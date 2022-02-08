J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We might spend as much as a dozen hours per year studying a company we admire, but in which we do not own any shares. We continue studying them because we like their sub-sector, or their earnings growth, or their management team. What we often don’t like is their share price.

For more than 10 years, this has been the situation with Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS); excellent business, shares too richly priced.

On January 24th, ELS delivered another stellar earnings report loaded with all the bells and whistles you could hope for, but by January 26th the share price was down by more than 16% since the start of the year. Maybe it is time to re-examine ELS. Maybe it is time to buy.

Object of Desire

Equity LifeStyle has been around and worth watching for almost three decades. We do like the manufactured/affordable housing space. We do like the topflight management team. But what we like the most is what every real estate investor desires – outsized earnings and dividend growth.

ELS

The company produced this graphic for a November 2021 investor presentation. They made their past performance more credible when their January 2022 earnings release reported that 2021 Normalized FFO came in at $2.53/share, fully 17% higher than the year ended December 31, 2020. In the same report they passed it on to shareholders in announcing that the Board of Directors had approved a 2022 dividend rate of $1.64/share, a 13.1% increase over the 2021 distribution.

Sector: Residential Sub-sector: Manufactured Housing

It is universally acknowledged that we are experiencing a sustained housing supply shortage here in America. This situation is evinced by the median home price increase of 17% in 2021. Rents on single family homes and apartments increased by similar amounts.

Share price movements of multifamily and single-family rental (SFR) REITs more than doubled, even tripled the rate of rent increases. A discerning investor has to question whether this is a sustaining trend or are these REITs now overvalued? This morning BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) announced that their apartment portfolio generated a blended lease rate growth of 15.3% in 2021. Impressive.

BSR REIT Generates 15.3% Lease Rate Growth in Q4 2021

BSRTF

Austin enjoys some of the fastest job growth and in-migration in the country, but I don’t think we can anticipate that rents are going to rise 20%/annum as a run rate. Oklahoma City’s demographics don’t support a 12% growth rate, either. We are long BSRTF, happy for the result, but we have to think about this.

We can wax nostalgic, or we can look to our near-term future. The extremes of pandemic driven work from anywhere migration have begun to subside and multifamily REITs are currently priced as if double digit rent increases are a secular trend. They can’t be.

Manufactured Housing REITs, however, are priced relative to the demographics of “I live near the restaurant or factory where I work”, or “I want to retire, affordably, near the water”. This is especially true for ELS’s 30-year history and their business plan going forward.

Boring

The following two slides describe the rent growth ELS has experienced, historically, in its major asset classes of manufactured housing and RV parks. 4% rent growth is not exciting, but it has been demonstrated to be repeatable.

ELS

ELS

In addition to rent rate growth, ELS’ historic performance has been enhanced by organic expansion of its property portfolio and accretive acquisition.

A Different Driver: Time Marches On

The employment and migratory trends of our evolving economy are real and sustaining, but they are not the forces that drive Equity LifeStyle’s business. Instead, ELS is steering to service the needs of the migratory, progressively less-employed population in America: age 65+.

ELS has three, complementary, operating segments.

Manufactured Housing

ELS

The “age-qualified” focus of ELS’ 75,000 plus homes in more than 200 communities creates a life experience for active septuagenarians that Facebook and community centers, combined, can not compete with.

RV Portfolio

ELS

The RV portfolio with 85,000 sites serves the same retirement community as well as a swelling demand from a millennial population that wants to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

Marinas

ELS

Newer, small, but growing, ELS’s marinas offerings are a complement to their resort style MH and RV properties. As it evolves Equity Lifestyle’s accommodations will compete more closely with Airbnb and extended stay hotels than with MAA or CPT.

Resilient in our evolving economy

Multifamily housing markets are propelled by the engine of job creation which drives household formation. Manufactured housing, RV communities and recreational marinas are driven by the passage of time that transitions our population from a life of toil to one of leisure; we are aging. For 30 years Equity LifeStyle Properties has delivered straight line earnings and dividend growth and we can anticipate more of the same, going forward. Most importantly, ELS shares have recently been priced to unprecedentedly low numbers.