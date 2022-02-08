Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) CEO, Richard Paulson on Q 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Paulson - President, Chief Executive Officer

Sohanya Cheng - Chief Commercial Officer

Jatin Shah - Chief Medical Officer

Michael Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Connors - Vice President, Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Peter Lawson - Barclays

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Steve - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Joseph - JP Morgan

Jonathan Chang - SVB Leerink

Ed White - HC Wainwright

Arlinda Lee - Canaccord

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sara and I will be your conference Operator today.

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Karyopharm Therapeutics fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call. There will be a question and answer session to follow.

Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company’s request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sarah Connors, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Sarah Connors

Thank you Sara, and thank you all for joining us on today’s conference call to discuss the top line results from the Phase III SIENDO study, as well as Karyopharm’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. Today I am joined by Mr. Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Sohanya Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Jatin Shah, Chief Medical Officer; Mr. Mike Mason, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Stephen Mitchener, Chief Business Officer; and Sharon Shacham, Chief Scientific Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued two press releases, one announcing top line results from the Phase III SIENDO study in endometrial cancer, and one detailing Karyopharm’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. These releases, along with the slide presentation that we plan to reference during today’s call, are available under the Events and Presentations section of our website at karyopharm.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I’ll remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as outlined on Slide 2. These include statements about our future expectations, clinical developments and regulatory matters and timelines, the potential success of our products and product candidates, including our expectations relating to the commercialization of Xpovio and Nexpovio, financial projections, and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the SEC, and in other filing that we may make with the SEC in the future.

Any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today only. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our views change, therefore you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

If you turn to Slide 3, you can see our agenda for today.

I will now turn the call over to Richard. Please turn to Slide 4.

Richard Paulson

Thank you Sarah, and good morning everyone.

As we work to defeat cancer and improve patients’ lives, I’m very pleased to report that the Phase III SIENDO study met its primary end point of a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival compared to placebo. Selinexor-treated patients had a median PFS of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for patients on placebo, representing an improvement of 50% with a hazard ratio of 0.70 and a P-value of 0.0486. Additionally, Selinexor demonstrated sustained and a long-term improvement in progression-free survival. At 12 months, there was an improvement in patients in remission from 25.8% to 35.3%, representing a 37% increase in probability that Selinexor-treated patients will be in remission compared to patients on no treatment, or today’s standard of watch and wait.

In this study, Selinexor was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified and a low discontinuation rate of 10.5% due to adverse events. Karyopharm will work with investigators and the FDA to complete a full evaluation of the SIENDO data. Importantly, the preliminary data also identified a pre-specified sub-group, wild-type p53, known as the guardian of the genome which achieved a statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. In this pre-specified sub-group currently consisting of 103 patients, the data showed an almost fourfold improvement in progression-free survival for Selinexor-treated patients with a median progression-free survival of 13.7 months compared to 3.7 months for patients on placebo, the hazard ratio of 0.38 and a P-value of 0.0006. We plan to submit a supplemental new drug application to the FDA during the first half of 2022 and also plan to submit the detailed results from the study for presentation at upcoming medical meetings in the first half of 2022.

I would like to acknowledge the exceptional work done by a lot of very dedicated individuals at both Karyopharm and at the SIENDO clinical trial site, and I wish to express our sincerest gratitude for everyone involved, especially the patients and their families.

On Slide 5, I will present an overview of our five key pillars that drive our underlying value and will provide opportunity for what we believe will be substantial future growth. First, we are successfully building upon our existing U.S. multiple myeloma foundation as our lead oncology asset, Xpovio generated $29.8 million in net product revenue in the fourth quarter of ’21, representing growth of 47% year-over-year. For the full year ’21, we generated net product revenue of $98.4 million, representing growth of 29% compared to the prior full year. We expect to continue growing sales in 2022 through strong execution and proven commercial capabilities, creating value for both patients and shareholders. We are striving to become the standard of care in second line-plus post anti-CD38 and establish Xpovio as a novel effective modality in the multiple myeloma treatment landscape.

Globally, I am very pleased we have brought on board a new commercialization partner for Europe, Latin America, and other key territories with our Menarini partnership that was finalized in December. In the near term, we are expecting the European CHMP to complete its review of the Selinexor MAA in second line plus and issue an opinion during the first half of 2022. With Menarini and our other global partners, we will increasingly bring Xpovio to patients worldwide.

Second, as just outlined, our near-term opportunity in solid tumors took a huge step forward as SIENDO met its primary end point with a statistically significant 50% improvement in median progression-free survival versus placebo.

Third, we are advancing a clinical pipeline that has been purposely built and strategically focused on targeting cancers with high unmet need, where our science enables us to make the biggest difference in the lives of patients and in areas of high probability of success. To that end, we have rapidly initiated new Phase II trials in myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, where we believe we have the potential to achieve approvals over the next three to four years.

