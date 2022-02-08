teddyleung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has continued its strong start to the year with a robust January delivery cadence. It also leads its arch-rivals, NIO Inc. (NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (LI). However, there was a marked slowdown from its record December deliveries, but we think it's just a temporary blip. Moreover, the company has also communicated that it sees strength in its long-term production build-up as it continues to gain traction with its P5 sedan. Furthermore, its upcoming flagship G9 premium SUV launch, equipped with its most advanced X-Pilot 4.0 ADAS platform, could garner significant interest among Chinese and European consumers. While the company is still taking "baby steps" so far in its European markets foray, we believe G9 will herald a more aggressive approach to take on Europe's premium SUV automakers.

Nevertheless, the stock has continued to be battered, dropping back to its October lows. Nevertheless, it's also testing a critical price level that has held firm in the previous July and October retracements. Therefore, we believe that investors who have been biding their time can consider adding XPeng stock now.

XPeng Led January Deliveries

XPeng & peers January deliveries (Company filings)

XPeng & peers January deliveries Change % (Company filings)

Readers can quickly glean from the above charts to observe that XPeng has continued maintaining its monthly deliveries lead against NIO and Li Auto in January. XPeng registered deliveries of 12.92K units, compared to NIO's 9.65K, and ahead of Li Auto's 12.27K. Furthermore, the success of its P5 was also demonstrated in its YoY comps, up 114.8%. Notably, the company delivered 4.21K of its P5 in January 2022, which accounted for 32.6% of its deliveries. Investors should note that the YoY comps do not include P5 for 2021, as it wasn't available for delivery in the previous year. We believe that P5 will continue to gain traction moving forward, helping the company to extend its lead against its pure-play EV peers.

Nonetheless, its momentum slowed markedly from December's record month as MoM deliveries fell 19.2%. It also fell more than NIO's 8% decline and Li Auto's 12.9% MoM drop. But, we don't think investors should be unduly concerned over the MoM decline. The company has only managed to hit above 10K units since September. Therefore, we believe that XPeng is undoubtedly still in the early innings of its global expansion strategy. In a recent interview, XPeng President Brian Gu also emphasized its remarkable progress in expanding its capacity towards a 500K annualized run rate. He accentuated (edited):

On a yearly basis, we delivered about 100K vehicles and our production run rate is higher than that. And in 2022, we have hopes that our robust growth will continue. So to really support our growth trajectory, we do need to expand that kind of capacity. We are doubling the planned capacity of the existing plant from 100K to 200K. It can also be adjusted closer to 250K if we need it. And then there are two other plants that are about to come online this year and in 2023. That should give us 200K in planned capacity, and with additional shifts it will be close to 300K. So, by the end of next year, we'll probably have a capacity of 500K that we can utilize for our growth. We are seeing a tremendous amount of growth right now in our business. (InsideEVs)

Notably, the company also highlighted that it is committed to owning its own production capacity, instead of contract manufacturing. It believes that such a model will allow it to drive scale, and operating leverage better moving forward. Furthermore it also helps the company to control its quality, and results better.

G9 Will Be An Important Launch for XPeng's Global Ambitions

Xpeng communicated that it's not ready to expand its reach into the US market currently as it's focused on its European adventure in the near term. Nonetheless, the company's long-term global expansion roadmap remains unchanged. While XPeng has expanded to Norway recently, it has been relatively quiet as the company is still in the testing phase.

Therefore, we believe that XPeng's next flagship, its G9 premium SUV will herald the company's entry into European markets in a resounding way. The company has maintained its plan to introduce the G9 a few months after its China launch this year. The G9 is targeted at snatching market share from the segment traditionally dominated by BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) X5, and Audi's (OTCPK:VWAGY) Q7. Notably, it will also premiere the latest version of XPeng's industry-leading advanced driver-assistance system; X-Pilot 4.0. XPeng promises that it will be "the most revolutionary ADAS tech for a production vehicle." We believe that Gu has high conviction that XPeng's ADAS tech is at the same level as Tesla's (TSLA) FSD, if not better. XPeng has already demonstrated its amazing X-Pilot 3.5 previously, which has been optimized for city driving, with amazing results.

If you have not watched its City NGP capability, we encourage you to see it for yourselves.

Therefore, we are very excited to see what X-Pilot 4.0 can potentially perform, as XPeng has emphasized. It also believes that its ADAS system will be a material catalyst for its sales in both China and Europe when launched. We believe that XPeng has demonstrated that it has the most advanced ADAS tech so far among its Chinese pure-play peers. Thus, we encourage investors to watch this space closely.

Buy XPEV Stock Now

XPEV stock price action (TradingView)

Readers can observe that the sellers seem to have digested the bull trap from its November spike. The battering has also brought XPeng stock back to the July and October support levels. We discussed in our previous article that XPeng stock was undervalued. Therefore, the stock seems even more attractively valued now.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on XPEV stock.