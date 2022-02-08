SPY: Fear The Fed, Miss The Rally

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

At the FOMC's January press conference Federal Reserve Chair Powell came out swinging and signaled the second major hawkish shift in the federal funds rate policy in as many months. On its face, and even for those who parse each phrase, Chair Powell's statement and Q&A session answers appeared designed to show the FOMC is seriously prioritizing inflation reduction.

But was Powell forced by circumstance to adopt this strong hawkish tone? Despite all the recent media noise surrounding rising prices, there are budding signs that inflation may in fact be transitory. And with interest rate expectations forefront in the thoughts of market participants, any dovish shifts in Fed policy in the coming quarters would be supportive of the indexes, including the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Put differently, if more or larger hikes are now priced in than will be realized, a sentiment reversal of the previous taper tantrum and rate hike rebellions will be constructive for the broad market.

The discussion below looks at the recent moves in Fed policy and the incoming data on which the future policy is dependent. It also highlights the inherent dovish bias in the policy more generally. For perspective during the discussion, note that CNBC reported the market is currently pricing five rate increases this year and their survey of forecasters this week called for an average of 3.7 hikes. The topics bulleted will be covered.

The FOMC's December dot plots: the big shift.

The two dot plots below show the evolution of Fed members' targets for the federal funds rate for year-end 2022. Despite growing inflation concerns, the outlook last September still had half the participants forecasting no increases to the federal funds rate this year.

September SEP / Dot Plot (federalreserve.gov)

However by December, the sustained growth in price increases led to a sea change in the federal funds rate outlook. All members expected at least a quarter-point rise and the median member targeted a .75% total increase by the end of 2022.

December SEP / Dot Plot (federalreserve.gov)

Interestingly as an aside, we now know the lone member targeting a single rise this year was not dovish Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. In his talk with Yahoo Finance, which is discussed in the final section below, he mentioned he penciled in two rate increases for his December submission.

This increases the likelihood that dovish Governor Lael Brainard was the participant targeting a single hike this year. And this is only important as it illustrates or highlights the political capital supporting a dovish Fed. Note that Brainard was recently nominated for Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve. And there was a push prior to President Biden's decision to have her replace Powell in the top seat. This push spilled out into the media. For example, prior to the nomination, Time published an article titled: Lael Brainard Could Be the Next Fed Chair. She Believes the U.S. Central Bank Can Help Fix Wealth Inequality.

Inside the December CPI and PPI numbers: food and energy pricing markedly improves.

Inflation measures, especially full-year data, remain elevated. However, December showed some key improvements to components of the CPI (link to an interactive version of the chart shown below). The all-important Services category, shown in purple, had an over-the-month change of only .2%, which is sustainable and now well below its average rate over the past twelve months. Energy Services over-the-month rose .1% and Energy Commodities fell 2.1%. Food at Home increases remained elevated at .4% over-the-month, but if extrapolated, showed improvement from the 6.5% over-the-year average.

CPI Components December 2021 (US BLS)

Let's turn to the December PPI. Monthly total final demand rose .2%, the lowest reading of the year (note chart below). Prices received by producers for food goods fell .6% and energy goods prices received were off 3.3%.

December PPI - one month change (US BLS)

(chart shows January 2010 to present)

One note when looking forward to the upcoming January CPI and PPI, energy prices that had dipped likely resumed their climb. Part of the reversal can be blamed on the weather driving the demand side, as January was the coldest in four years. Looking at eia.gov for early reporting, one sees substantial price increases in heating oil. Gasoline prices also reversed higher toward the end of the month (link here).

For a full picture, check beyond the headline numbers. Look inside the January CPI for how Services as well as Food at Home trended. And on the PPI, note if prices received by producers for food goods continued the downward move.

The FOMC's January press conference: Powell communication geared to moderate inflation expectations.

Chair Powell's January press conference stressed two simple points. First, the labor market is exceptionally strong and inflation is elevated. And second, the prior point makes this tightening cycle's policy choices different, likely stronger and quicker paced than previous cycles. Gone from his prepared remarks were references to needed additional gains in areas such as minority employment. Also stripped were the numerous references to various weaknesses in the economy that were so prevalently mentioned last summer. In one summarizing point, Powell said:

The improvements in labor market conditions have been widespread, including for workers at the lower end of the wage distribution... Labor demand remains historically strong.

Powell's tone on inflation was also changed. The following extract highlights and explains the "why" of the new policy stance:

Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. In particular, bottlenecks and supply constraints are limiting how quickly production can respond to higher demand in the near term. These problems have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, exacerbated by waves of the virus. While the drivers of higher inflation have been predominantly connected to the dislocations caused by the pandemic, price increases have now spread to a broader range of goods and services. Wages have also risen briskly, and we are attentive to the risks that persistent real wage growth in excess of productivity could put upward pressure on inflation.

