I don’t know which of my odious traits are worse. Bragging is universally reviled for obvious reasons. Being a smarmy “told ya so” is less overt, but it’s also quite unpleasant in my view. I just recently posted a “braggart” article on Norwegian Cruise Lines, so I thought I’d mix it up and offer up a “told ya so” article on Model N. After behaving this way, I don’t know how I can still wonder at the state of my social life!

Anyway, since I posted my cautious piece on Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) thirteen months ago, the shares are down about 23% against a gain of ~20% for the S&P 500. Underperformance always intrigues me, so I thought I’d check on the company again to see if it’d be reasonable to change my mind here. I’ll make that determination by looking at the FY 2021 financial performance. I want to focus on the relationship between revenue and net income that I’ve written about previously. I also want to look at stock based compensation. In addition to all of that, I want to review the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, as even a troubled company can be a great investment at the right price.

In case you missed the title of this article, and skipped past the bullet points above, and landed here, I’ll give you the gist of the article. I do this in order to give you the option of bypassing the barely sane rants that I put into my articles. You’re very welcome. Although the shares are much cheaper than when I last looked at this stock, I think they remain objectively expensive, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying at current prices. My bearishness here is helped by the fact that the negative relationship between revenue and net income lingers. For those who disagree with me, though, I would strongly recommend buying calls in lieu of shares. These offer much of the upside at a fraction of the risk. Thus, if the shares rise in price from here, the calls will produce greater risk adjusted returns, which is what we’re all after.

Financial Performance

Did you ever pop out of bed, and ask yourself “I wonder what a negative correlation, say with an r value of -.257 looks like, exactly?!” We have so much in common, dear readers, because I have, too! Well, if you’ve asked yourself that question, feast your eyes on the financial history of Model N from FY 2013 to FY 2021 reproduced at the end of this section. It seems that the more this company sells, the more it loses. This disconnect between sales and profits isn't as bad at Model N as at some other companies I’ve reviewed, but there remains a very distinct negative relationship between sales and net income. This prompts the very obvious question: if growing sales doesn’t lead inevitably to profits, what does?!

This disconnect between revenue and net income was evident in FY 2021, which saw sales rise by 20% over the previous year, and net loss expanded an additional 117% to just under $30 million. A 30% uptick in R&D, and 11% uptick in Sales and Marketing, and a 15.5% uptick in G&A expenses contributed to the increase in losses in spite of the increases in revenue. I suggested in an earlier missive that the company is on a kind of financial treadmill, and it seems that nothing’s changed.

Not all is financially bad at Model N, though, dear readers. On the one hand, the capital structure is quite strong, given that the company has cash on hand of about $165.5 million. This is about 133% of total debt outstanding, and about 69% of total liabilities. This eliminates any worries about a credit or solvency crisis in the immediate future. Additionally, if it makes longs feel better, the past few years have been good for employees at Model N, per the following.

Stock Based Compensation Per Employee at Model N (Model N 10-Ks, author calculations)

Per employee stock based compensation has grown at a nice CAGR of ~20% since 2017. So, we can take heart in the fact that someone’s getting paid very well.

This ongoing negative relationship between price and net income is troublesome in my view, but that doesn’t immediately disqualify the stock from consideration. I’d be happy to buy this business at the right price.

Model N Financial History 2013-2021 (Model N Investor Relations)

The Stock-Cheaper But Not Objectively Cheap

If you read me frequently for some reason, you know that I’m of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled business can be a good investment if you can pick it up for the right price. I insist on only ever buying cheap stocks, because I think they offer both a superior return potential and lower risk. I’ll use the very recent history of Model N to demonstrate this idea. The investor who bought these shares at the beginning of the year is down ~15%. The investor who bought five days ago is up about 3.5%. Nothing much changed over this very short period of time, so we can attribute this 18.5% swing in returns to price. The investors who bought at the cheaper price did better than those who bought at a higher price. It’s not rocket surgery, but I sometimes feel the need to repeat the blindingly obvious.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories, in my previous article, I was concerned by the fact that price to free cash flow was north of 83 times. Although they’re cheaper now, per the following, the shares are still objectively expensive per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

At the same time, although they're moving in the right direction, the valuation is still elevated on a price to sales, and a price to book basis, per the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I review the methodologies outlined in Professor Stephen Penman’s book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Model N at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a growth rate of 9.2% for this business going forward, which I consider to be extraordinarily optimistic. Given all of the above, I’d be nervous about buying at current levels, so I must continue to recommend avoiding the shares.

Options a Safer Alternative

It may be obvious to you, by now, dear readers. In case it’s not, I’m an old “fuddy duddy” who insists on buying stocks relatively cheaply. I’ve been called a “value investor.” One of the intellectual blindspots value investors suffer from is the frequent inability to envision a glorious new future, where companies like Model N are economic superstars. You may disagree with what I wrote above, and know something about the future of this business that would cause you to want to buy. If that’s you, I urge you to at least express your bullish thesis via call options.

I recently expressed the view on this forum that call options are a superior way to take a long position on these companies that pay no dividends, and seem to be as immune to profits as is Model N. This view is informed by a few principles I use when investing. First, I want to limit capital losses as much as possible, because they are quite emotionally and economically painful. If you lose 50% in year one, you need to make 100% in year two just to get back to the starting line. Thus, avoiding losses is of critical importance. Second, if a company doesn't pay a dividend, there's no opportunity cost imposed by switching to calls.

For these reasons, I think people who insist on remaining long here would benefit from buying Model N calls in lieu of shares. If you disagree with my negative thesis, and believe that the shares are going to rise in price, calls would offer you much of the upside as the shares. If I'm correct, though, and the shares either languish or remain "dead money", then you'd be better off risking much less on this call.

With that in mind, for those who insist on remaining long here, I'd recommend buying the August 2022 calls with a strike of $27. The current ask price is $4.40. So for ~17% of the capital at risk, the investor will capture much of any upside over the next seven months. I want to repeat once again that I don't think it makes sense to buy these shares. If you disagree with me, though, and want exposure to this business, I think calls are a much safer way to "play" that thesis, because they lower the capital at risk, and presumably capture much of any upside we’ll see over the next several months.

Conclusion

The financial performance here remains unimpressive in my view. The negative relationship between revenue and net income lingers, and I see no catalyst on the horizon that’ll change that. That said, the capital structure remains rock solid, and for that reason it makes sense to at least consider buying the stock. The problem is the price. While the shares are much cheaper than when last I looked at this business, they remain objectively expensive. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the stock. For those who disagree with me, though, I think the call options I describe here are the safest way to “play” the bull thesis. They offer much of the upside at a fraction of the risk.