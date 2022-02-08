Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (NSANY) Management On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (OTCPK:NSANY) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 2:30 AM ET

Ashwani Gupta - Chief Performance Officer, COO & Director

Stephen Ma - CFO

Ryo Asayama - Nikkei Shimbun

Nakanishi - Yomiuri Shimbun

Sean McClain - Wall Street Journal

Kazutaka Kamizawa - Asahi Shimbun

Hans Greimel - Automotive News

We would like to begin the Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation of Nissan Motor Corporation. From the viewpoint of preventing the spirit of infection, we are using the Internet system as well as live streaming for this presentation as well. At the beginning, let me introduced to you the participants on our side, COO, Mr. Ashwani Gupta; CFO, Mr. Stephen Ma.

Now we will hear the presentation by COO, Mr. Gupta who will speak on the Q3 results and outlook for the full year.

00:59 Now we will hear the presentation by COO, Mr. Gupta who will speak on the Q3 results and outlook for the full year.

01:07 Please take the floor Mr. Gupta.

Ashwani Gupta

01:11 Thank you, Hamaguchi-san. Hello, everyone. I wish you all a safe and healthy New Year. Thank you for joining our earnings session for the third quarter period for fiscal 2021.

01:28 For yet another quarter, Nissan delivered a satisfactory performance despite the continuing industry disruption caused by ongoing semiconductor shortages, the impact of Omicron variant and the natural calamities in Southeast Asia. As always, Nissan’s priority remains the safety of every community and individual that we serve.

01:59 I want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our employees and partners around the world for their hard work and commitment. My sincere thanks to all our customers for their patronage, patients and understanding. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by delays of certain models in certain markets. And please be assured that Nissan is fully committed to delivering your desired models at the earliest possible date.

02:35 Now, let me start with an overview of total industry volumes and Nissan’s retail volume trend, globally and in our core markets. As I mentioned earlier, our industry continued to suffer disruptions from the pandemic impact and supply chain volatility driven by global semiconductor shortages. As a result, total industry volume in the three months to December 31 declined 18% from the same quarter of the previous year. Despite that, globally Nissan outperformed the industry, by 2 points with the retail volume down only by 16% versus corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

03:28 Among our key markets, in the United States our performance outperformed the industry by 1 percentage point in a market that declined by 21%. While in Japan, we outperformed by 3 points where the market fell by 19%. China was 6 points better against 27% decline and Europe outperformed by 3 points in a market that contracted by 21%.

03:59 In the third quarter of 2021, we delivered 904,000 retail units amides lean inventories at our dealerships. My sincere thanks to Nissan dealers for their understanding and efforts to align with us on the supply chain situation.

04:21 In Japan, unit sales were 94,000, in China, 313,000, in North America, 262,000 and in Europe, 90,000. In other markets, volume held up at 146,000. This shows the serious impact of the pandemic disruption and supply chain shortages across our key markets this quarter. However, in key segment areas Nissan outperformed the market with increased share reflecting encouraging demand for our most popular models.

05:01 For example, in the compact car segment in Japan, our all new Note and Aura models commanded a segment share of 13.9%, up by 6.6 points on the same quarter of fiscal year 2020.

We saw even stronger growth in the United States for mid-sized pick up where the Nissan all new Frontier held 13.1% of this key segment, an impressive increase of 7.2 points on the same quarter of the fiscal year 2020.

05:38 The all new Rogue secured 7.3% of its segment, up 1.7 percentage points on the same quarter the prior year. The all new Pathfinder also performed solidly in the ultra-competitive US market for large size SUVs with the segment share of 3.7%, up 0.7 points.

06:06 In China, one of the world's most competitive markets. Our Sylphy model captured 19.2% share, up 4.6 points year on year. In calendar 2021 Sylphy achieved the status of number one sales model, maintaining its segment leading position from the previous year.

06:28 And in India, the all new Magnite did well in the crossover segment with a share of 4.5%, up 4.2 points. I'm happy to see that the customer acceptance for the new models in these important markets remain strong. Nissan continued to make progress, thanks to the strong customer acceptance of our products with advanced technologies.

