My stance

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:FB) missed Wall Street's fourth quarter EPS estimate for just the second time since March 2018. The social media juggernaut also saw average daily users on its Facebook platform slump for the first time ever. As a result, Meta's market value sunk by upwards of $230 billion, signifying the largest single day selloff in stock market history. If that news doesn't serve as a reason to contemplate investing in a company, then I don't know what would. I do not currently own shares of Meta, but its recent wipeout in market value convinced me to re-examine the company. As with any earnings announcement that fails to meet investors' expectations, Meta's recent report reveals concerns that all investors should reflect on moving forward. And after reviewing the company's earnings report, I'm not quite sold on Mark Zuckerberg's future plans. I don't necessarily believe Meta's fourth quarter performance deserved a 25% selloff in the company's shares. But I also can't offer my full support of its long-term vision involving life in the metaverse. In this article, I will summarize three fundamental details investors should take from Meta's fourth quarter earnings announcement. I will also discuss why core changes to the company's business model are keeping me away from the stock today.

Growth obstacles

Meta reported fourth quarter earnings of $3.67/share, missing Wall Street's $3.82 expectation by 5%. Revenue came in about expected at $33.7 billion. Guidance for the first quarter of 2022 is what tripped up investors - management expects revenue in the first quarter to be between $27 billion and $29 billion, suggesting only 3% to 11% growth year over year. For many investors, this is a tough pill to swallow given the 47% increase revenue enjoyed in the first quarter of 2021. So, why is revenue expected to decelerate this much? Management pointed to several factors related to impressions and price growth in its fourth quarter earnings call. The company's impressions business will face blockades from rising competition and a shift in Meta's apps toward video surfaces like Reels (which I will touch on later). On the pricing side, growth will be challenged by several factors, with the first being Apple's iOS changes. For those who don't know, Apple's iOS 14.5 update - which was released in April 2021 - includes an App Tracking Transparency feature that has negatively influenced digital advertising. Essentially, the new privacy update adversely impacts the accuracy of Meta's ad targeting and its ability to measure the effectiveness of the company's ad targeting in driving outcomes. In return, this poses an immense amount of pressure on Meta's advertising revenue, which is the primary driver of the company's top-line. The company stated in its earnings call that iOS-related headwinds may present upwards of $10 billion of pressure on its business in 2022. Second, the current macroeconomic landscape has caused advertisers to downgrade their advertising budgets, resulting in less demand for Meta's services. These challenges will surely have an effect on Meta's near-term financial performance, and long-term uncertainty concerning privacy serves as a threat to Meta's advertising business.

Increased competition

For so long, Meta has been the indomitable bully on the block. Well, the tide might be turning - Meta referenced the rise in competition as a key ingredient to its fourth quarter underperformance and not-so-impressive guidance for the first quarter of 2022. Very early into the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg jumped in and pointed out the troubles that growing competition has created for Meta's business. Specifically, TikTok is dominating the short-form video space, an area Meta is desperately trying to penetrate with its Reels business. Apple's iOS update has also hindered Meta's operational performance more than some of its competitors. The company's ecommerce ad targeting experienced significant slowdown in the fourth quarter. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, exhibited strong growth in this vertical. Management noted that search ads likely have more access to third-party data than app-based ad platforms, which helps to explain Google's success relative to Meta's underperformance in the ecommerce ad space. I think Meta will resolve its advertising struggles that are currently stemming from Apple's privacy update. The company's Reels business will likely be a more drawn out process. TikTok clearly has command of the short-form video space, so it will be interesting to watch how Meta's Reels transition pans out.

Transitional phase

The company's name change in October 2021 was a major indicator of its long-term vision of transforming into much more than a social media company. Of course, the company is beginning its shift toward life in the metaverse. That said, there was a lot of focus on Meta's Reels business in its fourth quarter earnings call. The company's ongoing emphasis on Reels has led to less focus on core business segments like News Feed, which are higher monetizing services. Currently, Reels monetizes at a lower rate than Feed and Stories, but Meta is confident that this will change in the future. Management also referenced Meta's ability to make successful transitions in the past, such as its shifts from Web to Mobile and Feed to Stories. But until Reels can generate revenue faster, Meta's business is at risk of underachieving. Whether its the metaverse or Reels, the company is in an evolutionary phase it believes to be necessary in order to expand its future business. This sounds great, but transitional phases also come with significant headwinds and uncertainty in the near and long-term.

Will the stock bounce back?

As I alluded to in my introduction, I believe the market may have overreacted to Meta's fourth quarter earnings announcement. And while I can't say that the stock won't recover, I do believe Meta faces more uncertainty than ever before. The company reported fiscal year 2021 revenue of $118 billion, translating to 37% growth year over year. Not to mention, it was the first time ever Meta reported total revenue in excess of $100 billion. Facebook's daily active users declined for the first time ever from 1.930 billion to 1.929 billion. Still, Facebook has 2.912 billion active monthly users - that's over 1/3 (37%) of the world's population. At such vast levels already, we can't expect to see Facebook grow its users forever. At this point, I think it's more important to focus on how much more revenue each user is generating for the platform. And in the fourth quarter, the company experienced average revenue per user growth of 114% up to $11.57. Moving forward, it will be important to keep an eye on this metric. Now that user growth is stagnating, Meta will need to increase the amount of revenue it generates per user.

Meta's strong balance sheet and robust cash flow generation also make it an appealing investment opportunity. With $16.6 billion in cash, $14.5 billion in debt, and $124.9 billion in total equity, Meta is well-positioned to weather any impediments the market throws its way. The company generated $39.1 billion in levered free cash flow in fiscal year 2021, or a 66% increase year over year. Generating cash hasn't been a problem for Meta in the past either, with its five-year free cash flow compound annual growth rate coming in at 28%. All of this is wonderful, but what's still pushing me away is Meta's transition away from its core business activities. The company lost $10 billion in 2021 from its Reality Labs business segment and plans to continue its aggressive metaverse-related spending moving forward. Cost of revenue and research and development operating costs increased by 22% and 35% in the fourth quarter, respectively, with management citing Reality Labs as the core driver. Given that Meta is expected to see a meaningful loss in Reality Labs in 2022, the company is placing an enormous bet on the future of the metaverse - a future I can't side with just yet.

I've seen many investors claim that the massive selloff in Meta shares has led to an attractive valuation. Well, it depends how you view the situation. The company is currently trading at 16 times earnings, well below its five-year average in addition to its FAANG counterparts. However, Meta's year-over-year earnings also endured lower growth in the most recent quarter and full fiscal year than each of the four other FAANG stocks. Likewise, Meta's 37% earnings growth this past year trails behind the CY2021 earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 of 45%. Thus, Meta's earnings growth has underperformed the broader market, which may justify its current P/E multiple. In my opinion, it would take further multiple contraction for me to truly consider the company's shares cheap.

Final thoughts

When you have a good thing going, why switch it up? If Meta vanished off the face of the Earth tomorrow, a lot of people and businesses wouldn't know what to do with themselves. But as a long-time leader in social media, Meta has decided to direct its business in other directions. Consequently, the company is facing short-term hiccups that will impact operations for the foreseeable future. The company's ongoing transition also establishes doubts about its long-term trajectory. The metaverse hasn't convinced me just yet, and I will need to let Meta's business play out more before investing in the company's shares.