But as a brief refresher and importantly for a perspective of the prior mindset of the FOMC, contrast the following quotes from the June press conference with the statement above.

as these transitory supply effects abate, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run goal... inflation expectations...have moved into a range that appears broadly consistent with our longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent... with inflation having run persistently below 2 percent, we will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time...

So it is fair to say Powell dropped prior inflation language that had tended to equivocate. First, I do not believe this change is a result of political or media pressure. Though for example, Powell was sharply questioned on inflation at his recent nomination hearing on Capitol Hill. Also, as will be more fully developed in the final section below, it is not that the FOMC now believes the current inflation isn't actually transitory. The change is more a matter of using clear and robust communication as a mechanism or tool for policy implementation, which in this case is to anchor longer-term inflation expectations at 2%.

In mid-December, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian explained:

So, the Fed must quickly, starting this week, regain control of the inflation narrative and regain its own credibility... Otherwise, it will become a driver of higher inflation expectations that feed onto themselves.

At the January press conference, link above, Powell himself put it as follows:

...we feel like the communications we have with market participants and with the general public are working and that financial conditions are reflecting in advance the decisions that we make. And monetary policy works significantly through expectations. So that in and of itself is appropriate.

The Fed's New Normal Framework: flexible average inflation targeting [FAIT].

Interestingly, at the January meeting the FOMC often reaffirms and releases its Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy. For discussion today, the strategy contains two critical points. First, participants believe the new normal is characterized by low and near-zero rates.

The Committee judges that the level of the federal funds rate consistent with maximum employment and price stability over the longer run has declined relative to its historical average. Therefore, the federal funds rate is likely to be constrained by its effective lower bound more frequently than in the past.

Second, the new normal accounts for and may dictate an inflation rate above the 2% target.

In order to anchor longer-term inflation expectations at this level, the Committee seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time, and therefore judges that, following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.

The Dallas Fed has a quality, quick read primer on why the policy has evolved to flexible average inflation targeting [FAIT]. It can be found here.

Fed's Kashkari talks in-depth with Yahoo Finance: what Powell couldn't say.

On Friday following the January FOMC meeting and press conference, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari sat down with Yahoo Finance to discuss monetary policy. As an aside, note that Kashkari was the Treasury official in charge of the Troubled Asset Relief Program [TARP] during the financial crisis of 2008. The quotes pulled from the discussion below, while extensive, are only a small portion of the argument Kashkari made for dovish monetary policy.

The policy discussion began on the topic of inflation, which Kashkari believes will moderate.

...hopefully by mid year, we'll see some indication that supply chains are starting to unwind.... We're not going to be back to 2% by mid year... But hopefully it's not going to continue climbing and we'll show some evidence that it's trending down. ...if the labor market recovers, more and more workers come back in, and we also have this big fiscal impulse from the US government stimulus that's also unwinding, all of those factors should help bring inflation back down...

Kashkari sees about two rate increases this year, while the market is looking at four or more.

....my expectation is that the committee will likely move in the March meeting. And then where we go from there... I penciled in two rate interest rate increases in my December submission to the summary of economic projections. ...we absolutely need to keep inflation expectations anchored. Let's do that. But while keeping a vibrant job market, so we're not slamming on the brakes. And nobody wants to slam on the brakes.

Kashkari believes communication will be an effective tool in anchoring inflation expectations. Notably, he is already considering a pause following liftoff, possibly similar to what was seen during the last tightening cycle.

Well, one of the key things ways that monetary policy works is expectations about the future. And so the Federal Reserve, actually just in our messaging... we've already had an effect on the economy... These weren't just words, we're actually going to walk the walk now. And that's why I see there's some value in adjusting interest rates in the near future. But then we also need to see what happens with these other factors. Is it conceivable we could move in the spring, and then pause, and see how the economy evolves?

And Kashkari is a proponent of flexible average inflation targeting, which often deems above-target inflation as appropriate.

We're probably headed into a more modest inflation regime in the future. Remember, prior to the pandemic, for 20 years, advanced economy central banks were struggling with low inflation, modest economic growth.

Summary

Chair Powell's January statement and Q&A answers appeared designed to use communication as a policy mechanism to anchor expectations of future inflation at the 2% target. While inflation measures, especially full-year data, remain elevated, December showed some key improvements to the CPI and PPI, particularly in food and energy. The moderating trends could continue in the upcoming reports, though short-term there was a rebound in energy prices in January that will likely affect headline numbers this week.

The Fed has an inherently dovish framework. The FOMC supports flexible average inflation targeting, which often deems above-target inflation as appropriate. And a lower than the historical average federal funds rate is now favored to achieve maximum employment.

The upshot, the FOMC appears to already be considering a pause in rate rises following liftoff in March. If more and larger hikes are now priced into markets than will be realized, a sentiment reversal of the previous taper tantrum and rate hike rebellions will be constructive for the broad market and the S&P 500.