Our fourth pillar is our people, and we have the right people in place along with a strong leadership team with an exceptional ability to achieve both scientific and commercial excellence in executing on our key corporate objectives. Most recently, we’ve bolstered our team even further with the promotion of Sohanya Cheng to Chief Commercial Officer and the addition of Peter Honig to the board of directors.

Fifth and finally, to support our strategic and focused growth plan, we are well capitalized to fund our operations into early 2024.

At Karyopharm, everything we do is driven by our mission to positively impact patients’ lives and defeat cancer. Our foundation is in our SINE and we are the global leader with our first-in-class SINE technology. Against this backdrop, we believe we have a strong organization which allows us to begin 2022 primed to support patients and deliver for shareholders this year and beyond.

Turning now to Slide 6, driven by our vision, our innovation, as well as our scope and range of data, we are focused on our core program - multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and myelodysplastic syndromes.

As we now turn to Slide 7, I would like to turn the call over to Sohanya for her to review the commercial results for the quarter. Sohanya?

Sohanya Cheng

Thank you Richard, and good morning everyone. As Richard mentioned, we have maintained strong growth in the fourth quarter and continue to make excellent progress across key indicators since our second line-plus launch at the beginning of 2021.

Please now turn to Slide 8. On this slide, we show how we have rapidly evolved Xpovio dosing in three important ways over the past two years to improve efficacy and the patient experience: on the left, from a high dose administered at 160 milligrams per week to lower doses of 60 to 100 milligrams; in the centre, from twice weekly to once weekly dosing; and on the right, evolving from a doublet in later lines to triplet in earlier lines.

While Xpovio in combination with Velcade is the approved indication and the only indication we promote to, Xpovio in combination with pomalidomide, daratumumab, and [indiscernible] are also included as part of the NCCM guidelines for the treatment of second line-plus multiple myeloma. This evolution is an important part of the drug’s life cycle and we have worked rapidly to explore different doses and combinations as we continue to expand the breadth and depth of Xpovio’s life cycle.

Turning now to Slide 9, it is clear that over the last few quarters, we positively changed the growth trajectory and continue to make steady progress across key indicators. We continue to see a positive shift from the penta-refractory setting towards earlier lines, with the most rapid growth this year in the third line as we continue to focus our messaging on Xpovio as a new class of therapy in the white space of second to fourth line in the myeloma treatment journey.

We are also expanding in the breadth and depth of use of Xpovio with strong growth in the community setting. We continue to add more accounts every quarter and increase penetration at top myeloma accounts. In addition, our intent to prescribe data continues to show sustained improvement in the efficacy and safety perception of the product and growing confidence in utilization in earlier lines as physicians have an increasingly positive experience with the lower dose once-weekly Xpovio base triplet regimen.

While we continue to see the impact of COVID on oncology patient visits compared to re-COVID baseline, our field team achieved a high level of live engagements with physicians in the fourth quarter. As we’ve all observed in January, the omicron variant has added pressure on the healthcare system and our access to providers. We will continue to adapt to this and remain focused on strong execution and positioning Xpovio as a standard of care in second line-plus. Building on our momentum in 2021 and with a rapidly advancing myeloma pipeline, we expect to continue to drive steady growth in the near, mid and long term.

If you’ll advance to Slide 10, I will now turn the call to Jatin to discuss the positive updates from our Phase III SIENDO study evaluating Selinexor in patients with endometrial cancer. Jatin?

Jatin Shah

Thank you Sohanya. First, I would like to send a thank you to our teams, the SIENDO investigators, our lead global investigator and steering committee chair, Dr. Vergote from the University of Leuven Cancer Institute in Belgium, and the lead U.S. principal investigator, Dr. Vicky Makker from Memorial Sloane Kettering, as well as our partners, the European Network for Gynecologic Oncology Trials and the GOG Foundation, and of course the patients who participated in the SIENDO trial and their families.



Now please turn to Slide 11 where I’ll recap the positive SIENDO results covered by Richard.

I am very pleased to report the Phase III SIENDO results demonstrate Selinexor significantly extends remission in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Selinexor-treated patients had a median progression-free survival of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for patients on placebo, representing an improvement of 50%, a hazard ratio of 0.70 with a P-value of 0.0486 representing a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. In addition, Selinexor demonstrated a sustained and long term benefit in progression-free survival as seen as 12 months with a 37% increase in probability that a Selinexor-treated patient will be in remission compared to a patient on no treatment, or today’s current standard of care of watch and wait.

