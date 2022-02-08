Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Florida-based Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) stock has been an outperformer and is now up 74% since my initial Seeking Alpha coverage in August of 2020 (see Jabil: No Short Circuit Here). The stock has significantly outperformed both the S&P500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) over the past three years:

Data by YCharts

However, the stock is currently down ~16% from its 52-week high of $72.11 at the beginning of the year. As a result, JBL is trading at a TTM P/E of only 12.4x - or less than half that of the S&P500's average P/E = 25.5x. Meantime, the company will continue to demonstrate strong EPS, margin, and free cash flow growth this year. Shares are a BUY and could easily run to $75 by year-end, or up ~25%.

Investment Thesis

I am bullish on JBL, a diversified electronics manufacturing company, for many of the same reasons I am bullish on the global semiconductor industry: it operates in many technology sub-sectors - almost all of which are in long-term secular bull markets:

Jabil

Source: Q1 FY22 Presentation

Meantime, the company has been focusing on more profitable business opportunities instead of simply growing revenue. As a result, core operating margin increased from 3.2% in FY20 to 4.2% in FY21. That being the case, FCF jumped from $461 million to $640 million in FY21 - up a whopping 38.8%.

Going Forward

The FY22 Q1 EPS report, issued on December 16th of last year, was a continuation of what we have seen from Jabil over the past couple of years. Net revenue was $8.6 billion (+9.4% yoy), core operating margin was a very strong 4.7%, while GAAP EPS came in at $1.63 (+24.4% yoy). Free cash flow was ($119 million), but that was mostly the result of $281 million spent on acquisition of property, plant, and equipment.

Going forward, the Q2 guidance was bullish:

Jabil

Source: Jabil Q1 EPS Report

More bullish was management's full-year guidance:

FY22 revenue guidance was $31.8 billion (implying +8.5% yoy).

FY22 core EPS of $6.55 (up $0.20 just since September's guidance).

While the top-line growth may be less than some investors would expect, remember - the reason Jabil has been growing margin and FCF because they are focusing only on high-margin opportunities: investing less to deliver more profits to shareholders. The company expects FY22 margin to come in at 4.5% (+30 basis points yoy) and FCF to grow to $700+ million as compared to $640 million in FY21 (+9.4% yoy).

Meantime, the company continues to buy back stock: the outstanding share count fell 4% last year (and is down 29% since FY13). At the end of Q1, the fully diluted outstanding share count was 147.7 million shares. If the company meets its FY22 FCF guidance of $700 million, that equates to a whopping $4.74/share in cash.

Note that Jabil recently announced an agreement with Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) to manufacture wearable electronic medallions to maximize "a cruise vacation in real-time based upon guests' choices and preferences and delivers enhanced personalization at scale across every aspect of the vacation experience." It may not be super-high volume, but this is exactly the kind of high-margin value-added manufacturing opportunity that JBL has been focused on over the past few years.

Meantime, Forbes placed Jabil #6 on its "Green Growth 50" list of companies that are reducing emissions. That's a nice feather in the company's cap when it comes to attracting environmentally conscious investors.

Risks

Global supply chain risks are still a pandemic impacted wildcard. Possible military adventurism by Russia in Ukraine and China in Taiwan are growing potential risks on the global economy. Political instability is also an ongoing and rising risk in the United States.

In my opinion, one reason JBL remains relatively undervalued (and an opportunity for investors ...) is that the market still values the company as being heavily cyclical in nature. No argument from me that the company is exposed to the ups & downs of the global economy. But for the same reasons I believe the semiconductor industry is not nearly as cyclical as it once was (i.e. when it was primarily dependent only on PCs and automotive) is because Jabil has become a much more diversified company across a broad swath of fast-growing technology sub-sectors:

Jabil

Source: Q1 Presentation

As I have been reporting on Seeking Alpha, note the Healthcare & Eco-packaging segment continues to demonstrate strong growth and has become the company's second leading segment behind 5G/Cloud. Note also that other than mobility and Networking/Storage, all other operating segments are expected to grow nicely this year.

According to Nasdaq.com, JBL insiders have been selling the stock, with more than 420,000 net shares sold over the past 3 months. However, note that most of the sales were in December when the stock was in the neighborhood of $70/share. I can't fault insider for taking profits after such a strong run in the stock price.

According to the FY21 Annual Report, at 22% Apple (AAPL) was the only customer representing more than 10% of annual revenue. Considering Apple's continued strong results, I consider this a net positive.

Jabil ended Q1 with $2.35 billion in long-term debt, $3.46 in total debt, and $2.2 billion in net debt. That compares to TTM EBITDA of 2.0 billion. As a result, the balance sheet is strong and nowhere near highly levered.

Summary & Conclusion

Jabil continues to execute its strategy: diversify across multiple growing markets, and only participate in new high-margin opportunities that will grow margin and free cash flow. The company is set to grow FCF to an estimated $4.74/share in cash this year, and note that that estimate was based on the share count as of Q1 end while we know that management will continue to buy back stock this year. That being the case, my estimate is likely on the low-end.

That said, shareholders are only getting paid a $0.32/share annual dividend and that dividend has not been increased once over the past 5 years. Management needs to start spreading the wealth around instead of massively over-emphasizing share buybacks as compared to the piddly dividend obligation. After all, if management touts the company's new-found diversification as a strength and source of cash-flow stability, it needs to back up the talk, walk-the-walk, and start boosting the dividend rewards to shareholders.

Meantime, and despite the lack of dividend growth, the stock price should continue to appreciate this year. Even at $75 (up ~25% from the current $60 and change), that would equate to TTM P/E of only 11.5x if the company hits its core EPS guidance of $6.55/share. JBL is a BUY.

I'll end with a 5-year stock price chart and note the recent sell-off, which is a buy opportunity in my opinion: