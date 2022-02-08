andresr/E+ via Getty Images

My last take on Resideo (NYSE:REZI) dates late in 2019, when I concluded that shares became much more compelling after the latest setback. Having initiated a speculative position at the time, I had to endure the pandemic which caused real uncertainty for shareholders, in part because of the leverage, as the underlying business did quite alright, given the circumstances. Resideo has seen a strong 2021 and started 2022 with an interesting acquisition, as I still like the valuation here at $23, yet fail to have a great conviction on the name here.

Former Take

Resideo is a large residential and security solutions provider. Once part of Honeywell (HON), the company was spun off from its former parent company late in 2018, when its shares traded in the high-twenties.

The business is split up across two major units, a lower-margin and larger distribution business, and an actual products business. Typical products to think of include cameras, heating control, leak and freeze detection and applications for the smart home, among many others.

In fact, the company generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2018 as I pegged a realistic EBIT number around $420 million that year, that is after adjusting for indemnification payments to its former parent, set at $140 million per annum for a quarter of a century to come. This translated into earnings power of just over $2 per share which looked compelling, yet there were some headwinds in 2019. This included the guidance for somewhat lower margins in 2019, as well as the fact that capital spending of $90 million would come in at twice the depreciation expense. Given the uncertainties and the fact that many other Honeywell spin-offs have seen a tough time, including AdvanSix (ASIX) and Garrett Motion (GTX), I was naturally cautious.

During 2019, the company announced a surprising CEO transition as the operating results fell short compared to expectations as well. Shares fell to $10 in November alongside the preliminary third quarter results being released, as EBITDA was cut to a midpoint of just $340 million, down $80 million from the original guidance (which was down from 2018 already). With earnings power cut to a dollar per share and net debt of $1.12 billion resulting in a 3.3 times leverage ratio, the situation was dicey, certainly as leverage ratios increased to 5 times if indemnification liabilities were included.

Given this uncertainty, I initiated a small, yet speculative position, one which I have held ever since.

What Happened?

In February 2020, just weeks ahead of the pandemic outbreak, Resideo posted its 2019 results. While full year sales rose 3% to $5.0 billion, the company saw operating profits cut nearly in half to $258 million. While the distribution margins and sales were holding up quite well, it was notably the products business which was the reason behind the profit shortfall.

GAAP earnings only came in at $36 million, or $0.29 per share, yet the company posted an adjusted profit of $1.10 per share as well. This number takes into account the $140 million indemnity payment of Honeywell but adjusts for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs and other issues as well, as some adjustments are a bit aggressive. The 2020 guidance was comforting with revenue growth seen around 3% and EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $435 million. This would mark quite an improvement from the $362 million number (after Honeywell reimbursement payments) but down quite a bit from the $499 million posted in 2018.

In November that year, the company sold quite a few shares, 17 million to be exactly at $15 per share, in order to reduce leverage a bit after shares recovered from the darkest days of the pandemic after shares fell to just $3 at the lows.

In February 2021, the company posted its 2020 results, and despite the pandemic, full year sales were up 2% to $5.1 billion. GAAP earnings were roughly flat at $37 million, or $0.29 per share, yet this understates the performance. Operating profits rose to $311 million, up $53 million from the year before as these gains were outdone by a higher tax rate. The financials remain utterly complicated, but fortunately, the company guided for improvements in 2021 with revenues seen at a midpoint of $5.3 billion and operating profits seen at $475 million, comparing to $311 million in 2020!

The company furthermore announced two smaller bolt-on deals during the year, as operating profits have improved quite a bit. Through the first three quarters of the year, the company grew sales 23% to $4.4 billion as the full year sales outlook is seen above $5.8 billion, with annual results due shortly. So far this year, the company earned $418 million on an operating basis already, with net profits (GAAP) of $175 million, equal to $1.18 per share based on a diluted share count of 148 million shares.

With fourth quarter operating profits seen at a midpoint of $145 million, it is evident that earnings will likely come in above $1.60 per share this year. Cash flow generation and the late 2020 equity issue made that net debt is down to $546 million, a very modest amount with EBITDA trending above this number. Of course, there are still $587 million in indemnification payments due to Honeywell, but these are very long-term debt, and even including the current net debt load, that is very manageable.

What Now? More M&A

The 148 million shares outstanding now trade at $24, after actually having peaked in the low thirties in recent months, as this results in a $3.5 billion equity valuation. Including the traditional net debt load of just over half a billion, the business is valued at $4.0 billion, or $4.5 billion if we include the Honeywell indemnification payments due.

Based on the $1.60 earnings per share number, the valuation comes in at a reasonable 15 times earnings multiple. These are GAAP earnings and not adjusted earnings while the leverage situation is very much under control. Obviously, it appears that these are somewhat peak earnings as operating margins come in close to 10% here.

On the other hand, valuations have been reset a bit from about 20 times these earnings at levels of $32 per share in September. Despite the multiple compression to 15 times earnings, the company engaged on some serious M&A, making use of its stronger balance sheet and outlook.

The company has reached a deal with Newell Brands (NWL) to acquire First Alert, the commercial and residential security and audiovisual products business in a deal valued at $593 million, or $547 million after taking into account tax benefits. With $395 million in sales, the headline purchase price of 1.5 times is a bit steeper, as Resideo is valued at just around 0.7 times sales here.

Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million works down to a roughly 10-11 multiple at a smaller premium compared to its own valuation. The real kicker has to come from synergies, pegged at $30 million per annum. Shares hardly reacted to the deal which will grow pro forma sales by around 7% and EBITDA by 10% as the announcement came alongside the preliminary release of the fourth quarter results as well, with earnings power coming in a touch light. Overall, the deal looks quite fair to me.

Needless to say, leverage will double to some $1.1 billion, but given the current operating momentum, that is very manageable as the current earnings power of $1.60 per share might see a few pennies accretion from the deal as well, as this looks relatively sound and is actually still falling short of the $2 per share number pegged at the time of the spin-off.

Hence, I am happy to sit on 130% profits since I initiated small at $10, yet feel no urge to alter this position, as the valuation here remains constructive, yet the volatility and complicated finances make it unlikely that premium valuations will be seen anytime soon, I believe.