In this study, Selinexor was well tolerated with non new safety signals identified and a low discontinuation rate of 10.5% due to adverse events. Additionally, the preliminary data also identified in a pre-specified sub-group, wild-type p53, again known as the guardian of genome, we achieved a statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. In this pre-specified sub-group of patients with wild-type p53, currently consisting of 103 patients, the data showed an almost fourfold improvement in progression-free survival for Selinexor-treated patients with a median progression-free survival of 13.7 months compared to 3.7 months for patients on placebo with a hazard ratio of 0.38 and a P-value of 0.0006. Inhibition of XP01 by Selinexor leads to the nuclear accumulation of p53, which is a well established tumor suppressor protein which we believe allows p53 to carry out its function, again because Selinexor inhibits XP01.

Why is this top line data so significant? Because there is no current treatment to extend their time in remission for patients in the nascent setting, which is simply unacceptable. As you can see on Slide 12, endometrial cancer is the most common gynecological cancer with significant unmet need for patients with advanced disease. It is projected there will be nearly 66,000 new cases in the U.S. and more than 130,000 new case in Europe in 2022. The current treatment landscape consists of first line treatment with chemotherapy, typically taxane plus platinum, where response rates can be as high as 67%. However, following a response from chemotherapy with no available treatments, the NCCM guidelines recommend a watch and wait approach until disease progresses. The prognosis is poor with this approach with progression typically within four months for those who have responded to chemotherapy.

Now let me turn the call back to Sohanya to talk in more detail about the market opportunity and patients Selinexor can benefit if approved.

Sohanya Cheng

Thank you Jatin.

We have a meaningful market opportunity in front of us. Turning to Slide 13, while most of the 66,000 cases in the U.S. are diagnosed with early stage disease and have a good prognosis after surgery alone, approximately 14,000 patients each year in the U.S. will present with advanced or recurrent disease. Of those patients, up to 67% of those treated with chemotherapy will respond, translating to approximately 9,000 patients being eligible to benefit from Selinexor in the maintenance therapy in the front line.

Further driving and enhancing that opportunity are several factors. First, maintenance therapy is already well established with physicians that treat multiple solid tumors, including breast and ovarian cancer. Second, progression-free survival of 5.7 months demonstrated by Selinexor in SIENDO is superior to the watch and wait approach used today. Third, patients are treated until progression in the maintenance setting. Fourth, Selinexor is an oral medicine that is well positioned to be the first and only treatment post-chemotherapy in the maintenance setting that has the potential to extend time in response and remission. Finally, Karyopharm has an established and strong commercial and medical affairs footprint which is rapidly engaging in preparing for a potential launch.

In summary, as we turn to Slide 14, we believe Selinexor has the potential to become an exciting new standard of care for women with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. This belief is driven by powerful Phase III results, a dire unmet need in the maintenance setting, and a significant market opportunity - in short, a paradigm shift for patients living with advanced endometrial cancer.

Turning to Slide 15, I’d like to now turn the call back to Jatin to discuss highlights from some of our other core programs.

Jatin Shah

Thank you Sohanya.

Turning to Slide 16, we will now turn to our other core programs which are focused on blood cancers. We are confident in our programs with a proven track record with robust clinical data. Selinexor has demonstrated strong response rates both as a single agent and in combination in many hematologic indications, first in myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and more recently in myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Single agent activity is one of the key factors in predicting positive Phase III results and regulatory approvals, and Selinexor has been no exception. In multiple myeloma, there is increasing use, at least 80% and growing in the first two lines of an anti-CD38 base therapy. There is limited data in one to four lines of therapy from trials of how to manage patients whose disease progresses after an anti-CD38 base treatment. This is where we have focused and generated data with Selinexor base combinations that include pomalidomide, carfilzomib and bortezomib with a goal of solving that data gap.

As you can see on Slide 17, the design of our Phase III SPd study continues to fill this data gap and further evaluates and entrenches Selinexor-based combinations post an anti-CD38. This study will compare the triplet regimen of elotuzumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone, or EPd versus SPd. This will be our global study and is expected to recruit up to 280 patients who received one to four prior lines of therapy. We expect to dose the first patient during the first quarter of 2022 and top line data is expected in 2024. [Indiscernible] the SPd triplet with a second all-oral triplet combination approved in relapsed refractory for multiple myeloma.

Turning now the Xpovio regulatory expansion beyond the U.S. on Slide 18, we continue to see increased access to Selinexor worldwide through regulatory filings made by both Karyopharm and our global strategic partners. In Europe, the marketing authorization application based on clinical data from the Phase III Boston study has been validated and is currently under review by the CHMP. We expect this review to be completed during the first half of 2022.