06:59 Our model evolution underlines the quality, engineering reliability, innovation and value represented by Nissan vehicles. For example, our all new Note and Aura models in Japan won the 2022 Japan Car of the year award as part of a triple crown of accolades that recognize their distinctive styling electric drivability and refined quietness.

07:29 While our compelling new products are clearly meeting customer aspirations, our digital platforms continue to enhance the positive customer experience. This is demonstrated by a strong increase in our customer interface with eighteen percent in third quarter with respect to first half, demonstrating an increase of 1.6 points globally.

07:55 In specific markets, such as United States, we saw a 6 points increase in digital sales experience on by-at-home platform. Due to the strong support from our dealers for this digital platform, our total sales through this channel rose 2.8 times from the first quarter. We wish to continue this positive trend by expanding our digital customer experience to all core markets in the next fiscal year.

08:29 Because of all these positive shifts, we saw an increase in net revenue per unit for our new models. In Japan, Note and Aura was up by 23%. In United States, the all new Rogue was up by 12% and in Europe, the all new Qashqai saw a 32% increase.

08:51 As a whole, our global net revenue per unit increased by 13% versus third quarter or FY 2020, building on sequential growth as we enhanced our quality of sales. Most importantly, we returned to positive auto free cash flow in the third quarter on a proportionate consolidation basis, which includes our China JV operations. This reverse the negative trends seen in the first and second quarter. We reported free cash flow of JPY36.5 billion on a proportionate basis and saw a significant improvement on an equity basis, which excludes our China JV operations.

09:40 Turning to the financial performance for the nine months ending December 31 2021, we delivered stronger than anticipated results, despite the challenging environment. This slide shows our key financial performance indicators on both the China JV proportionate basis and equity basis for the nine month period. On an equity basis, which excludes contribution from our China JV operations, our operating profit for the April to December period was JPY191.3 billion with an operating margin of 3.1%.

10:21 The net income was JPY201.3 billion. Free cash flow for the automotive business was negative JPY350.2 billion. This is due to working capital usage resulting from the lower production caused by the semiconductor supply shortage. As production recovers, we are seeing and we will see our working capital needs decrease, thus releasing positive cash flow. Net cash for the automotive business was JPY646 billion.

10:56 On a proportionate basis, which includes our China operations, our operating profit for the nine month reached JPY284.5 billion, representing an operating margin of 4%. This is well above our Nissan NEXT operating margin milestone of 2% for this fiscal year.

11:19 Net cash for automotive business exceeded JPY1 trillion. We continue to maintain strong levels of liquidity. Our cash and cash equivalents for the automotive business was approximately JPY1.6 trillion on an equity basis. We also maintained approximately JPY1.8 trillion of unused committed credit lines.

11:44 Turning now to the operating profit variance analysis. For the nine months ending December 31, 2021, this slide shows the variance from the last year's operating loss to this year's operating profit. Foreign exchange had a positive impact, primarily due to the strong US dollar. The increase in raw prices had a negative impact of JPY81.1 billion as a result of price hike in materials, such as steel, aluminum and rhodium. The main driver for the year-on-year improvement in profitability is our continued efforts to improve sales performance which had a positive impact of JPY312.7 billion. This was mainly driven by transformation strategies, including our commitment to quality of sales, the focus on core models and core markets, meeting customer demand and diligently managing the semiconductors issue. Monozukuri performance had a positive impact of JPY33.4 billion, primarily due to the improvement in operational efficiency. Other items had a positive impact of JPY10.5 billion.

13:07 Now next is the income statement for the nine months ending December 31, 2021on an equity basis. Net revenue increased 15.7% and improved by JPY836.6 billion from the previous year to JPY6.2 trillion. Operating profit increased by JPY322.9 billion to JPY191.3 billion, representing an operating margin of 3.1%, an increase of 5.6 points from the previous year. Net income increased from previous year by JPY569 billion to JPY201.3 billion due to improvement in the operating profit.

13:56 We also generated positive non-operating income, resulting from the significant contributions from the equity method companies and extraordinary income, which included the gain on our sale of Daimler shares in quarter one of this fiscal year. In addition to the improvement shown in the nine month period on a year-on-year basis, the columns on the right show the progress we made in quarter three year on a year.

