle management, patient communications, and engagement support. In all, the company's services are provided to over 600 different hospitals and other clients nationwide. It is worth noting that this particular segment, which represents only a small percent of the company's overall revenue, is one that management is looking to spin off as a separate entity.

Over the years, the company's revenue has been quite volatile. Even before the pandemic, revenue had exhibited some weakness, falling from $19.18 billion in 2017 to $18.31 billion in 2018 before taking up to $18.48 billion in 2019. Then, in 2020, revenue fell, dropping to $17.64 billion as admissions dropped materially. The recovery from that bottom was a quick one, however, with revenue climbing to $19.49 billion by 2021. Fortunately for investors, the worst for the company appears behind it. Management currently anticipates sales in the 2022 fiscal year coming in at between $19.50 billion and $19.90 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to profitability, the company has been extremely volatile. This can be illustrated in the chart above, which shows the extreme range of net earnings over the years. Operating cash flow has been volatile as well, but if you adjust for changes in working capital, the trend is clear. After seeing the figure decline from $2.84 billion in 2017 to $1.59 billion in 2018, it then experienced a constant increase, climbing eventually to $2.46 billion in 2021. EBITDA has also been on the rise, climbing from $2.44 billion in 2017 to $3.48 billion in 2021. As a note, these figures exclude grant income the company received. I exclude that because it is unreliable and temporary in nature.

Tenet Healthcare Tenet Healthcare

Now that 2021 is over, management has provided detailed guidance for what the 2022 fiscal year should look like. I already covered the impressive revenue growth the company is anticipating. Net income for the year should be between $645 million and $775 million. Operating cash flow should be around $1.30 billion to $1.550 billion. But it is important to keep in mind that the company is going to be making cash payments to non-controlling interests of between $510 million and $530 million. So using midpoint figures, real operating cash flow for the year should be closer to $895 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the entire company, non-controlling interests included, should be between $3.38 billion and $3.58 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using this data, we can effectively price the company. On a price-to-earnings basis, using 2022 expectations, the business is trading at a multiple of 10.6. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, stripping out the payments that will be made to non-controlling interests, should be about 8.4. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should be 6.9. To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10.2 to a high of 21. And on a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was 8.3 to 15.4. In both of these scenarios, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Tenet Healthcare. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was 7 to 12.9. On this basis, our prospect was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Tenet Healthcare 10.6 8.4 6.9 HCA Healthcare (HCA) 10.9 8.5 7.7 Universal Health Services (UHS) 10.2 15.4 7.0 Encompass Health (EHC) 14.5 8.3 9.0 The Ensign Group (ENSG) 21.0 13.6 12.5 Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) N/A 9.8 12.9

Takeaway

On the whole, Tenet Healthcare looks to be a very cheap company that could offer some attractive upside. This is especially true as revenue is expected to expand significantly in the current fiscal year. Add on to this the company's strong cash flow and management expectations there for the year, and it makes for a compelling opportunity for long-term, value-oriented investors. Shares are cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to the competition. Though I will state that I am not fond of the extreme volatility in earnings the company has exhibited in recent years, even if we ignore the COVID-19 pandemic timeframe. Because of this, I would make the case that while the company does offer some nice upside, some discount relative to the competition is probably appropriate. So for that reason, while I am bullish on the company, I am not as bullish as one might expect.