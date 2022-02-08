peepo/iStock via Getty Images

1847 Goedeker Inc. ( NYSE: GOED

Following a year that was marked by inflationary concerns, raw material price surges and supply chain issues, Goedeker achieved record results as a newly combined entity between Appliances Connection and legacy 1847 Goedeker. I say record year in terms of total revenues, revenue growth, margins and profitability. This is despite the company’s ‘fill rate’ (the percentage of order value that is completed and shipped as actual orders) touching historical lows and sitting 25% below its average. Despite the massive demand picture created by COVID, consumer access to stimulus funds and all things work from home, there remains significant industry tailwinds at Goedeker’s back, and offsetting any supply chain and inventory issues is the pricing power within appliances where during periods of strong demand, discounts can be eliminated.

The combination of the appliance replacement and upgrade cycle, the current state of home building and mom and pop appliance retailers going out of business should continue to allow Goedeker to take share moving forward, especially as we see a larger percentage of appliance sales shift online. Goedeker’s scale, product offerings, logistical capabilities and SEO expertise puts them miles ahead of smaller mom and pop e-commerce operations and will provide significant revenue and margin opportunities moving forward. The current valuation remains head-scratching as none of the above is being reflected in today’s share price.

