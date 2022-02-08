jewhyte/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is Quincy CA-based community bank. The bank operates 14 branches, 2 LPOs that are responsible for underwriting business lending, agricultural lending, govt. guaranteed lending program, and consumer lending. The bank has tripled net income from FY15-FY20.

In terms of the bank’s loan mix, most of the real estate exposure is commercial real estate loan products. Plumas is a commercial lender and C&I represents approximately ~25% of the loan book. From a credit quality perspective, the bank has a strong balance sheet, with less than 75 basis points in NPL over the past five years.

Plumas has a strong deposit franchise. CD only represents 5% of the total funding source. Most of the deposits are core deposits and the bank seldom sources deposits from the brokered deposit.

Over time, the bank has been able to grow aggressively within its core market. 1-year asset grew by 41% while the credit quality remains relatively well managed in FY21.

The bank has previously acquired bank branches; in 2021, Plumas pulled off its first full bank acquisition – Feather River Bancorp:

This acquisition enables the bank to acquire $182 million in assets and expand into the Yuba City marketplace.

Review of Operations

Plumas Bancorp reported a net income of $21.0 million for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to $14.5 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $3.76 versus $2.77 for the prior year. Revenues for the year increased to $54.5 million from $43.7 million for the fiscal year 2020. During Q4, Plumas Bancorp reported ROA and ROE of 1.4% and 16.7%, respectively. The efficiency ratio is 50.5% and Net interest income/Revenue is 86.5%. NIM is 3.44 % and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 14.4%.

From a profitability perspective, the reported ROA has been consistently above 1%. The efficiency ratio has improved over time, which partially contributes to the improvement in ROA. Net interest margin is industry-leading, largely attributable to the bank’s ability to source cheap, core funding sources.

Credit quality is robust for the bank. Even during the worst year in the pandemic, NPL was on par with historical averages. The bank is very well managed from a credit quality perspective.

(Note, 10K has not been filed and loan breakdown is not available)

Valuation

Stock is priced at 10.0x P/E and 1.7x P/TBV. Plumas had quite a run during the last 12 months, from $24/share to $37/share now.

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the investors should watch for bankers pushing for growth at the expense of credit quality. Also, the bank is fully priced from a P/TBV perspective. As the bank grows in size, additional resources are needed to manage the compliance and regulation, thus can potentially pressure the efficiency ratio. Moreover, with growth, the ability to source additional low-cost deposits will be tested. Lastly, investors should watch out for integration efforts of the Bank of Feather River acquisition, effective July 1st, 2021.

From a reward perspective, the bank is attractively priced on an earnings basis, given its growth profile. The bank has historically been able to grow while maintaining strong credit quality. The bank’s stable core deposit franchise makes it an attractive acquisition target. We continue to see opportunities for the bank to continue to grow at an industry-leading pace.

Conclusion

To sum up, the bank is fairly priced on an earnings basis. Plumas has used its richly priced stock to acquire smaller banks and continue to drive footprint expansion. The historical growth has been impressive and the bank’s management team will likely continue with the growth plan. Credit quality remains well-managed and the cost of funding is a core advantage. Insiders own ~8% of the total shares, which helps with shareholder alignment. Shareholders get paid a small dividend to wait; while the bank found ample opportunity to underwrite loans at a risk-adjusted return. We like the risk/reward dynamics.