14:27 Turning now to our outlook for the fiscal year 2021. Based on our quarter three year to date performance, which has already exceeded our previous full year operating profit outlook, we are revising our operating profit outlook from our earlier first half announcement in November from JPY180 billion to JPY210 billion. We are expecting a JPY10 billion positive impact from foreign exchange, primarily due to the devaluation in yen. An additional positive impact of JPY10 billion comes from our performance improvement, including the enhancement of quality of sales, as well as cost optimization.

15:16 Our investment in new vehicles and advanced technologies remains unchanged as we focus on future prospects to support electrification and vehicle intelligence under Nissan Ambition 2030. Raw materials are also expected to have a JPY10 billion positive impact due to updated price assumptions.

15:38 This is the summary income statement for the outlook for this fiscal year. At first, we are maintaining our sales volume assumption of 3.8 million units. Net revenue is expected to increase by almost JPY850 billion or more than 10% from the previous year to JPY8.71 trillion. Net income is expected to increase by more than JPY650 billion from the previous year to JPY205 billion.

16:13 Operating profit is expected to increase by JPY360 billion from the previous year to JPY210 billion, representing an operating margin of 2.4% without our China JV operations and 3.2% with our China JV operations.

16:31 With this strong momentum, we are very confident of achieving the Nissan NEXT operating margin target of 2% on China JV proportionate consolidation basis for this fiscal year.

16:47 In conclusion, I want to reiterate that Nissan has and is demonstrating robust progress, driven by strong customer acceptance of our products and technologies. And in addition, our discipline. At the same time, we are maintaining our concentrated efforts to increase operational efficiencies to realize Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

17:16 Given the unpredictable environment surrounding us, we are approaching the period ahead of us with cautious optimism, and we will remain decisive and focused on driving innovations that enrich people's lives. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we are now shifting gears towards a sustainable future to help build a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world. Our ambition is already in motion. We are well positioned to build on our electrification strategy and our product expansion will include in the inaugural sales of the Ariya and the KEV.

18:02 We are also extending the availability of E-power models in China. Our product Offensive will be complemented by our human centric technologies like pro pilot systems and game changing innovations, such as all solid state batteries and more EV platforms.

18:22 With the challenge spirit, that is part of Nissan DNA, we will continue to provide value and to focus on our core strengths. While challenging the status quo by driving excitement through our indomitable Z model and our legacy in Super GT and formula E Championships. Nissan is leveraging our accumulated experience to grow the company by generating additional value to sustain growth in the new electrification age and by pursuing business opportunities to help drive long term profitability.

19:01 The entire Nissan team shares this vision. A vision that we are determined to realize with our Ambition 2030, and the Alliance 2030 plan. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Asayama-san. Please ahead with your questions.

Ryo Asayama

20:10 Do you hear me? This is Asayama.

Yes, go ahead Asayama-san.

Ryo Asayama

20:13 Okay. Thank you. This is Nikkei Shimbun, Asayama speaking. This time free cash flow of the automotive business because of the semiconductors supply issue, the working capital deteriorated and it was negative. That's what you presented in the three month period for Q3. In Q3, it's positive number. But how about the full year? When will it be positive in the full year? When can you make a positive free cash flow for the full year? When will it be?

20:47 And the second question, if the free cash flow becomes positive, there were some check boxes, what's the dividend payout? When will you be able to resume the payment dividend? What's the visibility? And where are you today? These are my questions?

Makoto Uchida

21:09 Thank you, Asayama-san for your question. Let me summarize where we are on the Nissan NEXT. In Nissan NEXT we had three pillars. The first one was the rationalization to reduce our capacity from JPY7.2 million to JPY5.4 million. And as a result, we wanted to achieve more than JPY300 billion of fixed cost reduction. So today, we are more than JPY350 billion of fixed cost reduction. The second pillar was focus on core markets and the core models and improve the quality of sales. At that time, we targeted our net revenue per unit to increase by more than 10% and we are today more than 10%. The third pillar was sow the seeds for the future, and we said in Nissan NEXT, we will launch 12 models in 18 months. And with the launch of KEV, we will be finishing 12 models in 18 months despite all the headwinds which we had because of pandemic, because of semiconductor, we kept our promise. And hence, we are able to reduce our breakeven point less than JPY4 million, which definitely is impacting positively on our free cash flow.

