TUSK Can Recover After It Fixes Cash Flows

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is in the process of rebuilding its infrastructure business with a long-term view. After the PREPA (Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority) fallout in Puerto Rico, it is diversifying into other services like engineering and design services for EV charging stations and fiber-related contracts. The company's vertically integrated services and equipment manufacturing has a competitive advantage. Also, the energy price and drilling activity recovery paved the way for the company's oilfield services business to grow in recent times.

The PREPA-related matter is yet to be resolved. However, its infrastructure business is still far below what it used to be a year ago. Lower revenues pulled cash flows down to the negative territory over the past year, which can concern the investors. Plus, the typical seasonality can drag the infrastructure and energy business performance down in Q4. Although realizing the significant accounts receivable from PREPA remains a potential hole in the balance sheet, the actual risks seem low because of the role of a federal agency in the matter. With a push coming from the federal infrastructure package of late-2021, investors with a medium-to-long-term view can hold the stock with an expectation of higher returns.

Infrastructure Segment Re-focus

Strategically, TUSK will continue to focus on providing its offerings through engineering, procurement, and construction through an integrated model. Its equipment refurbishing facility will help differentiate its offerings to various infrastructure needs. A vertically integrated services and equipment manufacturing has a competitive advantage in scaling operations and controlling costs. So, it will earn the majority share of the revenue from the infrastructure business. In November, it won a contract to provide engineering and design services for electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. It may be noted that the Infrastructure segment accounted for 38% of its Q3 2021 revenues. Although this was an improvement over Q2, a year ago, the segment generated 61% of the company's total revenues.

Over the past few months, it has established new markets, particularly in the fiber business in the infrastructure business. In December 2021, it won two fiber-related contracts with two electric cooperatives in the Midwest. The project is expected to generate $7.7 million in revenues over the next couple of years. It marks a shift from the oilfield services-centric business model, which I discussed in my previous article. The macro trends related to project demand and opportunities have been increasing. As the restrictions eased and economic activities resumed, unemployment kept falling and touched a low of 3.9% in December 2021. In Q4 2021, the US real GDP growth rate was 6.9%, much higher than the past five-year average. The current trend will take its topline and margin higher for the rest of 2022.

PREPA Payment Woes

Regarding the company's past engagement related to the electricity transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico, PREPA continued to decline payments to Cobra (a TUSK subsidiary) because of Cobra's former president's indictment and two FEMA officials. Earlier in 2021, however, a determination memorandum by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (or FEMA) suggested that Cobra successfully performed for PREPA in Puerto Rico. This came as a surprise to the company's management because FEMA, the grantor, did not raise the issue of the indictments in its recent report. Investors may note that PREPA owes Cobra $69 million for services performed under the first contract.

Recent Drivers: Industry And Q3 2021

From Q3 through Q4, the crude oil price was stable, while the recovery gathered pace in Q1 2022. This helped TUSK's oilfield businesses, where equipment utilization improved with the addition of a hydraulic fracturing fleet. From Q3 to Q4, the drilled and completed well count in the Permian were higher (8% and 2% up, respectively), while the drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells declined by 13%. The active frac spread count went down by ~9% from Q3 to Q4, according to Primary Vision's estimates. The Permian bucked the trend with a 5% higher frac spread count by December versus September. However, most of the shales saw a lower frac spread count during this period. In 2022 so far, it has started trending up again. The recovery in the count is an encouraging sign for the frackers.

The company's Infrastructure and Well Completion segments had a great run in Q3 2021. The sand volume increased by 23%, quarter over quarter, in Q3. On top of that, a 5% higher average sand price boosted the positive effect during this period. Adjusted EBITDA, however, declined significantly in Well Completion because of a $32.6 million settlement expense with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Nonetheless, its average fleet utilization increased to 1.2 compared to 0.9 in Q2, indicating an improved drilling environment.

The Infrastructure segment had a solid run in Q3 (revenues up by 36%). A higher storm work and bidding activity, new fiber maintenance, and installation contract ensured the topline growth. Although the typical seasonality can drag performance down, the management trusts the long-term growth potential of this sector. Moreover, the proposed federal infrastructure bill looks promising from this perspective. In November, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill came into law. It can draw up to $550 billion of new federal investments in the US infrastructure over five years.

Low Leverage But FCF Deterioration

I think TUSK is better equipped to absorb any interest rate hike than some of its peers. As of November 3, 2021, TUSK's liquidity (excluding working capital and including revolving credit facility available) was $31 million. Investors might also want to consider the possibility of not realizing a part of the whole of its accounts receivable owed to PREPA ($227 million). This matter is concerning because its allowance for doubtful accounts is much less ($19 million of as September 30, 2021). If it does not receive its dues, the balance sheet will carry some liquidity risks and lower the stock price. However, such a possibility is remote because PREPA's ability to pay the dues depends on funding from a federal agency (Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA). I think the matter will be resolved amicably, and the risks will not surface.

The company's leverage (debt-to-equity) is low (0.17x). Exterran (EXTN), in comparison, has a much higher debt-to-equity ratio (2.47x). TUSK's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative in 9M 2021 versus a mildly positive CFO a year ago, led by lower year-over-year revenues and adverse timing of cash inflows for accounts receivable. As a result, free cash flow also turned negative. The management has increased the FY2021 capex budget to $5 million (11% down compared to the previous estimate). The conversion of a portion of the company's fleet to include dynamic gas blending capabilities will account for much of the capex.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

Based on a regression equation between the key industry indicators and TUSK's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarters, I expect its revenues to increase moderately in the next 12 months (or NTM) in 2022. It can improve sharply in NTM 2023 but decelerate in the following year.

Based on the same regression models and the forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to remain negative and deteriorate in NTM 2022. The model suggests the company's EBITDA will turn around and turn positive in NTM 2023.

Target Price And Rating

Returns potential using the past average EV/Revenue multiple (1.18x) is higher (174% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (122% upside) from the stock.

TUSK currently receives a "Sell" rating, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating. While the rating is high on the value criterion, the ratings are poor on profitability and momentum.

What's The Take On TUSK?

TUSK has once again shifted the business focus from an oilfield services-centric business model to offering engineering, procurement, and construction services through an integrated model. The resilience of the US economy and low unemployment rate will provide the necessary tailwinds to the infrastructure providers. It recently won contracts to provide engineering and design services for EV charging stations and fiber-related contracts. Also, with the continued recovery of the energy sector, the oilfield services business did not disappoint either. The company's average fleet utilization increased to 1.2 compared to 0.9 in Q2, indicating an improved drilling environment.

On the flip side, the PREPA-related matter failed to resolve. Cash flows have turned negative in the past year. So, the stock significantly underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in this period. However, TUSK has a manageable debt level. I think investors can hold with the prospect of higher returns in the medium to long term.