I am essentially 100% invested in real estate and people often tell me that it is risky to be so concentrated.

I don’t see it as risky, nor do I see it as concentrated.

In fact, I think a properly balanced REIT portfolio is fully diversified. Part of the beauty of real estate is that it comes in so many different forms, many of which counterbalance one another. Real estate is the infrastructure of society, and its continued success relies simply on the following:

Long term GPD remains positive

A basic level of law and order maintaining property rights

Since the dawn of civilization, real estate has prospered anywhere that humans have prospered. There have been and will continue to be bumps in the road, but the long run trajectory has been positive for millennia and my being all-in on real estate is simply a bet that this 5000-year trend will continue.

Some of the greatest investments in history have been real estate

In 1803 the United States bought a massive portion of the current U.S. from France for a price of about $18 per square mile in what is known as the Louisiana Purchase. At the time it was not obviously a great deal but now it seems ridiculously cheap even when adjusting for inflation.

I posit that at any point in history one could have bought a portfolio of real estate diversified by location and function and it would have increased in value 10, 15, or 20 years later. This even holds true for real estate bought at cyclical peaks. The housing bubble of '05-'07 was a terrible time to buy a house but even when bought at the absolute peak of the bubble it turned out reasonably okay.

FRED

Fail cases

There have been plenty of instances of catastrophic failures in real estate. Most of these, however, were the result of concentration or leverage.

Those who bought houses during the housing bubble came out just fine if they could hold through today. The real problem came for those who bought on 80%+ loan to value and found themselves underwater as soon as prices dipped.

Individual locations can fail as well. About 15-18 years ago there was a tremendous amount of hype over man-made islands off the coast of Dubai with developers rushing in to dredge the ocean, build up protective barriers and build luxury islands for private or commercial use.

These quickly failed as the financial crisis hit, temporarily stunting demand and they never really recovered because of problems specific to the location. Erosion of man-made islands proved to be a continuous challenge and the appeal quickly fell as the public became more environmentally conscious of the damage to marine life from dredging and the interference of natural tidal patterns from the barriers.

Most problems in real estate ownership can be avoided by following three basic principles.

Conservative use of leverage Long investment horizon – the ability to hold through temporary volatility Diversification by property location and function

Let me dive into this third one a bit as I think it is one of the most overlooked aspects of real estate.

Many people view real estate as boom and bust because they are looking at individual properties in individual locations. At an aggregate level, demand for real estate is much steadier and continuously growing.

When demand for one type of property is waning, another type is picking up the slack.

One of the greatest misconceptions is that the internet is hurting demand for real estate. Amazon and its e-commerce peers killed millions of square feet of mall space and will probably kill millions more square feet of retail space as it fully plays out.

This is true, but the benefits to other kinds of real estate outweigh this loss by orders of magnitude. The mall REITs dropped, some of them permanently, but the industrial REITs shot up. The overall gains in the Industrial REITs dwarf the market cap lost in the failed malls.

Prologis’ (PLD) gain alone more than covers the lost market cap in all the publicly traded mall REITs combined.

SNL Financial

Going forward the net gains look even more pronounced as malls have somewhat stabilized with Simon Properties (SPG) returning to growth and demand for logistics real estate is just getting started. CBRE estimates that an additional 138 million square feet of warehouses will be needed by 2025.

CBRE

Similar net benefit can be seen from the trend toward remote working. Perhaps there has been a bit of downsizing in office space as some companies move to three days in office and two days at home kind of weeks, but I think people often overlook how much real estate is involved in working remotely.

Living spaces becoming front and center in people’s lives has increased the demand for quality apartments. If you have a home office, you need a bit more square footage. For those who already have the square footage that room that was formerly used for storage gets converted to a home office. In aggregate this means more demand for apartments, single family homes and self storage.

The technology behind work-from-home also requires real estate.

Offices have always needed a good connection, but until recently home connections have largely been shoddy. Videoconferencing has made it clear to the world how important a strong connection is and this is one of the many factors inspiring a massive buildout of fiber to the home, 5G connections, and a reliance on unlimited data.

All of this requires real estate for the back haul.

The fiber itself is a REIT asset

4G macro towers are REIT assets

5G small cells are REIT assets

Further, all that data flowing through the cloud needs to be processed somewhere and the task has fallen on a massive buildout of data centers which are also REIT assets.

I don’t think office is a great sector right now which is why I’m significantly underweight office. Vacancy will remain high for a while and developers are strangely still building office which could further burden the sector. However, the negatives to office are completely outweighed by the massive growth that has and will continue to occur in fiber, towers, data centers, and apartments.

Just as with malls versus warehouses I encourage you to check the numbers. The loss of value in office is Lilliputian in comparison to the gigantic gains in data center REITs, tower REITs, apartment REITs and storage REITs. A couple of decades ago tech REITs barely existed and today American Tower (AMT) and Equinix (EQIX) are two of the biggest and most successful REITs.

There will always be shifts in the mix of what real estate is hot at any given moment, but the history is very consistent:

If GDP is growing, demand for real estate is growing.

GDP consistently outpaces inflation with inflation adjusted GDP (real GDP) trending higher.

FRED

4th quarter real GDP growth just got reported at 6.9%, significantly beating estimates.

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis

Human prosperity has been increasing for a long time and that means REITs have been winning. Over the very long term REITs have substantially outperformed the S&P and I think they will continue to win.

SNL Financial

But maybe its different this time?

I get that there are a lot of not so good things going on right now:

Geopolitical tensions

Rampant inflation

High government debt

Rising interest rates

COVID

In watching the news it is easy to become pessimistic about the future but I think that would be underestimating how hard it is to cause an inflection in a trend of positive progress that has lasted thousands of years.

We humans do plenty of stupid stuff today, but I think an honest look back at history reveals we did some epically stupid things that were so much worse.

If world wars and the bubonic plague couldn’t derail upward progress in human prosperity I seriously doubt that COVID and petty bickering on twitter will stop us.

Thus, in owning a diversified portfolio of real estate assets I am not betting on any specific event, but rather on general progress.

I am bullish on America and bullish on human innovation.