22:22 On the other side, the headwinds of semiconductor reduce the volumes and which has an impact on the working capital. So, as far as our foundation is concerned, our foundation of the business transformation is already made with all of these three indicators. And now moving forward, more and more we will go by the production of the profitable volumes more and more we will be generating the cash.

22:47 So quarter three is positive, with China and without China it is close to breakeven. And of course, quarter four because of the production we have, there's a high chance that we will be positive. Of course, the full year will be very difficult to be positive. And as you know, we don't forecast the free cash flow, but our foundation is in place and more and when we move forward with the volumes, obviously, it will impact our financials positively.

23:17 Now answering to your second question. I remember we talked about ticking the boxes and thank you Asayama-san that you remember what we said. Right from the first day when we announced our Nissan NEXT we have been saying that there are four boxes which needs to be ticked. The first one is the operating profit, which is positive now. The second is the net income, which is positive now. And third, we said that second half of financial year 2021 we would like to be positive and looks like we are positive. And the fourth, our net cash should be healthy, which you can see today. That numbers are right.

23:59 So what we can say today that the boxes are being ticked and the numbers are right and moving in the right direction. However, with the pandemic, with the semiconductor, what happens in 2022, we want to take time and we will be deciding about the dividend on our annual 2021 financial announcements. Hope it answers your question Asayama-san. Thank you.

Ryo Asayama

24:28 Okay. Understood. Thank you for your answer.

Moving onto next question. Nakanishi-san, please. It's your turn.

Nakanishi

24:42 This is Nakanishi of Yomiuri Shimbun. Do you hear me?

Yes, we do.

Nakanishi

24:48 Thank you. I have two questions. The first one, according to the media report we -- you found out that you are going to stop the development of the engines for ICE in Japan and Europe and China, you are going to stop the engineering work for the ICE engines in phasing process. Is it true? And with regards to shift to EV, I'm sure you are promoting EV shift going forward. How are you going to secure R& D expenses and other human resources? What's your strategy here? And there's another thing, which is about production. Sales volume of 3.8 million units stays as it is. But if you look at today, because of Omicron you are suspending the production operation here and there. And today, the present situation, is it better or worse than what you have assumed? What's the visibility going forward? How do you assess where you stand today? What's the visibility going forward between April and December, because of the semiconductor and COVID-19? What's the volume impact? Is there any specific number that you can share with us? That's all. Thank you very much.

Ashwani Gupta

26:09 Thank you. Thank you for your question. First, I'm very impressed that everyone is taking so much of interest in Nissan and really thank you for taking that interest. Normally, we are responsible for our product strategy, but with your kind inputs, I think our product strategy can be more stronger. So thank you for your inputs towards our electrification strategy.

26:36 So, what we have decided that we will not develop the ICE engine in European market, because at the time of Euro7 we do believe that customer will have to pay much more for an ICE car than an electrified car. It's not us who is deciding, its customer who will say that, the electric car has more value than an INC car. That's why for Europe we are not going to do any more ICE engines after the Euro7.

27:08 However, on the other side, we have customers and markets who have aspirations of different kind of power trains, and we have to follow them because at the end, we are here for customers. And as you saw that Z will launch VR 30 twin turbo engine with all new nine auto speed and six manual speed transmission. And very recently for the all new Rogue in United States, we launched 1.5 liters variable compression twin turbo engine. So we are not going to stop our ICE engines in these markets where customer exists. And from the business viewpoint it makes sense. So that's the question.

27:52 So I would like to do a very small fine tuning, but which is a big fine tuning that Nissan has decided not to do ICE engines in Europe from Euro7, but Nissan will continue to do ICE engines as far as it makes sense for the customer and for the business. So that's to answer your first question. So thank you for that.

28:13 Second, I talked about our shift to the electrification. For Nissan, electrification should be the consequence of the natural choice of the customer. We want electrification to happen naturally. That's why we started electrification in 2010 when customer didn't exist, the market didn't exist, the environment was not asking it, but Nissan did electric car. So we want a natural shift. And that's why what we announced in Ambition 2030 is a JPY2 trillion investment in next five years to launch 15 battery EVs and eight E-powered, which mean 23 electrified cars by 2030 to reach 50% of our electrification mix. So that's what we announced.