Our partner, Antengene received conditional approval for Xpovio for relapsed multiple myeloma in China, and there are also new drug submissions or applications for SPd submitted or on file in Canada and in multiple Asia-Pacific markets through our strategic partners, and we look forward to keeping you updated on those approvals as they happen.

Now turning to Slide 19 where review myelofibrosis, we believe Selinexor has the potential to improve outcome for patients with JAK-inhibitor refractory disease.

As seen on Slide 10, there are approximately 5,000 patients per year in the U.S. diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a disease that’s characterized by significant anemia, weakness, fatigue, and splenic enlargement. The only class of drugs approved in myelofibrosis are JAK inhibitors. Unfortunately, these are not curative and 60% of patients do not respond. Among the 40% of patients who do respond initially, their response lasts as most four years. There is no other class of drugs approved and survival is short, typically less than 14 months for those patients once the JAK inhibitor stops working. It is in this setting we have promising data with once-weekly low dose Selinexor.

Turning now to Slide 21, recent data that we reported at ASH 2021 show that for patients on study for at least 24 weeks, 40% of patients achieved SVR35 and 60% of patients achieved SVR25. These are very compelling results in this patient population.

As you can see on Slide 22, the median duration of treatment was 11 months with a range of 2.8 to 28.8 months.

On Slide 23, you can see that among patients with anemia or transfusion dependence at screening, defined as a hemoglobin less than 10 grams per deciliter, 50% of patients achieved either an improvement in their hemoglobin levels or became transfusion independent as of the time of this data readout.

Looking at Slide 24, based on all these data, we are rapidly moving to a global randomized Phase II trial that’s recruiting patients with at least six months of prior JAK inhibition and randomize them to once-weekly and low dose Selinexor or physician’s choice. One hundred and twelve patients are expected to be enrolled and the first patient was dosed in late 2021. Top line data from this trial is expected during the second half of 2023.

Turning now to Slide 25 with our program in MDS and our second novel compound, we believe Eltanexor has the potential to improve outcomes in patients with hypomethylating agent refractory MDS.

On Slide 26, we show that approximately 15,000 patients are diagnosed each year in the U.S. with intermediate to high risk MDS who need therapy. Again, currently the only class of drugs that are approved are a hypomethylating agent. Once the disease progresses on HMA, there are no other approved therapies and survival is very short, along the line of four to six months. There’s a clear high unmet need and an opportunity to improve outcomes for patients with MDS that’s refractory to HMAs.

Turning to Slide 27, our Phase I study of single agent Eltanexor showed clear activity in patients with MDS refractory to HMAs. In that study, Eltanexor demonstrated 53% overall response rate and a median overall survival of 9.9 months, doubling historical controls of four to six months. In addition, new results reported at ASH 2021 demonstrate the response rates also correlated to improved overall survival. The median overall survival for patients with a complete response was nearly 12 months compared to three months for patients with progressive disease, a hazard ratio of 0.23.

Based on this promising signal observed in the Phase I study, Slide 28 shows our ongoing Phase II expansion that we initiated in 2021 with top line data expected in 2023. Also of note, just a few weeks ago the FDA granted orphan drug designation for Eltanexor for the treatment of MDS. We believe this designation reinforces Eltanexor’s potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients with HMA refractory MDS.

With that, now I’ll advance to Slide 29 and turn the call over to Mike Mason to review the strategic partnerships driving our global footprint, as well as our quarterly and full year financials. Mike?

Michael Mason

Thank you Jatin.

Turning now to Slide 30, our business development activities continue to focus on leveraging strategic partners to support commercialization outside the United States. As Richard mentioned earlier, in December 2021 we signed an exclusive license agreement with the Menarini Group whereby Menarini will develop and commercialize Nexpovio in the EU, the U.K. and Latin America, among other territories. In exchange, Karyopharm receives an upfront payment of $75 million and is eligible to receive an additional $202.5 million in future milestones based on regulatory and sales performance plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Menarini is a strong EU-based partner with over $4 billion in annual revenue. They operate in over 140 countries and have a deep commitment to developing treatments addressing gynecologic and hematologic diseases. This deal adds to the growing global footprint bringing Nexpovio to patients worldwide with partners FORUS in Canada, Neopharm Israel, and Antengene in Asia Pacific. With Antengene, Karyopharm recorded $19.5 million in milestone revenue from Antengene in the fourth quarter 2021 with a cash payment expected one year from the anniversary of their launch.

Turning to our financials, since we issued a press release earlier today with the full financial results, I will just focus on the highlights beginning on Slide 31. Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $126.3 million compared to $35.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net product revenue from U.S. commercial sales of Nexpovio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.8 million compared to $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 47% increase year-over-year. The estimated gross to net discount for Nexpovio in the fourth quarter was 15%. We expect gross to net discounts to be in the 15% to 20% range for the full year 2022. We recognized $96.5 million of license and other revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, including the upfront payment of $75 million from Menarini.

