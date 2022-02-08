SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Above: EU populations are accustomed to small casinos with hotels, nothing near what exists in either Las Vegas or Asia.

Since the exit of Steve Wynn from his eponymous gaming empire, we have had, as I have noted, what appears to be a series of top management decisions that reflected minimum risk stewardship. Successor CEO Matt Maddox, now on his way out, led the fire brigade that followed in the wake of the allegations of misconduct by his boss and his subsequent resignation in early 2018. In the perspective of time, one can approve his house cleaning given the multitude of headwinds that the company and industry have faced, led by the pandemic. In short order, Maddox settled the long-festering Okada lawsuit, dispatched old Wynn acolytes from the board and top management, and brought in Asian giant Galaxy Entertainment Group (0027.HK) as around a ~5% shareholder. Management then made all kinds of scout's honor promises to regulators that the Wynn of Steve Wynn was no more and a new day had dawned. They kept their promises.

But that was nearly four years ago. We live in a "what's your next trick?" kind of stock market world these days, and pretty soon, investor disquiet began to bubble up from the surface. Holders long expecting that any share with the name Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) attached to it would automatically command a premium against the best peers got antsy.

Who can blame them? After all, in my thirty years inside the business, knowing Wynn personally back in the day and having owned the shares before I blindly trusted them many years ago, my expectations were always met. Wynn shares did indeed most always trade at a hefty premium to its peers. That confidence, now tested. Emails I get from many frustrated Wynn holders emit a sense of fear of drift. The market realizes Steve Wynn is gone for good. That's not the problem. But the what's your next trick management question lingers.

What's changed?

Enter imminent new CEO Craig Billings: He's not Steve Wynn either but is he destined to carry forward the stewardship, or will we see a strategic pivot that may ignite positive sentiment?

A year ago, Wynn shares reached a high of $133.32. Much of the positive sentiment at that time sprang from two key catalysts perceived by traders. First, that Vegas pandemic inflicted damage was being met with pent-up demand crowds in the town. Vegas was running sold out occupancy on weekends and even respectable numbers like 66% midweek. Gaming revenue got up off the floor and broke 2019 baseline year records. Secondly, it was before the mass breakout of the Omicron variant, which went on to cripple early recovery in Macau. Also, note that over the last 5 years, Wynn shares had traded as high as $196 in May of 2018 pre-pandemic and were probably headed to well over $200 given the recovery arc pointing north at the time after the onerous Beijing crackdowns of 2015.

At writing, Wynn shares are trading at $85.45 creating a market cap of $9.88b.

Its EPS (ttm) is -($7.99) fully reflecting bearish Omicron sentiment on Macau which represented 75% of company revenue in baseline 2019. Also playing a role in the takedown was the continuous battering of the VIP junket segment by regulatory investigations and arrests. Wynn's Macau strength in the VIP and premium mass segments are disproportionately bigger than any peer.

Wynn is about to release 4Q21 and annual earnings.

Analysts expect a loss for the quarter down at -($1.26) producing a total loss for the 2021 FY of -($5.89) signaling a clear improvement QoQ over 2020 and a probable better number overall for 2021.

Revenue is estimated to come in at ~$1b y/y for the quarter, up 49.8% y/y - much of it attributable to a bit better tone in Macau and a dramatically recovered one in Las Vegas.

Sales growth estimated y/y at 44.4% higher.

Estimated 2021 revenue to come in at $3.698b. I am looking for 2022 as a recovery year which project revenues at $5.2b assuming Vegas recovery sustains and accelerates, and travel restrictions from Hong Kong and Guangdong alone begin to fall.

Cash on hand (mrq) $2.48b

LT Debt: $11.86b

Levered FCF (ttm) -($328.39m)

Current ratio: 2.22 - Considering the literal catastrophic devastation wrought by the pandemic since early 2020 on the entire sector, Wynn's current ratio can reasonably be judged healthy especially so that we are sitting at the cusp of robust recovery in Las Vegas and for Encore Boston, and inching toward better numbers in Macau. We expect pressure to begin building on Beijing to at least modify its zero-tolerance Covid policy. To what extent this will translate into lowered travel restrictions nobody can tell of course. Some of our on-the-ground industry contacts in Macau believe that Beijing won't relent until the party congress next November. Others believe that as other Asian nations begin lowering travel restrictions sooner rather than later, Beijing, also looking toward the summer Olympics, may need a face saver and relent.

That would be very bullish for the sector giving Wynn shares, in our view, a considerable run room back to the $140 to $155 trading range. So that's where we're setting our PT by summer.

I'm looking at 2022 to shave losses to a range of -($0.48) to possible breakeven - betting that Beijing will at least ease some highly visible travel restrictions by late spring that will produce positive catalyst headlines for the sector and produce a Wynn trade with a historical premium.

The WynnBET puzzle

As we have noted in several prior SA articles, we thought Wynn had been far too late to the sports betting party for its platform to produce any meaningful revenues for the parent. Its late entry was puzzling to me particularly because knowing the company as well as I do over so many decades, I saw their database as probably being far richer in high-value sports bettors than peers. Then again Steve himself was not exactly a believer in online gaming. It was not in his DNA.

