Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF)(OTCPK:GMVHY) is a company in the iGaming space that focuses on being an operator, so not providing software B2B. It's a premier company, with half of its sales coming from the UK, and a good chunk from its growing regulated US exposure thanks to BetMGM. We think that Entain serves as an ideal company for iGaming companies, and shows things to come for Betsson (OTC:BSTBF). But in its own right, it also serves as a compelling alternative to investment in DraftKings (DKNG). With focus on regulated markets and a reasonable valuation, it is compelling, while we continue to hold Betsson on the basis that it is set up for recovery from current levels.

UK Dominance

The UK dominance is apparent already in their topline. With 50% of their revenue coming from the UK, they are the market leader with very prominent brands like Ladbrokes.

Brands (Entain CMD Pres)

The UK market offers moderate growth, but increasing regulation over the last couple of years has meant that operators have had to invest further in their presence to be compliant. Indeed, while this has increased burdens on Entain, their leading position can support that sort of reinvestment to keep the brands going. Meanwhile competitors with less established presences could not survive the competitive consolidation brought on by regulation equally well. Indeed, Betsson even cites increased regulatory burden and limited UK exposure as a reason for consolidating their presence into a smaller pool of brands, with the UK exposure being a tepid contributor at this point. Meanwhile, Entain will continue to reap the benefits of an iGaming market that continues to deliver growth, thanks to their Tier 1 positioning. In addition to secular trends pushing iGaming forward, 50% of their revenues can be counted on to grow healthily over the coming years.

BetMGM

Around 25% of the company's revenue is likely to come from the US as of the end of 2022 (actually 12.5% on a deconsolidated basis). This is all thanks to their partnership with land-based casino operator MGM, with their iGaming platform BetMGM.

Entain and BetMGM (Entain CMD Pres)

The US opportunity is still evolving as state governments make the inevitable shift to including iGaming operators under their regulator purviews, so that state coffers can continue to be lined by the gambling industry. As more states adopt clear regulatory frameworks, Entain with its BetMGM platform is likely to continue to expand its presence effectively. The opportunity is large, and as one of the earliest movers they are outsized beneficiaries to the regulatory evolutions.

Valuation & Conclusion

BetMGM has yet to reach positive EBITDA, much like DraftKings, until further scale is reached and the investment curve becomes less steep. However, Entain has its established businesses that are generating EBITDA margins in excess of 25%, all in profitably growing markets where Entain has leadership. DraftKings is being valued at more than 4x sales, while Entain is at a little more than 2x sales. While Entain's businesses are not generating the same growth as DraftKings, with DKNG being totally focused on a much more nascent market, the fact that Entain's businesses are already at scale and profitable while still generating growth cannot be ignored. In the current market climate, where growth has been massively overpaid for, indeed leading to some correction, quality is essential.

Entain, even if you value BetMGM at DKNG's multiple, only has a EV/EBITDA multiple of less than 14x. Considering that the clip of growth is to the tune of 15% CAGR, this level of profitable growth that can be forecast for secular periods implies that a PE style multiple of around 14x is more than fair. Meanwhile, DKNG growth will taper already between 2022-2023 to more reasonable levels, all while requiring massive marketing spend to establish its brands ahead of well capitalised competitors like BetMGM. We prefer Entain as an alternative to bet on the US market growth from a quality and growth perspective.

While Entain remains an attractive company, we are value investors, and still believe that Betsson offers the best value. While being kicked out of Holland will affect their income substantially, they will still trade at a normalised 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, where their launch in Colorado is happening this quarter. Moreover, they can re-enter the Dutch market with a license application in a year or so, meaning at least a partial recovery of the 30% EBIT that they lost there. These growth catalysts render the 9x multiple very small, given also the secular trends supporting Betsson, and their greater B2B focus with software offerings.