I wrote about Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) a few months back in an article that has seen the company outperform the market by a significant margin.

I recognized in mid-2021 that the shift to value and the move towards recession-resistant and through-cyclic cash flows would occur sooner or later. While timing is always difficult, my shift of exposure has been fully completed at this point, and over 90% of my portfolio is now invested in companies, services, and products that usually have very little volatility over time. A testament to this is my core portfolio market outperformance, currently 10-11% over the NASDAQ on a YTD basis.

Flowers Foods is part of this. In this article, I use 3Q21 data to forecast a FY21/4Q21 trend to see where we can go on Flowers Foods, and what we can expect.

Flowers Foods Logo (Corporate)

Flowers Foods - A look into recent results

The company is, as I mentioned in my previous article, hardly complex to understand. Flowers makes a variety of bread products. They sell these to distributors for both consumers and commercial customers, such as restaurants, hotels, etc. This impacted the company's through-pandemic sales mix and saw some slight EBITDA pressure. Demand shifted to branded retail products.

Market share impacts for the company's core products - packaged bread - have remained extremely stable.

Flowers Foods Geographical Exposure (Flowers Foods)

Their brands include the nationwide #1 organic bread, the overall leading bread brand, one of the leading gluten-free bread, and many other market-leading bread and cake brands.

We don't have 4Q21, but we have 3Q21 with a solid full-year forecast.

On a high level, Flowers Foods is seeing a continued shift towards its branded retail set of products. This is a favorable shift, due to the margin nature of the segment. At the same time, non-retail sales are slowly recovering towards pre-pandemic levels as US travel, hotels and similar customers are starting to normalize.

Flowers Foods Brands (Flowers Foods)

The company has been very successful in mitigating some of the expected 2021 inflation and input increases. For 3Q21, the company saw a 1.8% YoY EBITDA growth, as well as a 3.9% sales growth. Clearly, impacts are still weighing on the company's margins and trends, as EBITDA is nowhere near sales growth numbers. These trends are currently forecasted to continue into 4Q21, which are expected to drive full-year earnings into a YoY negative trend, around 5% lower than 2020, which is expected to become one of the company's record years.

What is worth noting though is the trend when comparing to pre-pandemic results. These are encouraging seeing to the cementing of the shift to branded retail products, which has resulted in an outsized EBITDA increase.

Flowers Foods 3Q21 (Flowers Foods IR)

On a high level, 3Q21 was very positive. 2021 is also expected to be positive when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and the company's share price development reflects this in full.

Net sales and earnings are up, dividends are solid and safe, and overall fundamentals are very good.

Despite some of the expected drops in 2021 and flat growth expected for 2022, the demand for the company's products is absolutely solid. Market share has increased to near-record highs of 18% for bread and stable 7.1% for cakes. There is a solid increase in organic bread, which has more than tripled its sales in less than 5 years and is continuing to gain market share. The same thing is true with the growth in gluten-free products.

Unlike you might expect and despite economics and pressures, branded retail is gaining significant amounts versus store-branded products. You might expect that these times are bringing out more cost-conscious sides in consumers, but this expectation does not align with actual sales, which instead are offering Flowers Foods the opportunity to go for its long-term growth targets.

Flowers Foods Long-term Goals (Flowers Foods)

Overall, the heavier impacts I see for Flowers Foods are going to be somewhat macro-related. FLO has proven its ability to navigate input increases and inflation, and the stickiness of the company's brands seems evident. FLO is even gaining market share, and it has plenty of geographies to move into where its brands and products are not yet represented in full. My forecast is that 4Q21 will bring a continuation of this trend, and despite a flat or negative YoY EPS trend, the company will report successful cost mitigation and continued market share expansion.

The company has, furthermore, proven its ability to M&A and successfully integrate quality brands into its portfolio. Two good examples of these are Dave's Killer Bread and Canyon Bakehouse. These have gone from sub-$100M brands at the time of M&A to over $100M, and in Dave's case, over $600M in annual sales.

