U.S. New Home Market Continues Shrinking

Feb. 08, 2022 5:45 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, OLD, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO1 Comment2 Likes
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.2K Followers

Summary

  • Our initial estimate of the overall market capitalization of the U.S. new home market for December 2021 is $26.14 billion. That figure is 13.2% below the December 2020 peak of $30.12 billion.
  • For December 2021, the number of new home sales rose slightly from the previous month, breaking what had been a steady decline.
  • Also, the average sale price of the new homes sold declined for the month, confirming the reversal of what had been a rising trend in recent months.

Wooden house model and keys on background of US dollars banknotes

Oleg Elkov/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. new home market continued shrinking in December 2021. Political Calculations' initial estimate of the overall market capitalization of the U.S. new home market for December 2021 is $26.14 billion. That figure is 13.2% below the December 2020 peak of $30.12 billion.

Trailing Twelve-Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization in the United States, January 1976 - December 2021

Trailing Twelve-Month Average New Home Sales Market Capitalization In The United States, January 1976 - December 2021 (Author)

For December 2021, there were two notable developments. First, the number of new home sales rose slightly from the previous month, breaking what had been a steady decline. Second, the average sale price of the new homes sold declined, confirming the reversal of what had been a rising trend in recent months.

The following two charts visualize the trailing twelve-month averages of the U.S. new home market's underlying annualized sales and average price data.

New home sales saw a slight increase:

Trailing Twelve-Month Average of the Annualized Number of New Homes Sold in the US, January 1976 - December 2021

Trailing Twelve-Month Average Of The Annualized Number Of New Homes Sold In The US, January 1976 - December 2021 (Author)

New home sale prices fell significantly:

Trailing Twelve-Month Average of the Mean Sale Price of New Homes Sold in the US, January 1976 - December 2021

Trailing Twelve-Month Average Of The Mean Sale Price Of New Homes Sold In The US, January 1976 - December 2021 (Author)

In December 2021, the effect of falling average sale prices outweighed the slight increase in number of sales. Consequently, the market cap for the U.S. new home market continued its now year-long decline.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.2K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.