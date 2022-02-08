Here's Why The Nasdaq Continues To Unravel

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. bond market had been in a rip-roaring bull market since July of 1981 when the yield on our 10-year treasury peaked at almost 16%. The yield has been coming down for the last 40 years. See the chart below. Forty years is considered to be a generation.

40 Year chart of 10-Year Treasury Rates (Stockcharts.com)

I think that it's safe to say that the vast majority of today’s generation of investors has only known a falling interest rate environment. What adjustments do we need to make in what looks to be a new rising interest rate environment?

What worked in a falling interest rate environment will not work the same in a rising interest rate environment. Let’s take a look at how some of the major asset classes are now behaving in this new paradigm that could be with us for quite some time:

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF BND), is now in a No. 3 (topping) technical pattern and starting to roll over. This is a very ominous chart.

One-Year chart of (Stockcharts.com)

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is doing the same thing. This is not a good environment for bond funds. They have much further downside risk going forward. If you want the relative safety of the bond market you need to plan on holding your bonds to maturity, bond funds are in harm’s way.

One-Year chart of BSV (Stockcharts.com)

Bond funds will not do well in a rising interest rate environment. They're already taking on water and will continue to sink as rates move higher. I don’t care what your asset allocator says, I would not have any money in bond funds, especially long-duration ones in this new environment.

Asset allocation models mainly take into consideration your age and risk profile and leave out several all-important factors like big changes in the interest rate environment and the direction of the economy. I also do not I want to have much exposure to stocks when the U.S. economy eventually goes into a recession.

Interest rates on the U.S. 10-year treasury have already gone up 40 basis points since the beginning of the year. They broke out again last Friday and look poised to go much further.

One chart of Ten-Year Treasury Yield (Stockcharts.com)

Interest rates actually started to rise about one year ago. This has clipped the wings of long-duration stocks and put them into a bear market. I will not pick on Cathie Wood’s ARKK fund in this article. She has been beaten up enough lately. I have nothing against her, but her funds are classic long-duration funds to use as an example of this asset class.

Instead, this time around I will use the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF to illustrate my point. MOON has lost 60% of its value since last year. A bear market is usually defined as a loss of 20% or more. I guess MOON is in a triple bear market.

MOON 1-Yr Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Its top holdings include PRQR, LMNR, GRTS, ERII, etc. What do these stocks have in common? They are part of that “so-called” innovation sector of the market. They're long-duration by nature, meaning it will take a long time for most of these companies (if ever) to reach positive cash-flow or earnings.

As I have stated in my two latest articles, long-duration stocks and bonds have been in the eyewall of the rising interest rate hurricane so far, but it's now spreading to the next layer of the onion. My most recent article talked about long-duration stocks vs. short-duration stocks.

My article right before that talked about the real reason that ARKK continues to get clobbered. Despite the thrashing in this sector of the market, ARKK has been showing some signs of life recently. ARKK has recently been searching for a bottom and has even had some big up days.

ARKK One-year chart (Stockcharts.com)

But it's hard to think of how the situation might improve for this sector of the market as interest rates have only started to rise. The Fed has not even made one rate hike yet, but they have cued up many down the road. The consensus is for 4-7 rates hikes by the Fed this year. I am in the “7” camp.

One could make the argument that the Fed will have to move slowly as to not interrupt the economy. There's just one problem with that line of thought: Inflation. The core inflation rate is now breaking out to the upside since last February. How high can it go? How much action by the Fed will it take to get inflation under control? Only time will tell.

Inflation Chart (TradingEconomics.com)

Let’s not forget that the late one-time Fed Chairman Paul Volcker had to put the U.S. economy into a recession to get inflation under control. In the meantime, our yield curve continues to narrow significantly. This is an indication that markets see the chances of a recession rising.

Current Yield Curve (Stockcharts.com)

Here's another big worry about raising rates in this current stock market cycle. The table below shows the last 10 rate hike cycles by the Fed. This covers a period of 50 years.

Rate hike cycles (Bloomberg)

As you can see, from the numbers above, the average PE ratio of the S&P 500 at the beginning of a cycle of rates hikes has been 15.8X. We're currently at a 22.4X PE ratio. The only time a rate cycle began with a higher PE ratio was back in mid-1999 when the PE ratio was sitting at 25.7.

I have now been a professional money manager for the last 23 years. The rate hike cycle that began in mid-1999 preceded the “dot-com” crash that began in March of 2000. By the time it was over the Nasdaq was down 79% from its high. It was ugly. Many of the so-called “innovative” never came back.

We have a lot of downside risk here in the market if the Fed overshoots. The good news is that the 12-year bull market is still intact for now. If you don’t believe me, just look at the chart below of the S&P 500.

12-year chart of the S&P 500 (Stockcharts.com)

The aggregate earnings for the S&P have been going up since 2009 when they finally dropped to around $60 per share. 2021 looks like it will come in at around $207 per share. For the S&P 500 to continue this 12-bull, earnings will have to continue to rise, and the FED will have to be careful to not put the U.S. economy into a recession.

A completely different set of stocks are now leading the market in this new rising interest rate environment. It's no longer the “spec-tech” stocks that led the way back in 1999. That all came to end last February when interest started moving up the first time.

Where is the leadership in the market now? The relative strength is currently in the oil and gas, banking, financial, and basic materials. What's a common thread that runs through these new leaders? Low PE and other valuation ratios. This has now shifted from a growth to a value market. High PE stocks will continue to get run over by a bulldozer!