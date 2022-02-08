The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The installation of various construction materials is an important niche business for both the residential and commercial real estate markets. One company that plays in this space is a firm called Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). Over the past few years, management has succeeded in growing the company at a consistent pace. That growth continued throughout the pandemic and continues even today. While shares do look pricey on an earnings basis, and the company is certainly not cheap relative to its peers, on the whole, shares are priced at levels that probably are no worse off than fairly valued. And at best, they might be indicative of further upside, especially if recent trends persist.

A focus on installation

Today, Installed Building Products prides itself in its rather simple business model. This business model involves the installation of insulation, waterproofing, firestopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other miscellaneous products for the residential and commercial builders spread across the US. As to the end of its latest completed fiscal year for which data is available, the company boasted over 190 branch locations in operation spread across all 48 states in the continental US, as well as in Washington DC. The company has grown to this size through more than 160 acquisitions over the past couple of decades.

In terms of overall focus, the main portion of the business involves insulation installation. During its 2020 fiscal year, for instance, 64% of overall sales were associated with this particular activity. And by activity, I do mean more than just the installation process. The company also focuses on material procurement, project scheduling, logistics, quality inspection, and other related actions that can be tied into the installation of insulation. It is worth mentioning that fiberglass and cellulose insulation account for about 85% of the insulation sales, while the remaining 15% comes from spray foam insulation.

Another important activity the company is engaged in includes waterproofing. This particular activity makes up about 7% of the company's sales. The installation of shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors, meanwhile, make up another 7% of sales. The installation of garage doors makes up around 6% of revenue. Rain gutters account for roughly 4%. According to management, both fire-stopping and fireproofing installation activities account for 3% of sales. That leaves window blinds at about 3% of revenue, and other building products with the last 6%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the company at a nice clip. Between 2016 and 2020, for instance, sales increased each year, climbing from $863 million to $1.65 billion. But that growth did not stop in 2020. In the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, sales came in at $1.44 billion. That represents an increase of 18.4% over the $1.21 billion generated one year earlier. Though the company does grow organically, a good portion of its revenue expansion comes from various acquisitions.

The latest of these was announced in December of last year when the company made public its acquisition of AMD Distribution for an undisclosed sum that would bring to the company $71 million in annual revenue coming from operations in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Mountain West regions. On the whole, that brought up annual revenue to the company coming from acquisitions to $211 million during 2021. That compares to the $100 million target management previously set for the firm. Of course, not all of these acquisitions are quite that size. Three deals completed in November of last year ranged from added revenue of $2.8 million per year to $20 million per year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Revenue growth is nice to see, but even more important is profit growth. And management has delivered there as well. Between 2016 and 2020, net income at the company grew consistently, climbing from $38.4 million to $97.2 million. In the first nine months of 2021, net profits came in at $89.4 million. That compares to the $69.4 million the company generated in the first nine months of 2020. Of course, there are other metrics that investors should be paying attention to. Consider, as an example, operating cash flow. Between 2016 and 2020, this metric grew from $73.3 million to $180.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA expanded from $103.2 million to $262 million. In the first nine months of 2021, operating cash flow actually dropped, declining to $116.5 million compared to the $143.9 million achieved one year earlier. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $143.3 million to $178.5 million. EBITDA, meanwhile, increased from $190.5 million to $226.1 million.

Management provided no detailed guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. But if we annualize results experience for the first nine months, then we should anticipate net profits of $125.2 million, operating cash flow of $225.2 million, and EBITDA somewhere around $311 million. Using these estimates, we find the company trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 31.3. The price to operating cash flow multiple is considerably lower at 17.4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is just 13.8. By comparison, if we were to look at the company through the lens of its 2020 results, these multiples would be 40.3, 21.7, and 16.4, respectively.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put all of these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms taken from Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.8 to a high of 27.3. Using this, I found that our prospect was the most expensive of the group. Another way to look at the company is through the lens of the price to operating cash flow multiple. This would give us a range of 11.2 to 29.7. And in this case, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. And finally, I looked at the company from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA multiple. This yielded a range of 6.3 to 16.3. And in this case, four of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Installed Building Products 31.3 17.4 40.3 Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) 13.3 11.2 10.3 Beazer Homes USA (BZH) 3.8 19.5 8.0 KB Home (KBH) 6.9 29.7 7.3 Skyline Champion (SKY) 27.3 22.7 16.3 Lennar Corporation (LEN) 6.6 11.5 6.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I will say that I definitely am encouraged by recent performance achieved by Installed Building Products. The company continues to grow, in large part because of its acquisitions. But on top of this, the company remains to be trading at levels that should be considered fairly cheap if you look at it from the perspective of cash flow and EBITDA as opposed to earnings. Though the company might not be cheap compared to the competition, it doesn't look expensive on an absolute basis from a cash flow perspective. Add in the consistent and steady growth the company has achieved over the years, and I would make the case that it makes for a compelling opportunity for long-term investors to consider.