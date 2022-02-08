imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE: NYSE:EGY) released its third quarter of 2021 results on November 3, 2021.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 production and revenue snapshot

VAALCO Energy said it successfully completed the Etame 8H-ST development well offshore Gabon with an initial production of 2,550 Bop/d NRI. It is the first well of the drilling campaign at an estimated cost of $117-$143 million gross or $74M-$91M net to VAALCO Energy. It is the first well of the four wells expected to be drilled this year.

Oil Production was 7,550 Bop/d during 4Q21, up 62% over the same period a year earlier. Production for the full-year 2021 was 7,120 Bop/d within the guidance.

On January 28, 2022, VAALCO Energy announced that it would start paying a quarterly dividend of $0.0325 per share in 1Q22.

2 - Stock performance

EGY is up 78% on a one-year basis outperforming most of its peers.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is getting increasingly better as oil prices reach a multi-year high. I believe the company has turned around and should be considered a solid long-term prospect.

While I am more bullish than ever with EGY, I am now more cautious about the stock valuation that I find a little overbought, and prudence is pushing me to take profits partially and regularly.

As we all know, the oil sector is highly volatile and often unpredictable. OPEC+ controls the oil prices, and what can be true today could be false tomorrow.

Thus, I recommend using about 35%-45% of your position to trade EGY short-term LIFO based on Technical Analysis and keep a core long-term position to strike gold.

VAALCO Energy - 4Q21 Balance Sheet (Preliminary data available) - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 14.34 45.65 53.14 63.95 57.00 Total Revenues EGY in $ million 12.56 39.77 47.02 55.90 - Net income In $ million -3.56 9.87 5.88 31.72 - EBITDA $ million -27.93 18.59 25.08 27.32 - EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 0.17 0.10 0.53 - Operating cash flow in $ million 8.39 1.74 11.42 33.56 - CapEx in $ million 2.01 19.06 7.75 4.16 - Free Cash Flow in $ million 6.38 -17.31 3.67 29.40 - Total cash $ million 47.85 19.25 22.88 52.84 47.8/71.2** Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and non-current) In $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 57.49 57.49 58.57 58.92 - Quarterly Dividend $/share 0 0 0 0 0.0325 starting 2022 Oil Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Oil Production in Boep/d average (NRI) 4,662 5,180 8,018 7,694 7,550 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 429 466 642 741 695 Oil price realized $/ Oz 42.07 61.31 69.61 73.02 80.00*

* Estimated by Fun Trading. The price of Brent for the fourth quarter is based on the chart below:

Brent Average Price Chart (Fun Trading )

However, VAALCO Energy receives a higher price in general, putting the average received at around $80+ for 4Q21.

EGY - Oil price history (Fun Trading)

** The cash position at the end of the 4Q21 was $48.7 million. However, the company said that the December lifting of $22.5 million was received in January 2022, making total cash as of today $71.2 million.

Analysis: Revenues, Total Debt, Cash, and Preliminary Oil Production

1 - Total Oil and Gas Revenues were $57.00 million in 4Q21

EGY - Chart Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

Estimated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $57 million or about $200 million for the full-year 2021, compared to $67.17 million for 2020. The chart above shows the tremendous progress in revenues.

2 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations

Daily oil Production NRI

EGY Chart Oil production daily history (Fun Trading)

Production for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 7,550 NRI Bop/d, up 61.9% from the same quarter a year ago and down 1.9% sequentially. The production was above the mid-point of the guidance.

I was disappointed with the daily production achieved in 4Q21, and we can see a slow decline since 2Q21. Hopefully, the new wells will turn this trend around.

Note: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease. The company also indicates the production in WI (working interest), which is slightly higher.

EGY - Chart history: Oil price realized and Daily production (Fun Trading)

The oil price realized in the fourth quarter of 2021 was estimated at $80, significantly higher than a year ago.

Note: For the investors who like to follow VAALCO Energy oil production, I recommend reading the monthly lifting you can get on VAALCO Energy's website.

New drilling campaign 2022 is already producing results.

VAALCO and its partners have contracted the jack-up Norve (built 2011) from Borr Drilling.

The company indicated in the press release the following:

Successfully drilled, completed, and placed on production the Etame 8H-ST development well with a lateral of 162 meters in high-quality Gamba sands near the top of the reservoir;

Reported an initial solid flow rate of approximately 5,000 gross barrels of oil per day, 2,560 BOPD net revenue interest (“NRI”) to VAALCO, or 2,940 BOPD to VAALCO’s working interest (“WI”), above VAALCO’s internal expectations;

Preparing to spud the next well in the drilling program, the Avouma 3H-ST1 development well, which is also targeting the Gamba reservoir;

The Jackup is now spudding the Avouma 3H-ST1, a development well. This well is a more sensitive one because of the pump issues encountered a few years back in the area, which began producing in 2001.

The Etame 8H is producing initially 2,560 Bop/d NRI, but this production is likely to weaken to below 1,800 Bop/d, which is still decent and may push total quarter daily production to well above 9,200 Bop/d.

VAALCO is currently planning to drill four wells. Three are considered development wells. VAALCO can also exercise the option to drill additional wells during this campaign but did not do it until now. I presume the company is waiting a little before deciding on the option.

The actual FPSO charter expires in September 2022 and will replace a new lower-cost FSO solution.

EGY Presentation - New FPSO contract in 2022 (EGY Q3 Presentation )

The company hedged a majority of 2022 production volume.

VAALCO Energy added hedges in January to lock in strong cash flow generation on a portion of expected production to assist in funding VAALCO’s capital program and dividend.

At the end of January 2022, legacy hedges of 60,000 barrels of oil (“BO”) per month priced at $53.10 per barrel of dated Brent, expired. VAALCO added hedges in January for 125,000 BO per month for July, August, September 2022 at a dated Brent price of $76.53 per BO, and 78,000 BO per month for April, May and June 2022 at a dated Brent price of $85.01 per BO. The Company will continue to opportunistically hedge a portion of its expected production to lock in strong cash flow generation to assist in funding its capital program and dividend.

3 - Debt and cash situation. Excellent position: debt-free.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.7 million as of December 31, 2021, up from $47.853 million in 4Q20. However, the cash is now estimated at $71.2 million as of the end of January 2022.

EGY: Chart cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

4 - VAALCO Energy declared its first quarterly dividend on January 28, 2022.

VAALCO Energy said:

Its inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.0325 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022 ($0.13 annualized), which is payable March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

Technical Analysis and commentary

TA Chart (Fun Trading)

EGY forms an ascending channel pattern with potential resistance at $5.45 and support at $3.80. $4.40 could be considered as an intermediate resistance.

The trading strategy that I recommend is selling about 25%-35% of your position between $5.40 and $5.60. Based on the RSI at 73, it is reasonable to expect a retracement soon.

I recommend accumulating EGY below $4.40 again. However, EGY is highly correlated to oil prices, and it is essential to look at future oil prices to decide on the best strategy.

Oil prices have reached an overbought level, and it is prudent to secure a part of your paper profit. Remember, do not get greedy and try to get the best out of your investment without compromising your capital. There is a difference between "best return" and "absolute return," especially in cyclical industries. If you look at the past, you can see that nothing is written in stone.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