29:04 As far as resources are concerned, because we are gradually shifting from ICE to E-power to EV and addressing each markets need we are very smartly reallocating the resources and upgrading the skill and competencies of our R& D and the manufacturing.

29:25 The third question is about the semiconductor. Yes, we are confident that we will hit 3.8 million retail sales as on today, and we do believe we are going to do that. Of course, we have to monitor it on a daily basis. Having said that, people safety remains our first priority and that's why with the flexible allocation of the semiconductors, and seeing the Omicron spread, we are managing our -- more than 40 plants around the world to have 3.8 million.

30:09 Now the last question, which is very difficult to answer, but still I would like to answer because we are coming close to the financial year. And every time you guys asked us what is the loss because of semiconductor and every time we said, it's difficult. Today also I say it's difficult to answer the questions, because there's so much a product mix and the market mix. Even then when we announced our full year, we said 4.4 million and today we are saying 3.8 million. So if we do the mathematics, we lost 600,000 semiconductors. Now, I cannot say is that the maximum or is it the minimum, because maybe the market demand, maybe we would have done better than 4.4 million in this year. So I hope that answers all your question. Thank you once again for having interest in Nissan, especially in our product strategy.

Thank you very much. We now go on to the next question. NHK, [Taruno-san] (ph). Please go ahead.

Unidentified Participant

31:18 Taruno of NHK. Hope you can hear my voice.

Yes. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Participant

31:22 It's a follow-up question to the previous question. First of all, one point. According to last night’s report, Japan and China market ICE engine vehicles, you will gradually reduce and eliminate gasoline engine development for the Japanese and Chinese market. But what's your plan for the Japanese and Chinese market? And you have ICE engine plants domestically, what's your personnel plan for those facilities? And what is the system or plan for personnel allocation? Another point, most recently there's been significant increase in commodity prices, raw material prices. And what's your take on the spike of raw material prices? Those are my questions?

Ashwani Gupta

32:15 Thank you for your question. So, I think -- I try to answer to the previous question on our electrification strategy and the shift. For Japan, what we announced in Ambition 2030, that Japan should have a mix of 55%, which means 45% percent still will be the ICE vehicles. That's why what was reported I don't know, but our product strategy is very clear. And Japan is very important market for us. However, we are gradually shifting towards electrification to have that in mind that by FY 26 Japan will be 55% percent, when Europe will be 75%. So -- but that's the hypothesis today. Maybe Japanese customer will say no, no, no from tomorrow we need more electric vehicles and our plants that we announced Nissan intelligent factory in Tochigi, we have a battery plant in Japan. We are already -- at the moment customer is moving forward.

33:24 I think your second question was - sorry.

Makoto Uchida

33:29 Raw material.

Ashwani Gupta

33:29 About the raw material, Wow, thank you. You saw that with respect to the last year, we had the raw material hit and I think every automotive manufacturer has the raw material hit. Let me say that how we manage the raw material. At first, raw material belongs to the alliance purchasing organization. So which means we have economic scale where the Renault Nissan and Mitsubishi have the contracts with the raw material suppliers. So I think at first because we have a predictive buying as three companies, we have a benefit over there. So that's the first thing.

34:08 The second thing is, being Monozukuri very strong in our company, first thing we do is to reduce the consumption of the raw material, and especially in 2021 what we did is to reduce the consumption of the precious metals because the rhodium, the platinum -- these costs were going high, so that's why we reduced those with the latest technologies we have on the emission.

34:35 And third is, obviously, we are in the market. We don't want to increase the price for just the sake of the raw material price increase. As I have explained before, we create the value and then customer is willing to pay, and that helps us in offsetting some of the raw material cost which we have. And this is what exactly we did before. So passing on the raw material price to the customer is the last option and it must be in line with what customer is willing to pay is our strategy for the raw material pricing.

Okay. Thank you. Okay. Moving on to the next question, Wall Street Journal, Sean. Please go ahead.

