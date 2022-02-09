Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the more popular controversial stocks on Seeking Alpha with 30 articles written about it just since January 1. In addition, almost a million (978,000) people follow TSLA.

The buy, sell, hold ratings from those 30 articles are equally mixed with Buys at 13, Sells at 11 and 6 Holds (including mine).

Recently I wrote about Tesla's chance of splitting its shares again "Is A Tesla Stock Split Likely In 2022? Unlikely Until The Price Approaches $2,000. ". Obviously, with the shares currently dropping, the chance for a split are unlikely.

Here are four questions to ask yourself before investing in Tesla.

1. Why Has Tesla Stock Been Going Down?

Looking at Tesla's recent price charts we can easily see it has been struggling somewhat.

Since early November 2021 Tesla's share price has dropped from $1,236 to the current (Feb. 3, 2022) $915 a drop of more than 25%.

Comparing TSLA to the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (QQQ) over the last month we can see that all three are down substantially but Tesla is down three times more than the S&P and twice the NASDAQ, signaling there may be some serious investor concern over Tesla' near term future price.

If we compare Tesla to other key automakers we can see on both a one and three-month basis, Tesla is trailing its main competitors.

The reasons are many including Tesla's recent problems involving crashes on autopilot, quality control issues including seat belt recalls, phantom braking, expansive PE ratio of almost 300, and inexplicable disbanding of Tesla's public media department.

And that does not include the continued expansion of competitive products in the US and especially Europe where competitors are outselling Tesla by more than 3 to 1.

I documented Tesla's competition with GM going forward to 2025 in this article "The GM-Tesla Market Value Gap Will Shrink Significantly By 2025".

2. Is Tesla Stock A Fair Valuation?

As everyone who follows Tesla knows, TSLA's price has been mostly on a skyrocket course for the last 18 months. But it seems to have hit the skids recently.

So what is a fair evaluation of Tesla's price?

If we look at Seeking Alpha's analysis and compare the Forward GAAP PE's it looks like something out of " Snow White and the Five Dwarfs".

Seeking Alpha and author

Those comparative numbers come from Seeking Alpha's analysis page, as do the ones below, which also shows Tesla's price is down the most percentage-wise over the last 52 weeks. Meaning, compared to its peers Tesla's stock price has been struggling even more than competitors in the world auto market which is very unusual.

Seeking Alpha

As for Seeking Alpha's quant ratings, there is only one auto stock that has 4 A's (Green boxes) and not any D's or F's (Red boxes) and that is Stellantis N.V. (STLA) formerly known as Chrysler.

Seeking Alpha

Based upon the above analysis, I would say there are warning bells going off about Tesla's lofty valuation.

3. Where Is Tesla Stock Heading?

If we look at Tesla's price since April of 2019, less than three years ago, we can see it has rocketed from $50 to over $1,200 in November of 2021 an increase of over 2,400%. Based upon that point alone, extreme caution is advised.

The question remains, has Tesla hit its goals from three years ago and can it continue to outperform competitors in the EV market going forward? It not only has to compete with more rivals (Lucid, Rivian, etc.) it has to improve its profitability at the same time. This may be a bigger challenge than excelling in a new market that it dominated up until recently.

In Europe, it is already being outsold by Volkswagen in the EV market as shown in the graph below.

Schmidt Automotive

Based upon the above, I would say Tesla's price is probably in the doldrums until it can prove once again it is the insurmountable leader in the EV market and that will not be as easy to do as it was in the past.

4. Is TSLA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tesla has been the leader in the EV market virtually from the beginning of its existence as a public company back in 2012. Its charismatic leader Elon Musk is one of the best known entrepreneurs of all time ranking up there with other auto luminaries such as Henry Ford and John DeLorean.

But from a price of $6 a share in 2012 to over $1,200 a share in 2022, an investor has to consider the possibility that the biggest part of the price run is over. Although there could and probably will be substantial price appreciation going forward, the likelihood that will even remotely resemble what has happened in the past is extremely unlikely, and as such expectations should be tempered.

This is not to imply that Tesla is now a plodder, quite the opposite, but one should stop looking at the rocket-ship charts like I have shown above and expect something like that to continue in Tesla's future.

Other auto stocks may outperform Tesla into 2025, including GM and Ford, mostly because they are starting from a much lower price to value standpoint than Tesla. They only need to perform up to expectations to have a substantial price increase into 2025. Tesla, on the other hand, must outperform immensely over that same period to overcome its current exaggerated PE ratio and market value proposition. Not impossible, but not easy either.

Tesla remains a Hold