R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $44 million compared to $37.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $34.6 million compared to $33.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of December 31, 2021 totaled $235.6 million compared to $276.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Based on our current operating plan, we are expecting new product revenue of $135 million to $145 million for 2022, reflecting approximately 40% growth compared to 2021, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, which exclude stock-based comp expense to be in the range of $265 million to $280 million for the full year of 2022, and finally that our cash, cash equivalents and investments as well as the revenue we expect to generate from Xpovio product sales and other license revenues will be sufficient to fund our planned operations into early 2024.

I’ll now flip to Slide 32 and turn the call over to Richard for some final thoughts. Richard?

Richard Paulson

Thanks Mike.

2021 was a very strong year for Karyopharm and I’m excited about our future, especially following the positive Phase III SIENDO study plus our progressing and focused pipeline. We are maintaining strong momentum with a number of key near term catalysts and corporate milestones for us to deliver on as we continue to deliver for patients with high unmet need and strengthen our organization, as outlined on Slide 33.

For the multiple myeloma program, we expect to leverage our commercial capabilities, striving to become the standard of care in second line plus post anti-CD38 and increase U.S. Xpovio sales throughout the year, to dose the first patients in our Phase III study evaluating Selinexor, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in the first quarter, and receive a decision from the CHMP and EMA on our MAA requesting approval for Selinexor, bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients with multiple myeloma following at least one prior therapy in the first half of 2022.

For the endometrial cancer program, we plan to submit the detailed results from the study for presentation at upcoming medical meetings in the first half of 2022. The plan is to submit a supplemental new drug application to the FDA during the first half of ’22, and finally we plan to conduct pre-launch activity in anticipation of a potential approval and launch in the first half of ’23. For the myelofibrosis program, we expect to report top line Phase I data in combination with JAK inhibition in treatment-naïve myelofibrosis during the second half of ’22, and report top line Phase II data in previously treated myelofibrosis during the second half of ’23. Finally for the MDS program, we expect to report preliminary Phase I Eltanexor data in combination with an HMA in frontline MDS in ’22 and report top line Phase II data in HMA-refractory MDS in the first half of ’23.

In closing, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to our teams, especially all the dedicated people who served to move the SIENDO trial forward during COVID and delivered our data rapidly. I look forward to updating the investment community on our continued progress in the months and quarters ahead, and with that, I would now like to ask the Operator to open the call up to the question and answer portion of today’s call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]

Our first question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Maury Raycroft

Hi, good morning everyone, and congrats on the update today. Thanks for taking my questions.

I’ll start off with myeloma guidance. Can you tell us what’s going into your assumption of $145 million to $155 million and the 40% growth for Xpovio in 2022? What proportion of earlier line patients are you assuming, and is there anything built into your assumptions on durability?

Jatin Shah

Thanks Maury. Just to correct that, our guidance of $135 million to $145 million for the year, and maybe I’ll let Sohanya talk to what’s going into that guidance. Sohanya?

Sohanya Cheng

Great, thanks Maury for the question. Yes, we feel very confident about the annual guidance of $135 million to $145 million, which is roughly 40% growth year-over-year, and it’s in line with many best-in-class launches in the multiple myeloma space.

As far as growth drivers, we look at what drove growth in 2021, and it was strong execution and the new positioning in the white space of second to fourth lines, and we’ll continue to focus in these areas.

There are three key growth drivers. The first is the continued shift into earlier lines, where we anticipate seeing the most continued rapid growth in the third line. In fact, in 2021 Xpovio was the fastest growing multiple myeloma product in the third line, and we anticipate continuing to see this shift into earlier lines. We are approaching roughly about half of our patients now in that second to fourth line and then the remaining half in that fifth line-plus.

The second growth driver is the continued expansion in the breadth and depth of use of the product, so we continue to add more accounts as well as increase our penetration at our top myeloma accounts.

The third growth driver is to continue to move the needle on our intent-to-prescribe data and the perception of the product, and as the community is building confidence in our use of our new lower dose once-weekly Xpovio-based triplet regimen, that shift will continue to happen. Those are kind of the key ingredients driving growth and part of the guidance for next year.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, that’s really helpful. Also, I wanted to ask a question on SIENDO. If you could talk more about the proportion of endometrial maintenance that is wild-type p53, and how does that population fit into your regulatory and commercial strategy?

Jatin Shah

Yes, thanks so much for that, Maury. When we look at patients with p53 wild-type, that’s approximately 50% of patients with advanced endometrial cancer who have this, and we look within our study, approximately 50% as well in our study have wild-type p53, so consistent with what we see in the broader patient population.

