Investment Thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is an identity platform. Okta has done tremendously well to move beyond its flagship product, Single Sign-On (''SSO''), and bolster its product portfolio with new offerings, through aggressive M&A.

Furthermore, Okta is guiding to grow its revenues by at least 35% CAGR over the next several years.

However, as we go through and analyze its prospects, I question whether there's enough upside here for new investors to the Okta stock? On balance, I suspect that investors could do better elsewhere:

Investor Sentiment Remains Strong For Okta

While countless tech stocks have fallen in price, Okta's share price has remained resilient. Yes, the stock is down slightly, a little more than 30% from its recent highs but this is nothing compared to what other high-tech names have had to endure of late.

Okta's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing, For Now

Okta revenue growth rates

Okta is about to report its Q4 2022 results next month. As a reminder, Okta made a large acquisition of Auth0 for $6.5 billion. Further, Okta is about to start lapping that acquisition at the start of May 2023.

Thus, investors still have this upcoming quarter, Q1 2023, of inorganic growth on top of its organic growth, before the lapping of those tough comps being.

Management has sought to get ahead of that upcoming revenue growth deceleration, by remarking to investors that throughout fiscal 2023, Okta is expected to grow its top line by 37% y/y.

On the one hand, given that Q1 2023 is still one further quarter of inorganic growth, this will be a very easy comparative period with the prior year. This immididately forces the question to surface of whether or not Okta will decelerate in the later quarters of the year, as it starts to lap this tough comparisions of Q2 through Q4 2022.

On the other hand, keep in mind that Okta has consistently argued its expecting to grow by 35% CAGR over the next several years. Thus, this should put investors' mind at ease, that Okta still has a lot of growth left in the tank.

Why Okta? Why Now?

Okta allows the right user to get access to access to technology. As users get frustrated with consistent requirements to verify credentials, rather offering companies access to a firewall, Okta goes beyond this and provides its users with Okta's Single Sign-On product on top of their cloud platforms.

Thus, we are talking about a cybersecurity company that not only protects users but also solves a key problem for its users.

Okta allows developers to write code that makes hybrid working identity easy to implement in the organization’s security.

Moving on, Okta derives most of its revenues from its workforce business. Approximately two-thirds. However, together with its Auth0 acquisition, Okta is now more focused on expanding its reach into consumer-facing apps.

Auth0 syncs consumer profile data with each user login, to ensure that login details from the user are up to date with the right consumer profile data. This is what the Auth0 acquisition brought to Okta.

The ability to ensure that external users are able to log in and access the right data. The key driver here is that enterprises continue replacing their legacy identity access management (“IAM”) infrastructure, with Okta Identity Cloud.

Next, let's discuss its prospects beyond its top line.

Okta's Profit Margins Leave Much to be Desired

Okta's Q3 2022 results

There are a lot of details that need to be explained above.

The first item that we need to keep in mind is that despite having more revenues to work with, Okta's non-GAAP profit margins dipped to negative 2.7% in Q3 2022, compared with positive 2.5% in the same period a year ago.

Secondly, even if we presume that Okta beats its own guidance, Okta's non-GAAP profit margins will hover around negative 9%.

Not only is this lower than the positive 3.4% of non-GAAP operating margins reported in the same period a year ago, but we should try to unpick the add-backs here on this line.

As you can see in the two horizontal red arrows for Q3 2022, Okta ads back approximately $156 million of stock-based compensation to its operating margins. Smaller in value, yet also increasing, Okta adds back $21 million of amortization of intangibles during Q3 2022.

Put another way, putting aside Okta's frequent and increasing charitable donations, Okta's add-backs to its operating margins make up approximately 66% of its non-GAAP gross profits.

Consequently, it could be said that for every dollar of gross profits, approximately 60 cents go back to management, as stock-based compensation.

Given that Okta is guiding to finish fiscal Q4 2022 with 154 million shares outstanding, this implies that for Okta to grow, by my own estimates, its revenues by approximately 35% y/y organically, its total shares outstanding are increasing by 18% y/y.

Clearly, this isn't the most shocking use of stock-based compensation in tech companies, but still, it's far from the most compelling revenue growth too.

OKTA Stock Valuation - Slightly Stretched

Okta is priced at approximately 18x forward sales. This is not the cheapest SaaS stock out there at present. Given the recent sell-off in the market, there are now many compelling high-growth names being priced below 15x forward sales.

Furthermore, once we factor in the fact that the more Okta grows, the less profitable it appears to become, I question whether this is such a compelling opportunity after all.

The Bottom Line

Okta has very promising rhetoric. Its singular focused on disrupting legacy's enterprise log in security access with its own cloud-based indentity platforsm.

And if this was 2021, when investors are more than willing to buy anything that is well positioned to grow, while embracing meaningful bottom line losses, the stock would do quite well.

The problem here, is that new investors coming to the stock are looking at a company, that isn't particularly cheap, at 18x forward sales, with mounting losses.

Given this renewed context, I believe that there are better investment opportunities elsewhere. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.