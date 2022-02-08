metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) operates a streaming video service focusing on "factual entertainment" covering science, history, nature, lifestyle, and technology docuseries type of programming. The company represents a growing segment of the market with consumers getting more choices than ever in terms of independent subscription video-on-demand platforms. Growth has been impressive considering over 20 million paid users, up from a million back in 2018. On the other hand, the challenge has been to translate that momentum into profitability considering widening losses and recurring negative cash flows. Indeed, the stock is down by more than 80% from highs last year against questions regarding the long-term business strategy. We believe poor financials will likely continue pressuring the stock.

CURI Financials Recap

The company reported its Q3 results back in November highlighted by revenue reaching $18.7 million, representing a 114% year-over-year increase. At face value, this is otherwise fantastic reflecting a 43% increase in the number of subscribers from Q3 2020. A GAAP EPS loss of -$0.14 narrowed from -$0.85 in Q3 2020, although it's important to recognize that the result this quarter includes a large $8.3 million gain on an accounting charge for a change in fair value of warrant liability. The more meaningful metric is a negative in -$7.9 million EBITDA which compares to -$6.7 million in the period last year.

Approximately 50% of the business is based on direct-to-consumer signups either from the stand-alone platform or through partnerships with larger streaming services including "Amazon Prime", "Apple TV", "Sling TV", Roku Inc (ROKU) as an "add-on" channel. The pricing ranges from $2.99 per month for a standard plan to $69.99 for a full year with premium 4K picture quality. In some international markets, CuriousityStream is bundled with specialized local streaming services. The company has also been able to monetize a portion of its content for sale to other media players.

The company continues to spend heavily on content, advertising, and marketing to support growth. The cost of revenue climbed by 179% y/y to $9.5 million. While the operating loss has increased year over year, management has pointed to the level of operating expenses narrowing as a percentage of revenue. The EBITDA margin at negative -42% has favorably improved compared to -72% in Q3 2020. The concern here is that it will be difficult to maintain this level of top-line growth to reach a point of scale where the company can at least break even with the current trends also suggesting some cash flow issues.

CuriousityStream ended the quarter with approximately $81 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. This compares to -$19) million in negative operating cash flow in Q3, or -$60 million over the past year. The company last raised about $94 million through an equity issuance in Q1 last year. We won't be surprised if it requires another capital increase over the next year.

CURI Stock Price Forecast

Looking at the stock price chart, CURI has been a "falling knife" over the past year which we believe reflects the large losses and more uncertain forward outlook. The weakness here is amid the broader market volatility that has punished unprofitable and "high-growth" companies over the past year as a theme in tech.

If there was some certainty that subscriber growth could continue at +40% y/y over the next several quarters, a case could be made that CuriosityStream would be able to stabilize its margins and generate some real value. Into the yet-to-be reported Q4 results, the company will begin to face more difficult comps which benefited in late 2020 during the pandemic with more people staying at home that supported the momentum in online entertainment options.

Into a "post-pandemic" recovery, consumers simply have other options, and the more peripheral video streaming platforms like CuriousityStream can take a back seat. A bearish case for the stock could argue that the company has already captured the "low hanging fruit" of its target market meaning the next 20 million subscribers will be incrementally more difficult.

The reality is that even with the unique factual entertainment angle, consumers can find similar content on other streaming platforms including Netflix Inc (NFLX), "Discovery+" from Discovery Inc (DISCA), and even for free on "YouTube". CuriousityStream will need to continue investing in content at increasingly higher levels to compete.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for full-year 2021 revenue to reach $71 million which is consistent with prior management guidance. Looking ahead, the higher base of current subscribers can support some upside to recurring revenue through 2022 with the market estimating another 70% annual growth rate this year. We are more skeptical of this outlook and see a downside to subscriber trends. The market also does not expect CuriosityStream to reach profitability through at least 2024.

There's not much to go by in terms of valuation. The stock currently trades at around 3x sales which balance the top-line trends against negative cash flows. We believe 2022 will be critical for the company to confirm its operating trends and the viability of the long-term financial model.

Final Thoughts

We're placing CURI into an avoid category with a hold rating. Considering the stock has been beaten down and possibly technically oversold, it's probably too late to "short" in our opinion. From here, we won't be surprised by any short-term bounce even back towards the $5.00 range, a level last reached just a few weeks ago, which can represent a +30% upside. That said, it's not a trade we're taking as we are more bearish long-term against what are real financial headwinds.

The company is expected to report Q4 results on March 24th. The key metric to watch is the subscriber trends on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Any sign that the momentum is materially slowing can force a reassessment of the long-term outlook. Cash flow trends and advertising spending levels are also important monitoring points. Weaker than expected trends can open the door for another leg lower in the stock.