I think the second question comes to the regulatory path forward of that, so I think--I want to be very clear to remind folks that we have a positive Phase III study for the overall patient population, so we have ongoing discussions with the agency and we’ll continue to have that, so this will be part of that discussion for the final label negotiations.

Maury Raycroft

Got it. Also, for the 103 patients, so that number with wild-type p53, is that a two-to-one ratio too for this study, or can you say more about how many patients were in the treatment arm versus placebo, and just clarifying, does that number represent the number of events or is the PFS for the p53 population still maturing?

Jatin Shah

Yes, so those 103 patients, I would say the final top line results are based on 104 patients and the same thing for the sub-group analysis, so that itself is fixed, and so we’ll present the full data set at a major medical meeting.

Maury Raycroft

Got it, okay. Congrats again, and thanks for taking my questions.

Richard Paulson

Thanks Maury.

Operator

Our next question comes from Peter Lawson with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Peter Lawson

Hey, thanks for taking my question, and congratulations.

On the SIENDO study, as we think about the p53 sub-group, is that something you’ll push in the label or are you going for a broader label maintenance [indiscernible] in endometrial cancer?

Jatin Shah

Thanks Peter. I think as we just touched on, the overall study obviously, as we’ve shared, is positive and has a positive statistical significant improvement in patients in the maintenance setting, and so when we look at this area right now, there are no other approved therapies for these patients, so as we look at that, we need to understand the full data set as we continue to do the analysis on this, and we’ll engage with the FDA over the near term to work on reviewing the data and determining what the final label will be.

Peter Lawson

Got you, and will we get a p53 mutant breakout for whether it’s PFS or hazard ratio?

Jatin Shah

Yes, absolutely. We’ll provide the full data set as we present at a major medical meeting.

Peter Lawson

Got you, okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Ulz with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Mike Ulz

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Just a follow-up on Xpovio 2022 guidance and just thinking about the quarterly progression here, should we consider maybe any seasonality in 1Q or continued pressure from omicron that persists in 1Q? Thanks.

Jatin Shah

Sohanya, do you want to take that?

Sohanya Cheng

Yes, thanks for the question, Mike. We are not disclosing quarterly guidance. We’ve provided the annual guidance of $135 million to $145 million. As far as quarterly seasonality, given the variances we see in the market in the different quarters, to your point, we will focus on year-over-year performance moving forward for that quarter. Again, we feel positive about the annual guidance we’ve given.

To answer your question on omicron variant, in Q4 and 2021, we did see the impact of COVID on oncology patient visits compared to pre-COVID baselines; however, in January the omicron variant has now added pressure on the healthcare system and our access to providers, but we continue to leverage a very nimble and patient-centric sales force and strong digital and commercial capabilities, and we continue to see strong [indiscernible] across key growth drivers, so we remain laser focused on strong execution and positioning Xpovio as a standard of care in the second line plus.

Mike Ulz

Got it, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC. Please go ahead.

Steve

Hi, this is Steve on for Brian. Congrats on the progress, and thanks for taking our question.

I’m curious, do you plan to revisit any other indications in the SINE study to look for a possible effective p53, say in ovarian or cervical cancer, and maybe as a follow-up, were there any differences in the adverse event profile between the wild-type p53 population and the overall population? Thank you.

Jatin Shah

Yes, so I’m sorry, the first question was on adverse event profile, so I think we commented that we don’t expect to see any differences in the biology between those two patient populations and we’ll provide that full data set as we move along. What’s key, though, is that what you need is something that’s well tolerated in the maintenance setting, and the biggest indicator is that 10.5% discontinuation rate, which is very low in that setting and really speaks to the tolerability of once-weekly low dose Selinexor in the maintenance setting.

Can you repeat your first question for me?

Steve

Looking at other indications in SINE, with the [indiscernible] that were in the SINE study.

Jatin Shah

Yes, so looking at ovarian cancer and endometrial and cervical cancer, so those are the two other histologies in the SINE study, ovarian and endometrial. We’re clearly committed to gynecologic malignancies and we’ll have further discussions, but again our four key programs are going to be myelofibrosis, MDS, myeloma and endometrial cancer, and we’ll continue to build upon this platform.

Steve

Great, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Eric Joseph with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Eric Joseph

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions.

I’m curious, as it relates to SIENDO, I’m curious whether you’ve taken a preliminary look at OS trend, appreciating that it’s not a primary, it’s going to be a secondary end point here. Just wondering whether it might be a gating factor to an SNDA submission and whether OS might be part of the overall package that you would submit to FDA.

Then secondly as it relates to the primary end point analysis of PFS, does the statistical analysis plan make any distinction between intent to treat and a protocol treatment population, and if so, what population is reflected in this top line data set?