The good part of that prospect is that quite simply, big bettors bet big and, in general, comprise a disproportionate revenue of the handle total in any given month - if you can beat them. The bad news is that the high-end betting segment has far more active sharps than peers. And the house can get killed in any given month if the sharps make their mammoth laydowns and play lucky.

Take New York as the latest example. That state I know for certain has a higher percentage of sharps than anywhere in the US. It also has a historic higher activity level given the fact that 9 pro sports teams make New York their home. With the kickoff in early January '21 to date, New York handle hit $1.65b, shattering the record October in New Jersey. That was with five platforms up and running and three more in the wings. But the total hold was a terrible 4.8%. That left ~$21m for the 6 platforms up and running to divvy up. Wynn was not part of that, but as of this writing, it has opened in New York.

So to us, the longer-term prospects for WynnBET, a skin that was well conceived, heavily promoted and benefitting from a database rich in higher value bettors was still yet a question mark. The site began life as a proposed SPAC offering partnered with a Vegas entrepreneur. Before it had a chance to breathe, the SPAC was pulled and Wynn decided to go at it alone. The theory at the time being that reality began to bite somewhere in the corporate halls there and management realized that the potential pot was just too small to share.

So off they went. And here came the second, second thoughts. The ascension of Billings to the CEO post in our view had something to do with the subsequent decision in the last few weeks to put up the fire sale sign on WynnBET asking price $500m. That was way below the SPAC which had valued the IPO at $3.2b, including $650m in cash that Wynn Partner, Bill Foley, had shoved to the center of the table on the deal. What happened?

My guess - and I repeat this is my guess - lubricated by some corroborated opinion from my Las Vegas inside the industry guesses, our consensus conjecture is rooted in the resume, if you will, of new CEO Billings. If you look at his CV, you find the bulk of his employment history lies in the tech/digital part of gaming as well as finance. So diving into the digital world of gaming, what he saw, we guessed, was that late to the already crowded game, essentially bleeding money on excessive promotion, that the company could well be in the process of putting lipstick on a pig. You can be certain Wynn analytics, which is generally pretty good, did a deep dive and their scenarios revealed the best case share of market achievable and came away head-scratching.

Here's the thinking - we think: We've got lots of sharps in our database, lots of higher end players far more savvy than the average newbie to sports betting who will make laydowns on parlays and other high profit bets, so guys, this script is saying Exit Stage Right. Who will buy WynnBET is another piece of guesswork. Clearly, such a deal would have to include licensing of the Wynn brand, otherwise what is it? But that's a discussion for another day. The key here is this: Was the decision to wave bye bye to sports betting a good or bad one? And how could it impact over time the valuation of the stock?

Now, bear in mind that sports betting, once it reaches a promotional sanity level and consolidates into many fewer companies, could be a great business, especially for total wallet operators like Caesars (CZR), MGM (MGM) Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Wynn. Looking ahead to 2025, we are sticking to our projection of a $25b to $30b market. In the hands of 5 or 6 surviving platforms with crazy promotions reined in, you'll have an accretive EBITDA unit for their parents.

But realistically it is already possible to see the dominant market shares going to the big operators today with everyone else scrambling for crumbs. Taken together these realities in our view constituted the rationale for Wynn selling the site.

Our take: It was a good decision. In fact, we think it was an extremely savvy decision that does reflect a pivot for Wynn into a final grasp on the heritage of Steve Wynn, a viewpoint on how to make money in the gambling business. The formula for Wynn was disarmingly simple from its earliest beginnings. I was there: One, you find the best location. Two, you look around at the competition and decide that hell or high water you are going to build the best building, snazzier than anything else in the market. Three, you are going to recruit and train with tough love to produce a highly customer-friendly workforce who expect fatter tokes to build bigger than anywhere else. Four, you open with an immense wow factor and work to sustain a quality of experience level that attracts a higher value gambler/tourist.

Then bring your average daily win on table games and slots higher than peers. The tourists pay a premium above market during good times and bad above-average market room rates. And lastly, you create an aura of birds of a feather patrons at the higher end that, in turn, attract the lookie-loos among the gaming grinders. You get free foot traffic of minions who come to watch the big guys at play, and aspirational visitation from gaming tourists who are prepared to pay more. Result: A quality live gaming experience at which the company has become so adept over so many decades. Sports betting simply doesn't fit who you are and who you aim to be.

Okay, can the sports betting, so what's the strategy going forward? Stewardship no longer moves the needle on earnings or the stock price.

The $2b Crystal Pavilion Project Macau is a much truer marker for the Wynn future that will begin to show up in increasingly positive sentiment for the stock as early as this year. The project was of course, born in the brain of Wynn, designed by the world-famous Robert A.M. Stern architecture firm, noted for its breakthrough and out-of-the-box design work. It will comprise two hotel towers totaling 1,600 rooms and suites, an art museum, a sculptural garden, immersive theater and pending Macau rulings to come, a given amount of casino space.