Sean McClain

35:21 Thanks. Hey, Ashwani and Steve. I’m wondering if you guys could give me a bit more on how you feel you're doing on your recovery process? I mean, Ashwani, you give us some numbers showing that you're beating a declining market by a few percentage points, but that isn’t the direction you guys want to be going. Right? You want to be doing better than that I presume. So when is the growth period coming? I mean, when are you guys going to start turning that sort of the cost savings into a rebounded growth? Because you're well below your numbers from a couple few years ago. So, I mean, how much longer do you think it's going to take?

36:04 And the second question and sort of more immediate industry situation, when do you guys had the alliance with Nissan in particular, see the semiconductor problem resolving itself? When is that problem going to go away for you?

Ashwani Gupta

36:20 Thank you, Sean. I think both the questions are interlinked to each other. I think two years before we were answering the question, how you will improve the sales in United States? I think two years after the cushion is totally different. How many we can produce? So our problem is not how many we want to sell, our problem is how many we can produce. We are already in the growth period if we look at the market. Everywhere we are gaining our segment share and everywhere we are gaining the market share. Now more and more semiconductors we get, more and more growth we will have. That's what we can answer to you today.

37:03 As I said, we were anticipating 4.4 million, we are only at 3.8 million. In 2022, our business plan will be driven by how many cars we can make rather than how many cars we want to sell. And I think -- then it answers to your second question. We have taken lot of major actions with our suppliers in a very collaborative way, which means giving them a very accurate forecast for one year, two years, three years, having a digitalization in the supply chain and so on, and now we are living in a new normal. New normal means, our production plan is flexible which is working on weekly basis and not on the quarterly basis. So which means we have learned how to live in new normal, and we will live in new normal.

37:53 Now, whether semiconductor problem will go away tomorrow morning? I don't think so. Even if we fix the automotive supply chain for semiconductors, but we have to understand that non-automotive supply chain who is controlling in terms of what is the market size? What is the customer trend? How many semiconductors will be needed in the non-automotive industry? I don't think as far as I am concerned that I have seen any structured process of estimating 10 years demand for semiconductors on non-automotive industry, whereas on automotive industry we have a structured process that this is the population, this is the GDP, that's why the TIV will go from JPY80 million to JPY90 million to JPY100 million. Still we have some kind of mechanism to do that.

38:38 I think there's a high need that automotive and non-automotive markets, they come together and start predicting what will be the real demand in the future in aligning ourselves. Hope it answers your question, Sean. Thank you.

Okay. Thank you very much for the exchange. Moving on to Asahi Shimbun, Kamizawa-san. Please Kamizawa-san.

Kazutaka Kamizawa

39:05 Yes. This is Kamizawa speaking. Do you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we do. Go ahead.

39:09 Yes. I have a couple of questions. This is related to the earlier question that !!! - which was raw material price hike. Other car makers like foreign manufacturers, they are pricing the raw material price hike and many products are increasing its prices. As of today, do you have no intention to price the raw material price hike on the product prices and Omicron variants. Because of the spread of COVID-19, how does it affect your operation? In Omicron the number of people -- number of people who are infected are alive. So there are increasing number of companies suspending the operations, and this may affect the production operation or even suspend the production operation. This is highly risky. So what will be the impact on the vehicle production? How are you going to minimize this risk? Are you taking any actions? What's your policy around this? Thank you.

Ashwani Gupta

40:09 So, I think for raw material, I answered in the previous question, but maybe it's a great opportunity you ask question. Maybe Stephen Ma, if you can share your views on raw material. How we are managing raw material in our company?



A - Stephen Ma

40:22 Yes. So Kamizawa-san, thank you for the question. As Ashwani mentioned, raw material prices has been going up. For some precious metals it has peaked and come down slightly, but for the critical raw material for us, which is steel and aluminum is still keep going up. So what we've been trying to do, as we mentioned earlier, we are trying to be making sure that we are taking care of - take advantage of our Monozukuri strength and our engineering and be more efficient or use better materials or user trade off to make sure we have minimizing the cost impact. Financially, obviously, we try to buy as much as possible lower prices and also do some minimal or some hedging to some extent to cover our cost. But on the pricing side, as mentioned, also by Ashwani, what we want to do is start to simply pass the price to customer is the last resort. We want the customer to really recognize the value of all the good things and great technology we put in our cars. And I think already in all our markets we have demonstrated improving this point that we keep showing every quarter the revenue for the new models.