Richard Paulson

Yes, absolutely. Number one, no, overall survival is not a gating factor to submission of the SNDA. Number two, it’s too early with too few events, with overall survival events to make any conclusions. Number three, for the primary PFS, further statistical analysis planned, agreed and reviewed by the FDA, it is progression-free survival by investigator on an intent to treat, and that’s the data we have presented.

Eric Joseph

Okay, great. Perhaps if I could just follow-up on one Xpovio question, commercial question related to the guidance and also for key performance, can you just comment on how patients that were new to brand trended in fourth quarter compared to third quarter, and as part of the guidance for this year, how should we be thinking about that metric, new to brand, trending sequentially?

Richard Paulson

Thanks Eric. Maybe I’ll turn that to you, Sohanya.

Sohanya Cheng

Yes, thanks Eric. We continue to show strong new patient starts, and we also showed improvement in our refill rates with patients staying on therapy longer because of the earlier line shift. I think as we move into 2022, those three key growth drivers of the earlier line shift, the increase in the breadth and depth of use, and the improvement in our intent-to-prescribe data should all contribute towards increased momentum with our new patients, as well as our refill rates.

Eric Joseph

Okay, all right. Thanks for taking the questions, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonathan Chang with SVB Leerink. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Chang

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions, and congrats on SIENDO.

First question, what is your strategy for commercial success in SIENDO? Are there lessons learned from the multiple myeloma and the [indiscernible] experience that are applicable here? Second question, can you provide any color around the duration of treatment that you’re seeing in multiple myeloma, and are you seeing a difference in duration between earlier line versus the penta-refractory in multiple myeloma treatment? Thank you.

Richard Paulson

Yes, thanks Jonathan. Maybe I’ll take the first question. I think again when you look at the SIENDO patient population, obviously we’re still going to be engaging very much with regards to our action and our plans forward. I think this is very different from myeloma because there are currently no approved therapies in a maintenance setting, so we have the potential to be the first and only therapy. We believe this by itself is a real significant market opportunity because I think, as Sohanya talked to, there’s an instance of 14,000 patients in front line with about 67% responding to chemotherapy, so those numbers obviously are different than most myeloma markets in the different areas. Now in the maintenance setting, the difference here is you’re really treating through progression, and as we have shared and hear in the median PFS for the total population, it’s 5.7 months, but also in that p53 wild-type population it’s 13.7 months, and we’ve shown through that with a discontinuation rate of 10.5% that it’s really being well tolerated for those 13 months.

As we know in our study, approximately 50% of the wild-type p53 patients are in the study. The p53 status is a very known and actionable mutation - it’s part of the standard evaluation work-up for when people are looking at their patients, so as we move forward, we need to continue to do more work on this but it’s well understood, well documented, well measured, and physicians, I think, and patients are really looking for--looking away from the watch and wait and being able to move to treat their cancer and obviously extend their time in remission, so we’re very excited about it and also kind of a very different opportunity.

The last point I would close with on that is in here, we’re taking our established teams, which are well established, which are delivering excellent results and are going to be able to move forward rapidly and engage with healthcare practitioners following the potential approval and a label.

For the second part of the question, maybe I’ll turn to Sohanya to talk overall about what we’re seeing in terms of evolution for patients being on therapy in multiple myeloma.

Sohanya Cheng

Thanks Richard. Multiple myeloma duration therapy, so preliminary data is showing more patients are staying on therapy longer, and again that’s driven by a shift into earlier lines and better side effect management. Now, it’s important to remember this data is still maturing, we’re still in the early stage of our second line plus launch, so we cannot definitely guide to duration at this time. We’re also in that dynamic phase of a transition into earlier lines of use, but as we evolve into earlier lines and we are now approaching that 50/50 split between second to fourth line and fifth line-plus in our patient population, with our greatest growth happening in our third line, we will continue to see these patients in earlier lines staying on therapy longer.

Jonathan Chang

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ed White with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Ed White

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. Can you discuss perhaps the use--the prescribing under the label with Velcade versus what you’re seeing with the other drugs under the NCCM guidelines, how is that breaking out and how has the growth been with the NCCM guidelines?

Richard Paulson

Sohanya, do you want to take that?

Sohanya Cheng

Yes, so Xpovio-based triplet use as an overall trend, that is rising significantly, and to break it down, 60% or so from the data that we see of Xpovio-based triplets are Xpovio combination with Velcade and [indiscernible], and again this is our approved indication and the only triplet regimen we promote to. But we also note, to your point, there are other combinations with pomalidimide, carfilzomid, and daratumumab on the NCCM guidelines, so there is that remaining 40% or so of that triplet use from the data that we see, where it’s those other combinations, but an overall rapid rise in that trend from doublets to triplets.

