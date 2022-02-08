Weedezign/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Aleph Group

Aleph Group (ALEF) has filed to raise capital in an IPO of its Class A common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a platform to connect online advertisers and consumers in emerging economies.

ALEF has grown rapidly and is producing profits and enviable free cash flow.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Dubai, UAE-based Aleph was founded to develop buy side and sell side platforms for advertisers and agencies to integrate with social media platforms in emerging countries.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Christian Gastón Taratuta, who has been with the firm since inception in 2005 and was previously president of UOL e Operations for Universo Online, a large Internet service provider in Brazil.

The company's primary offerings include:

Advertiser platform

Publisher platform

Localization

Local payments

Aleph has booked fair market value investment of $64.3 million as of December 31, 2021, from investors including Aleph Internet Media Services, Aleph Maradona, Sony Pictures, and Akuma Ventures.

The firm has not disclosed any company-level ESG initiatives.

Aleph - Customer/User Acquisition

The company seeks relationships with social media firms and other large publishers as well as with advertisers who seek inventory in emerging markets.

The firm operated in 77 markets as of December 31, 2021.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 52.8% 2020 53.9%

The SG&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of SG&A spend, was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

Aleph's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by eMarketer, the global market for digital advertising was expected to reach $492 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly 20% over 2020.

The report also stated that advertisers will spend more than $500 billion in 2022, but the strong growth rate seen in 2021 will taper in the coming years.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth rate for global digital ad spending:

Digital Ad Spending (eMarketer)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Media representation companies

Large digital platforms

Aleph Group Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Higher operating profit and operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 168,138,000 82.5% 2020 $ 92,111,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 149,370,000 94.1% 2020 $ 76,946,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 88.84% 2020 83.54% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ 58,184,000 34.6% 2020 $ 25,164,000 27.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ 35,033,000 20.8% 2020 $ 1,017,000 0.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 93,886,000 2020 $ 61,910,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of December 31, 2021, Aleph had $124 million in cash and $425.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $93 million.

Aleph Group IPO Details

Aleph intends to raise investment capital from an IPO of its Class A common shares, with estimates as high as $300 million in total.

Class A common shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. As of the date hereof, we do not intend to use net proceeds from this offering for any contemplated acquisition. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said, 'As of December 31, 2021, we were party to 25 legal proceedings. Of these proceedings, we were party to certain labor related proceedings for claims in the total amount of approximately U.S.$2.8 million.'

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and other investment banks.

Commentary About Aleph's IPO

ALEF is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund its general, unspecified corporate expansion plans.

The company's financials have shown increasing topline revenue, higher gross profit and gross margin, growing operating profit and operating margin and increasing cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was an impressive $93 million.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped slightly as revenue has increased; its SG&A efficiency rate was 0.9x in the last calendar year.

The firm has recently paid some dividends but currently has no dividend policy as to its future plans.

The market opportunity for digital advertising is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth going forward after a high growth rate in 2021.

JPMorgan is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (30.8%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.