41:38 This is right now including all the costs and everything that we already have in our producing this vehicle. So I think the customer clearly accepting the value proposition that we have in a car. And if we can continue like this, I think as a company compared to others, we are more competitive in my opinion, and then just simply passing on price.

Ashwani Gupta

42:01 Yeah. Thank you, Stephen. So regarding your second question. Yes, Omicron is spreading. As I said, for us safety first, we take relevant actions, all the precautions and we have included all the risk which we have on it. Of course, the risk which we anticipate. So that's why I think you would have calculated that the quarter four retail sales is less than quarter three retail sales. Because we have incorporated all these kind of measures which we are taking for the safety of the people, but on the other side, the continuity of the business. Hope it answers your question. Thank you.

Okay. Thank you very much. Okay. We are running out of time, so we will take two more people to ask questions. The first, Automotive News, Hans. It's yours. Thank you.

Hans Greimel

43:05 Hi there. Hans Greimel from Automotive News. Thanks for calling on me today. I just wanted to ask your opinions Mr. Gupta and Mr. Ma, about the operating profit breakdown for the third quarter by region. And I'm looking at the North American figures in particular. North America seems to come in very strong. I'm wondering if you can maybe dissect that and tell us a little bit about what is contributing to the huge increase in North America? And what is the significance of North America as the profit driver this time around?

43:41 The second question would be this. How does INFINITI play into your 2030 vision at this point? We didn't hear much about the electrification plans for INFINITI. It makes me wonder how committed the company is to the brand in the long term. Can you give us any kinds of evidence or tips or insights into what your electrification plan is for INFINITI, so that we can have confidence of your commitment to the brand?

Ashwani Gupta

44:12 Thank you, Hans. So I think I will request Stephen for the details of the profitability, but before that, if we look at United States business, first a big picture. We always have been saying five things that we wanted to do in U.S. to turn around the business. The first one was driven by the product. And the product means we will renew the product starting from Frontier from Rogue from Centra from Pathfinder. So by end of this year, in FY ‘22, 75% of the U.S. product lineup will be renewed. So that's the first thing which we said and we have done it.

44:56 The second thing which we said was focusing on quality of sales and changing our sales strategy from push to pulp and changing the culture from volume to value. And this is what we have demonstrated. As a result, we are getting better net revenue per unit, and it gets into the profitability, not only of us, but also of dealers, which means that dealer engagement has been very strong when it comes to -- when it come to United States.

45:25 In last 15 years this is the first time where Nissan is the first Asian mass market brand in United States. In 15 years Nissan is the first Asian brand and it's among the top five global brands in United States. Which represents that through product and through our quality of sales, we are building up our brand in United States. Then the new activities which we have launched, first, for example, by at home, especially during the pandemic, more than 680 dealers are fully engaged in this platform, which is not to save the cost, which is to improve our selling operations, which is to improve our customer conversion rate in that.

46:12 Then the fourth point we talked about sales finance. 60% of the US cars are now sales financed through our Nissan NMAC. And last but not the least, we talked about fixed cost. We reallocated the models in Smyrna and Canton based on Sedan and SUVs and we reduced our fixed cost. So these five actions, and in addition, the governance which we put with the new leadership team helped United States to turn around the operations and get into the growth part.

46:45 Maybe Stephen, you can mention that how this increase in net revenue per unit is impacting the P& L, not only for U.S. but also globally.

Stephen Ma

46:54 I think Ashwani you gave a very comprehensive answer. Obviously on the business transformation side, we have done everything correct. The way we do business, focusing on value proposition, focusing on the margin, [indiscernible] market share. All the good things that least are virtual cycle and is permitting to the whole company. And as mentioned, it is becoming -- creating a virtuous cycle, including sales finance. More importantly, in addition to the business transformation, the culture transformation of our whole team in North America is fantastic. I think everybody is focusing on delivering the right product service to the customer. So it's much more customer focused, and we are making sure we're doing things for the mid and long term. Not just simply for short term gains, which was a huge departure from the past.