Ed White

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Arlinda Lee with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Arlinda Lee

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I guess I have another one on the duration. Can you comment maybe on the duration of treatment, is that contributing on the growth in sales, is it from improved duration versus what proportion, can you help us understand is improved duration versus new patients?

Then on the SIENDO side, can you remind us, when you initial started the trial what were the ongoing regulatory discussions then and maybe what FDA was looking for, and how you [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Richard Paulson

Sohanya, do you want to talk to the first part?

Sohanya Cheng

Yes, thanks Arlinda. Again, the earlier line shift, right, it’s got two drivers here. One is there’s a larger addressable population in the earlier lines, and hence Xpovio can--that remains a focus for us, to establish in that second to fourth line setting. But in addition, the growth driver is as these patients move into earlier lines, they do stay on therapy longer, so a second line patient will stay on therapy longer than a fourth line patient. Preliminary data, it is showing that more patients are gradually staying on therapy longer, and that’s driven primarily by that shift into earlier lines, but also the better side effect management.

Again, data is still maturing, we are still a year into our Boston launch, and so we can’t definitely guide to mean duration, also that we are still in that dynamic phase into the earlier line shift, but we’re seeing good progress as that earlier line shift happens with those patients staying on therapy longer.

Richard Paulson

And Jatin, maybe you can just address the second part of Arlinda’s question?

Jatin Shah

Yes, absolutely. We’re engaged with the agency throughout the entire life cycle of the trial, from the beginning and continuously, and the one key point from the regulatory discussions is it’s clear that the primary end point is progression-free survival by investigator and intent to treat, and that has not changed. That’s where we report positive Phase III results from SIENDO.

Arlinda Lee

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Again if you’d like to ask a question, please press star then one.

Our next question is a follow-up from Peter Lawson with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Peter Lawson

Thanks for the follow-up. Just on the wild-type p53 population, does that make you re-think in any way the use in endometrial in the sense of potential use in earlier line or combinations, etc.?

Jatin Shah

Yes, great question, thanks for that, Peter. Obviously we share that same excitement around p53 as well as the entire population. We’ll dive more into this with additional data analyses with our investigator and the agency for future trials.

Peter Lawson

Got you, and the--just maybe a question on the P&L. What was the stock option expense in 2021? I’m just trying to back out the guidance.

Richard Paulson

Mike, do you want to manage that?

Michael Mason

Sure. Our stock comp expense was just about $30 million.

Peter Lawson

Thirty million? Perfect, thank you. And just on the p53 mutant population, are you going to break that out or just wait for a conference, and would that be--would have to break that out in the label as well for the p53 mutant population?

Jatin Shah

It’ll be broken out at a conference as the data is presented, and then as I think we said, we have to engage with the FDA and look at the totality of the data and determine the outcome as we look at that and the label.

Peter Lawson

Got you. How should we think about pricing in the endometrial population?

Richard Paulson

Our product’s already on the market, so it’s going to be remaining at the same price. I think the key thing again to look at is in the maintenance setting - patients are really treating themselves through progression, so with physicians and patients, they want to extend their time in remission and I think that’s where it’s really important looking at those median PFS we talked to but also looking at, as Jatin talked to, the real importance that over that long tail, and when you’re seeing that about 35% of patients are still in remission one year after starting therapy, I think t hat will be very important when you look at the duration of therapy and as we’ve talked to, we see with the discontinuation, that’s being very tolerated for a long period of time, for instance the 13 months that we see in the wild-type p53 population.

All those factors, we’ll obviously look at the total value of the market, but from a pricing perspective, we’re at the same price we’re already in the market.

Peter Lawson

Got you, okay. Thank you.

Then just a final question on the guidance - I know you’re not doing quarterly guidance, but are there any headwinds or tailwinds that we should be thinking about year-over-year when we’re doing the model?

Richard Paulson

Sohanya, do you want to take that one?

Sohanya Cheng

Yes, I think the tailwinds are really the key growth drivers, where we continue to sustain our momentum. As far as headwinds, I think the wildcard continues to remain the impact of the omicron variant, but as I mentioned earlier, we are adapting to it and we’ve got strong commercial digital capabilities, and we’ll see how that evolves, but our focus remains on strong execution and positioning Xpovio as the standard of care in second line plus.

Peter Lawson

Okay, thanks so much. Thanks for taking all the questions.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Richard Paulson for any closing remarks.

Richard Paulson

Thank you Operator, and thank you to all our participants today in the call. With that, again we look forward to being able to share ongoing progress as we’re moving forward with our pipeline and now working forward to continue to focus on trying to defeat cancer and benefit patients’ lives who are fighting cancer.

Thank you very much, Operator.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.