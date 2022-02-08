Equity LifeStyle Properties: Finally, A Fairer Price
Summary
- FY21 normalized FFO/Share of $2.53 - +17% Y-O-Y.
- Guidance: 2022 normalized FFO/Share $2.64 to $2.74 - +6.3% over 2021 at midpoint.
- Raised dividend to $1.64/share – a 13.1% boost over 2021.
- Share price down -16% Y-T-D!
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Portfolio Income Solutions. Learn More »
We might spend as much as a dozen hours per year studying a company we admire, but in which we do not own any shares. We continue studying them because we like their sub-sector, or their earnings growth, or their management team. What we often don’t like is their share price.
For more than 10 years, this has been the situation with Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS); excellent business, shares too richly priced.
On January 24th, ELS delivered another stellar earnings report loaded with all the bells and whistles you could hope for, but by January 26th the share price was down by more than 16% since the start of the year. Maybe it is time to re-examine ELS. Maybe it is time to buy.
Object of Desire
Equity LifeStyle has been around and worth watching for almost three decades. We do like the manufactured/affordable housing space. We do like the topflight management team. But what we like the most is what every real estate investor desires – outsized earnings and dividend growth.
The company produced this graphic for a November 2021 investor presentation. They made their past performance more credible when their January 2022 earnings release reported that 2021 Normalized FFO came in at $2.53/share, fully 17% higher than the year ended December 31, 2020. In the same report they passed it on to shareholders in announcing that the Board of Directors had approved a 2022 dividend rate of $1.64/share, a 13.1% increase over the 2021 distribution.
Sector: Residential Sub-sector: Manufactured Housing
It is universally acknowledged that we are experiencing a sustained housing supply shortage here in America. This situation is evinced by the median home price increase of 17% in 2021. Rents on single family homes and apartments increased by similar amounts.
Share price movements of multifamily and single-family rental (SFR) REITs more than doubled, even tripled the rate of rent increases. A discerning investor has to question whether this is a sustaining trend or are these REITs now overvalued? This morning BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) announced that their apartment portfolio generated a blended lease rate growth of 15.3% in 2021. Impressive.
BSR REIT Generates 15.3% Lease Rate Growth in Q4 2021
Austin enjoys some of the fastest job growth and in-migration in the country, but I don’t think we can anticipate that rents are going to rise 20%/annum as a run rate. Oklahoma City’s demographics don’t support a 12% growth rate, either. We are long BSRTF, happy for the result, but we have to think about this.
We can wax nostalgic, or we can look to our near-term future. The extremes of pandemic driven work from anywhere migration have begun to subside and multifamily REITs are currently priced as if double digit rent increases are a secular trend. They can’t be.
Manufactured Housing REITs, however, are priced relative to the demographics of “I live near the restaurant or factory where I work”, or “I want to retire, affordably, near the water”. This is especially true for ELS’s 30-year history and their business plan going forward.
Boring
The following two slides describe the rent growth ELS has experienced, historically, in its major asset classes of manufactured housing and RV parks. 4% rent growth is not exciting, but it has been demonstrated to be repeatable.
In addition to rent rate growth, ELS’ historic performance has been enhanced by organic expansion of its property portfolio and accretive acquisition.
A Different Driver: Time Marches On
The employment and migratory trends of our evolving economy are real and sustaining, but they are not the forces that drive Equity LifeStyle’s business. Instead, ELS is steering to service the needs of the migratory, progressively less-employed population in America: age 65+.
ELS has three, complementary, operating segments.
Manufactured Housing
The “age-qualified” focus of ELS’ 75,000 plus homes in more than 200 communities creates a life experience for active septuagenarians that Facebook and community centers, combined, can not compete with.
RV Portfolio
The RV portfolio with 85,000 sites serves the same retirement community as well as a swelling demand from a millennial population that wants to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.
Marinas
Newer, small, but growing, ELS’s marinas offerings are a complement to their resort style MH and RV properties. As it evolves Equity Lifestyle’s accommodations will compete more closely with Airbnb and extended stay hotels than with MAA or CPT.
Resilient in our evolving economy
Multifamily housing markets are propelled by the engine of job creation which drives household formation. Manufactured housing, RV communities and recreational marinas are driven by the passage of time that transitions our population from a life of toil to one of leisure; we are aging. For 30 years Equity LifeStyle Properties has delivered straight line earnings and dividend growth and we can anticipate more of the same, going forward. Most importantly, ELS shares have recently been priced to unprecedentedly low numbers.
For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
- Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
- Continuous market commentary
- Data sets on every REIT
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELS, BSRTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.