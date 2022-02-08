May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

At this time, a relatively small but interesting player in the REIT space is a firm called Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT). Although the company has engaged in a number of transactions that have included both asset purchases and asset sales in order to optimize its business, a recent transaction by the firm aimed at acquiring competitor Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) has caused investor confidence in the business to crater. Ultimately, the long-term outlook of the enterprise will likely be promising. But there is no denying that this particular transaction has a negative impact on the company from a valuation standpoint. So even though shares of the company have fallen significantly since I last wrote about it, from a value perspective, it probably is more or less as attractive as it was previously before the decline.

Growth that comes at a cost

The last time I wrote about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was in an article published in September of 2021. In that article, I made the claim that the company was probably trading around the fair value range. And as a result, I rated it a neutral prospect. By this, I would have expected the company to more or less match the general market's return or at least to not generate a loss. But since the publication of that article, shares have generated a loss for investors of 15.4%. That compares to the 3% decline experienced by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

On the whole, the fundamental condition for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has certainly worsened, but not because of a deterioration in the quality of the company's assets. Revenue dropped, for instance, in the latest completed quarter from $65.11 million to $54.98 million. Operating cash flow in the first nine months of 2021, as an example, came in at $88.92 million, down from the $92.93 million achieved one year earlier. The big driver behind this decline was a decrease in property count from 301 the company had at the end of the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year to the 294 the company ended the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year at. But despite this, I believe the major contributor to its suffering has been the planned acquisition of Monmouth.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

You see, late last year, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust announced plans to acquire Monmouth in a transaction valued at $4.13 billion on a gross basis and at $3.97 billion net of cash and cash equivalents that Monmouth has on hand. To be clear, assessing the quality of this purchase is virtually impossible with certainty because management has been very vague in regards to how the transaction would be completed. To see what I mean, I would like to point you to the image above.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In order to complete the transaction, for instance, management at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has indicated a willingness to take on one or more joint venture Equity Partners at between $430 million and $1.30 billion. They could take on new mortgage debt of between $1.50 billion and $2.40 billion. On top of this, another big variable is the prospect I was selling off assets worth up to $1.60 billion. These significant ranges caused by management's own uncertainty mean that there are almost an infinite number of ways that we could assume this transaction could play out.

For the sake of simplicity, I have decided to go down the middle and pick the midpoint of each category, with the exception of the cash and cash deposits, and the cash and revolver capacity associated with Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Those I have assumed will come in at the very high end because, for the former, management details the high end of $162 million coming from Monmouth as a reduction in the gross price of the company and because the cash and revolver coming from the business on the latter is not all that significant in size. I have filled in the rest of the transaction as coming in from the sale of Monmouth properties.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are a number of variables that we need to take into consideration. For instance, on inter savings associated with debt the company tends to repay, I have taken the effective interest rates Monmouth recorded for the end of its latest quarter. For debt Industrial Logistics Properties Trust tends to assume, I have factored interest rates commensurate with its current borrowing rates. On the joint venture equity side, I assumed that the midpoint of $865 million would buy a proportional share of the value of the entire Monmouth purchase price, amounting to an equity stake belonging to the joint venture equity minority parties of 20.9%. For the asset sales, I assumed a similar price to revenue, and therefore, a price to cash flow, multiple for them as the total Monmouth purchase costs. And for the EBITDA and operating cash flow generated by Monmouth, I merely applied a historical margin associated with these metrics to the most recent annualized revenue the company should generate according to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Factoring all this into the table above, I was able to get an effective EV to EBITDA multiple paid for Monmouth by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust of about 23.9. All combined, with the fact that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has declined in value, this implies a current EV to EBITDA trading multiple for the company of 18.3. To put that in perspective, when I last wrote about the firm, its EV to EBITDA multiple was calculated on my end at 18. So, in a sense, the market has responded appropriately for the transaction if the market was correct in assigning the company a fair valuation before the deal was announced. Of course, things are a bit more complicated than this. And that is because EBITDA is not truly cash flow. Actual effective operating cash flow coming from the Monmouth deal into Industrial Logistics Properties Trust should be around $70 million annually. That would imply an effective cash flow multiple on the deal of 34.2. By comparison, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on its own was trading at a multiple of about 21.2. So this raises the price of the company from that perspective to a multiple of about 26.1.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that I am underwhelmed by the decision made by management to acquire Monmouth. All things considered, I viewed the company as being more or less fairly valued when I last wrote about it. This decline in price may make some investors think that now is a good time to buy in. But I would make the case that the market punished Industrial Logistics Properties Trust appropriately by driving its price down and that no additional value exists for investors at this time compared to when I last wrote about the firm. This could change if certain synergies are generated or if management comes out with a clear-cut plan on how to acquire the business that makes more sense than my approach. But using a simple, middle-of-the-road approach, the deal does not look value-enhancing to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust or its shareholders.