Above: The Crystal Palace at Wynn Palace Macau, adding 1,600 rooms and much non-gaming lustre.

The project addresses the goals of the government for non-gaming attractions, and at the same time, broadens the reach of Wynn Palace to a wider public as it pivots from heavy reliance of VIP to gain strength in premium mass and mass. Our point here: Even though the project is now at least two years away from debut and subsequent accretive value for EBITDA, it brings much-needed clarity to understanding the company and the stock today. The company is about live experience delivered to an upscale gaming customer.

Encore Boston

After a halting start in June of 2019 largely due to underperformance of its slots, Encore Boston has since reconfigured its rewards program, changed restaurant menus and brought the property into state-wide market share leadership running around 60% of the total won. Its 3Q21 revenues hit $192m, up $75.5m attributable to higher visitation as pandemic protocols began to ease. The property threw off $64.6m in EBITDA during the still impacted pandemic. The property has proven, pandemic or not, that a superior product brings superior results. In Massachusetts, Wynn competes against MGM's Springfield property and locally with Penn National's Plainridge Park slot parlor.

We do not see a broad-based focus going forward for a major regional expansion of Wynn in the post-pandemic near term. The Boston property, as did so many in the business, sprang entirely from the legalization of casinos in Massachusetts. Unlike many peers, Wynn has historically not automatically jumped either by development or buys to expand its US footprint as have its peers.

Perhaps some of the hesitation was due to the bad judgement of a market it made in overbuilding an entry into the Mississippi riverboat business with the Beau Rivage, ultimately sold in 2000 to MGM. Wynn always likes to pick his shots carefully as I knew him. I believe the doubling down in Macau and the announced project in the UAE are evidence of management's belief that the competitive structure, the underserved nature of the EU markets offer better returns than just me-too-ing it in existing gaming states in the US.

The Wynn UAE project

Above: The UAE Island on which a mega property will be built is estimated to debut around 2024. But for the stock, it signals a clear sense of direction for the company going forward investors have looked for.

Last week, Wynn announced it would develop with a local partner an estimated $2b integrated resort beach project on an island of the United Arab Emirates. The integrated resort is expected to be open by 2024. What commands our attention here is recognition that while neither the Macau expansion nor the UAE project is anywhere near to contributing accretive EBITDA to the company, it is a tell about strategic coherence. What does count for the here and now is that both projects are clear evidence that Wynn has found its way post Steve. It had concluded that regardless of the bubbly ebullience for anything digital in the presumed metaverse of the future, the company's skill set and legacy is delivering live, upscale, quality gaming and tourist experiences to customers who value the brick and mortar experience.

In our view, the EU/Mideast market is vastly underserved and as yet has attracted relatively little interest from casino developers. Melco (MLCO) is heavy into a project called City of Dreams Mediterranean on the Island of Cyprus to market that part of the globe. Its CEO, Lawrence Ho, has been a visionary quick to move when he saw opportunity in the past. The big Macau/Manila operator had several years ago moved into a deal in the Russian Far East with an eye toward marketing north China just over the border. When Ho encountered confused and punitive Moscow policies on gaming taxes and failed development promises, he sold out. Not long after, he moved to Cyprus. That property could open this summer. If it does well, it will validate the Wynn decision.

We believe Wynn sees now what Ho saw when he began his project: An underserved EU and Mideast market. There are many small to mid-sized casinos sprinkled all over Europe and certainly in England. Monte Carlo is a legend. But till this day it is remarkable that there has never been a cluster of large-scale integrated resort projects developed anywhere from England way east or south. Yet the EU nations with big online gambling businesses indicate the demand is there.

The Mideast on the other hand is brand new due to the historical restrictions against gambling imposed by Muslim countries. Yet the area remains one of the centers of highly concentrated wealth on the globe. If anyone has any doubts as to the potential I can only share my experiences of London casino clubs I know loaded with Gulf billionaires, millionaires and their entourages, crowding around Baccarat tables. Flying time from most major European cities to the UAE runs between 5 and 6 hours, clearly far less from wealth centers in Arab North Africa and the Gulf States.

Investors had good reason since the departure of Wynn personally to hesitate buy-ins not entirely sure whether the special elixir that Wynn the man brought to the company would be the missing ingredient that would continue to support a built-in premium on the stock. The near four-year period of stewardship of his successors is now over. It now seems to us the clarity about the prospects and directions of the company have been sharpened. The focus clearly is on brick-and-mortar gaming experience first, perhaps only. It is on location, tightly focused geography and quality experience for customers. All that awaits the stock now is continuing evidence that we may be at some point in the endgame of the pandemic.

That will happen. I do believe the valuation of the stock based on positive headlines out of Macau and continuing strong recovery in Las Vegas, plus the departure from the current sports betting melee position the stock for a move. But mostly I see that the company has found its sea legs again and should be cranking out very positive numbers by 2Q22.

At its current trade, I think a strong buy signal is warranted with a minimal downside headline risk if we have a sudden uprising again of a Covid variant because the stock in terms of its assets and intermediate-term prospects is undervalued.