It’s time for me to engage in one of my favourite pastimes, dear readers, bragging. Whenever I do this, I’m reminded why my social life is in its current state, but I gotta be me. Way back in March of 2020, I recommended investors buy Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NCLH). I earned about 90% on that capital before advising people to disembark from the stock. The shares are down about 26% since, against a gain of about 8% for the S&P 500.

Ignoring that little voice in my head that’s blathering something about “pride goeth before the fall” or some such, I thought I’d check on the name again to see if it makes sense to buy back in. I decided to buy because the market was very pessimistic about the shares, and decided to sell when the market did a mood flip and became very optimistic about the firm’s prospects. All my odious self congratulation aside, I think there’s a lesson here. You want to try to eschew stocks in companies that are optimistically priced.

I’ll decide about buying back in or not by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing quite distinct from the business. Finally, I’m going to write about options here because, as always, they’re quite relevant.

I’ll spare you the need to wade through this thinly veiled self congratulatory screed, and I’ll give you the main points I raise below in this, the “thesis statement” paragraph. I’m of the view that Norwegian Cruise Lines remains quite troubled, and will need to raise a great deal more capital in the very near future in order to meet its obligations. In spite of that, the shares are richly priced in my view. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying. That said, I’m either “sometimes” or “often” wrong, depending on who you ask. If you insist on remaining long here, I would urge you to replace your shares with the calls I describe below. These offer most of the returns “flavour” at about 20% of the risk “calories.”

Financial Snapshot

I wrote at length about the financial history here in my previous missives, so people interested in reading about that are invited to check out that work. In this piece, I want to focus on the recent financial performance, and I want to do an update on the solvency here by comparing current and likely future sources of cash with the contractual obligations.

Recent Performance

I’m trying to come up with a simile that works to describe Norwegian Cruise Lines’ financial performance during the first nine months of 2021. “Collapsing star” is the best I could come up with. In my view, watching the financial performance for the first nine months of 2021 is what I imagine it’s like to watch a collapsing star. You may recall that 2020 was impacted by Covid, so revenue during the first nine months of 2020 was down about 74.5% from the same period in 2019. If you guessed 2020 was the nadir, and that things would normalize at that level, you guessed wrong, my friend. Revenue dropped another 87% from the already terrible 2020.

Interestingly, net income was down “only” 10.4% during 2021 relative to the same period in 2020. This is largely explained by the fact that in 2020 the company took a $1.6 billion impairment loss.

Obviously none of this is the company’s fault. They exist in a world where the government that oversees the region where a global pandemic broke out shut down domestic travel aggressively, while allowing global travel to continue. This is the world in which Norwegian Cruise Lines Management operates in, and I think their efforts have been heroic. Nothing can make up for the fact that they carried over two million passengers during the first nine months of 2019, and under 58,000 during the same period in 2021.

Before leaving this section to write about solvency, I want to make a point about the scalability of this business, and I’ll use the food expense as a way to demonstrate my point.

The passenger count in 2021 was about 88% lower than the comparable period in 2020. The food expense dropped by only 54%, though. The per passenger food expense in 2020 was $119.34 a head, and that figure jumped to $471.49 a head in 2021. Either the passengers of 2021 spent all of their time in various galleys and dining rooms and disembarked several pounds heavier than when they arrived, or there’s a base food budget that the company must spend regardless of traffic patterns. Food is the example I chose, but there are many other examples of expenses that must be borne, regardless of passenger traffic.

Will Need to Go Back to the Well

I’ll reproduce the contractual obligations schedule below for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. Doing things like this is just one of the many ways I strive to make your reading experience as pleasurable as possible. Please remember that this is now several months old, so the “less than 1 year” column has basically happened, and we’re currently living in the “1-3 years” category.

To refresh your collective memory, in my previous missive, I determined that the company had sufficient resources to cover its immediate obligations of ~$2.1 billion, but would likely need to raise capital in 2022 or beyond. This was because of the ~$6.8 billion in contractual obligations due in the 1-3 year period, compared to the then cash hoard of $3.3 billion.

Even after adding another $1.47 billion of debt, and selling another $1.558 billion in stock, the cash hoard has shrunk to just over $1.9 billion.

There’s no way of knowing the exact timing of these $6.796 billion in obligations, so I’m going to assume identical payments for each of the next two years. Using the “division” skill I learned a few years back, I determine that the company will be spending in the neighbourhood of $3.398 billion on contractual obligations this year and next.