47:49 Now for the detailed breakdown, I think you see in appendix some of the numbers for North America, volume is down, but I think you can see also the mix, it’s a huge positive improvement, as well as selling expenses is contributing quite a bit. And on top of that, of course, with the weaker yen, the profit we make in the U.S. translate into more yen in another company here in Japan. So it's all adding up and is helping us quite a bit.

48:15 And right now with the new product that we have launched, with the new one coming out, we have very, very strong momentum. I'm hoping that we can get more semiconductors. As Ashwani mentioned, it's not a matter of demand or if we can sell it is a matter of how much we can produce. Hopefully, that answer your question. If you need more financial detail I can provide separately a little bit more.

Ashwani Gupta

48:36 Yeah. I think that's -- for INFINITI, Hans. So INFINITI is included in our ambition 2030. And as Nissan Motor Company as a company, we will move forward towards a natural shift to electrification. INFINITI will be part of it. We will be sharing the details with you soon. In addition, the progress which you see on INFINITI in United States with the launch of new models is exactly doing the right thing, same as the Nissan brand is doing. So for electrification, please wait, but in INFINITI part of the electrification strategy.

Okay. Thank you very much. Very last person who will be asking the question. Toyo Keizai, [Yokoyama-san] (ph) Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Participant

49:26 Yes. This is Yokoyama. Do you hear me?

Yes, we do. Go ahead.

Unidentified Participant

49:30 Yes, I have two questions. The first question is about supplier related question. Your performance is picking up. I understand. But when it comes to sales incentives are reduced and new cars are contributing largely to the profit, but this is not contributing to suppliers results. The production is volatile, so loss cost at suppliers may be increasing and they are facing difficulties. How do you assess the suppliers performance today? As a car maker are you thinking about providing support to the suppliers? This is the first question.

50:04 And the second question is at Tesla. Last month, Tesla provided the information that fully announced fully year financial, more than 10% operating profit and 900,000 units or more of sales volume. As an EV pioneer Nissan -- I think you are a pioneer of EV, but looking at the performance of Tesla, how do you assess that? What's your personal perception, Gupta-san? That's my second question. Thank you.

Ashwani Gupta

50:33 That's a great question. Thank you. So at first for the supplier relationship, we have changed the way we work with our suppliers from cost negotiation to cost discovery. Our Monozukuri teams are working with suppliers hand in hands to make more and more cost improvements through the design activities, engineering activities, and so on.

51:06 The score is also public that the relationship score between supplies and Nissan, especially in North America has moved up in one year since we changed this culture. I’d say, still a long way to go, but we are working together towards the Ambition 2030. And I personally have requested the Nissan key suppliers to prepare their financial plan focusing on more business growth driven by innovation, driven by not volume, but driven by value. So this is where we would like to take the relationship as we did dealer relationship, now we are working on supply relationship to take it to the next level.

51:50 We are aware of the challenges our supplies are facing because of the semiconductor crisis. We don't want to do something specific, but we are working very closely with them to support the business continuity.

52:05 Now on the Tesla, as I always say, the great thing about Tesla is, they have created the awareness among the people. In 2010 when Nissan was pioneer and launched the first battery electric leaf, customer didn't exist, market didn't exist, infrastructure didn't exist, no government asked for it. There was no environment regulation which was forcing us to launch battery EV, but we did it, because we wanted to demonstrate our innovation by putting it on the road. But there was lack of awareness and the electric market didn't grew from 2010 till recently. But I think the entrance of Tesla created much more awareness, which is not only helping Tesla but also helping us. And this is where I always appreciate and thanks to Tesla flow of creating that awareness.

53:00 Having said that, competition always teaches something. But on the other side, we should not forget that Nissan, if we sell 5 million cars every year, this year because of semiconductors we do not. And if the average car period is like five years. So let's say, we have 25 million Nissan customers who bought Nissan because they love Nissan. So our target is not to say, we will sell 900,000 or 1 million EVs, our target is how we give the accessibility of electrification to our more than 20 million Nissan lovers who are riding today or driving Nissan ICE cars. And that's why decided to be once again pioneer for the KEV in Japan, which is 40% of the Japanese market. Hope it answers your question. Thank you.

Okay. Thank you very much. With this, we would like to close the session on the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Thank you for joining the session. Good day.