Flowers Foods is a capable operator and capital allocator - and its manageable debt and market position give it potential for a repeat performance here.

I very much "like" FLO as an investment. The combination of through-cyclic income stability due to its products, its conservative management, and its historical performance with good dividend increases make this a company that should be bought at the right valuation.

Unfortunately, the time has come to move to the sidelines for a while - regardless of how things go in 4Q21.

Flowers' valuation

It's not that Flowers is excessively overvalued here. That isn't what I am saying.

What I am saying is that the company's valuation on a historical basis has more or less peaked at those 22-25X P/E multiples. We're currently at a 22.5X. When I bought FLO, this was closer to 18X. That's an increase of 4.5X and a lower yield of more than 50 bps.

F.A.S.T Graphs Flowers Foods (F.A.S.T Graphs)

The graph shows you the company's valuation in relation to a 21.5X as well as a lower 20X P/E multiple as a baseline. Tendentially, that 20X has been a very good indicator when there's long-term decent upside in Flowers. Anything lower and your returns could be outsized. But anything above that 21.5X P/E has, eventually, turned your returns sub-par in the long term.

It also really doesn't matter how far above the estimate the 4Q21 report comes in on the 10th of February - the expected EPS/realistic EPS forecast range doesn't allow for the company to report at a level that would put it in a beneficial position for investment. I say this because my thesis is that we won't see a positive YoY EPS trend, even if sales come in at a beat compared to consensus.

Not rocket science, right? If you buy something at a too expensive level, it's bound to not give you the returns you might be looking for. So let's try to keep from doing exactly that.

If you consider the fact that growth for the foreseeable future seems to keep in that 1-6% annual range, and considering 2020-2021 where sales increases haven't fully trickled down to earnings increases, I believe it is favorable to adopt a conservative stance on FLO where anything above that 20X mark is no longer good enough.

Assuming a 21.5X forward P/E multiple, a premium, your 2023E returns based on today's forecasts are less than 5% per year. Back down to 18X, and we're suddenly in negative territory.

If you buy Flowers Foods here, you have to consider a significant premium in order to deliver market-beating RoR - at least 23-24X. Unfortunately, while I view this as possible, I don't view it as a desirable position to put myself in. I want to invest knowing that, even in an underperformance scenario, I'll still make my money.

So let's instead make sure to do just that.

That means being cautious at today's valuation for FLO. The company is currently trading too high, and even normally-exuberant analyst targets for the company are currently being exceeded. S&P Global targets a $28.17/share for the company, which means that today's level is above it.

Flowers Foods targets/share price (S&P Global/TIKR)

S&P Global has surprisingly accurate analyst averages for FLO. I would say that you can follow these pretty closely - and they track that 20-21X P/E pretty well, not far above it.

So - concluding here - this is too expensive. In order to get that 9-10% annualized RoR, you want to "BUY" FLO at no more than $23-$24/share to get that upside, regardless of how things go for the full year.

No more than that.

That means that I consider common equity as overvalued at this price. You could look at some of the available PUT options.

The outlying July 15th PUTs at a $22.5 strike give you an annualized RoR of 3.82% - I view this as better than investing in the common here. However, return numbers are too low to be interesting here for me to put capital on the line. I'd rather invest or write a different PUT option. If you're willing to take a bit more risk, you can get around 8% at the $25 strikes - but to me, that's a very high likelihood of assignment at the higher end of my acceptable price.

Thesis

When looking at Flowers Foods, I see the following:

A fundamentally sound bread and cake business - a consumer staple with a recession-resistant operation and cash flows, which deserves a place in any conservative portfolio. At least, at the right price.

3Q21 results have been good and reflect the company's quality and approach. Expectations are and should be for this to continue at normal rates of growth, and my estimate for the full year and 4Q21 is that these will hit the forecast marks. I expect a full-year EPS of around $1.32/share.

Unfortunately, today's valuation doesn't reflect a good upside when put into relation to normal rates of growth. Because of this, FLO is a "HOLD" with a PT of no higher than $23-$24/share.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you, however, want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Flowers Foods is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.