These obligations compare to the $1.9 billion the company currently has in cash. In addition, the company generated negative $2.556 billion cash from operations in 2020, and an additional negative $2.152 billion cash from operations during the first nine months of 2021. It’s fairly plain to me that the company will need to tap capital markets yet again in order to “stay afloat.”

That doesn’t disqualify the company from consideration, though. I’m quite happy owning companies with “hair” on them, as they can be great investments at the right price. In my view, Norwegian Cruise Lines has “Chewbacca” levels of hairiness, so I’ll need an extraordinarily cheap price here to consider buying.

The Stock

You may have detected a bit of joviality in my writing up to this point, and if you did, you were right to do so. I admit that I’ve enjoyed writing about Norwegian Cruise Lines finances. Yes. I enjoy weird things. Get past it. You may detect a subtle shift in tone at this point, though. I’m about to turn a bit more sour, because I treat stocks with far greater antagonistic skepticism than I do GAAP financial statements. This is because stocks are often unmoored from reality, and we need our finances to be more, not less, real.

When writing about stocks, I drone on about the fact that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a “hairy” company can be a great investment at the right price. The more you pay for a stock, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll shoehorn in yet another reminder of my performance here and use Norwegian Cruise Lines to demonstrate the principle. The people who bought this stock and sold the puts I recommended when I first wrote about the stock, earned about 90% on their capital. The people who bought the day I recommended selling have lost about 25% of that capital since. I actually did nothing special. I simply bought when the shares were cheap, and I sold when they ceased being cheap. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock. While I’m not always successful, I insist on trying to buy cheap.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories, in my first article, I was very impressed by the fact that the stock was trading at a PE around 2. I considered this excessively pessimistic given that the company was a going concern. I disembarked when the price to sales ratio hit ~5.6.

With that as context, here's Norwegian Cruise Line's price to sales for most of the past decade, ending in February of 2021. It reached just under 5 times in this graphic. The market was "paying up" for Norwegian's future, as things appeared to be improving. The price to sales eventually spiked to over 360 times.

It's come down over the past three months, but it remains very elevated by historical standards.

So I bought when the PE hit ~2, and I sold when price to sales climbed to 5.644. Price to sales is a whisper under 44.

Also, in spite of the fact that the business remains troubled, the market is paying a price to book not seen since 2016, per the following:

So, based on what I've seen so far, the market is paying a premium for a very troubled business.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is "thinking" about a given company. In order to accomplish this task, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman describes how an investor can unpack the assumptions currently undergirding a stock's price by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. When we apply this approach to Norwegian Cruise Line, it seems the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of ~6%. I consider this to be wildly optimistic, given what we’ve seen here.

Options A Safer Alternative

I’m about to admit something to you, dear readers. I’m sometimes wrong. Contain your shock. Just because I don’t recommend buying this stock at current prices does not mean that I’m correct in the call. Bulls may have very sound reasons for buying the stock. In case you are bullish, and you disagree with everything I’ve written so far, please read this section with an open mind. I’ve recommended calls in lieu of shares a couple of times on this forum, and I recommend the same again here. This view is informed by two of the principles that guide my investing practice. First, I want to limit capital losses as much as possible, because losses hurt. If you lose 50% in year one, you need to make 100% in year two just to get back to the starting line. Second, if a company doesn't pay a dividend, there's obviously no opportunity cost imposed by switching to calls.

For these reasons, I think people who insist on remaining long here would benefit from buying Norwegian Cruise Lines calls instead of shares. If you disagree with my negative thesis, and believe that the shares are going to rise in price, calls would offer you much of the upside as the shares. If I'm correct, though, and the shares either languish or remain "dead money", then you'd be better off risking much less on this call.

With that in mind, for those who insist on remaining long here, I'd recommend buying the approximately at the money January 2023 calls (i.e. a strike of $22.5). These last traded hands at $4.55. So for ~20% of the capital at risk, the investor will capture much of any upside the stock experiences over the next twelve months. I want to repeat once again that I don't think it makes sense to buy these shares. If you disagree with me, though, and want exposure to this business, I think calls are a much safer way to "play" that thesis.

Conclusion

I don’t think it makes sense to buy Norwegian Cruise Lines at current prices. The company continues to flounder, and I’m of the view that it’s very likely that they’ll need to return to the well for more capital in the not too distant future. In spite of this, the shares are priced relatively richly in my view. This is a bad combination, and I think investors would do well to avoid it. That said, if you insist on going long here, dear reader, I would recommend buying the calls I recommended. These give you most of the upside for the stock at far less risk. This approach has produced superior risk adjusted returns in the past, and I think it’ll do so again.