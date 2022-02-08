Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies operating in the various shale basins throughout the United States. As is the case with many of the company's peers, Devon Energy's stock has certainly given investors something of a wild ride over the past few years, which was largely driven by the commodity price volatility that we saw following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The pandemic naturally crushed the demand for crude oil, but fortunately, it has since rebounded along with the price for the commodity. Devon Energy's stock price surged in response, climbing a remarkable 165.23% over the past year. There are certainly some reasons to still believe in the stock though, especially given the improvements that the company has made to its business model over the past year.

About Devon Energy

As stated in the introduction, Devon Energy is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the United States. As befits such a large company, Devon Energy has operations in most of the major basins in which hydrocarbons are produced, although its largest operations by far are in the Delaware Basin:

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The Delaware Basin is certain to be familiar to most readers who are familiar with the energy industry because it has been the focal point of the shale oil boom over the past decade or so. This makes a great deal of sense because it is by far the richest source of crude oil in the United States and one of the richest in the world. The basin has been producing hydrocarbons for about a century, but the Energy Information Administration projects that it still has proven reserves of eight billion barrels of crude oil and 27 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Devon Energy currently owns about 400,000 net acres in the region from which it is producing about 409,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day:

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

As with most basins in the United States, the Delaware Basin produces both crude oil and natural gas. Devon Energy likewise produces both resources as well but it is most heavily weighted toward crude oil. About 50% of the company's production consists of crude oil and 24% is natural gas liquids. The remainder of the company's production is natural gas. This is a product mix that would have been incredibly appealing a few years ago when crude oil prices were quite high relative to natural gas (natural gas liquids typically trade relatively in line with crude oil prices). Today, however, both crude oil and natural gas prices are quite high. In addition, as we will see later, the fundamentals for natural gas are stronger than for crude oil. Thus, it may at first appear that the company would be better off with a heavier weighting toward gas but fortunately, natural gas liquids have similar fundamentals as natural gas. Overall, the company's balance between the substances certainly seems reasonable and allows Devon Energy to take advantage of the best of both worlds.

In a previous article, I stated that the shale energy industry has changed its business model considerably since the coronavirus outbreak caused oil prices to crash. Prior to the crisis, shale companies were basically focused on growing production at all costs. This is an incredibly expensive proposition due to one of the biggest problems with shale oil production. A shale well's production of hydrocarbons declines incredibly quickly after the well is first drilled, with a well's output possibly declining as much as 90% in the first two years:

Econbrowser.com

This problem forces shale companies to continually drill new wells in order to maintain production, let alone grow it. the expense of this is one of the reasons why the shale industry has been one of the largest issuers of junk debt over the past decade. When we combine this with two oil price crashes since the financial crisis, the energy sector has underperformed pretty much every other sector. As a result, shale energy companies have been expressing a willingness to allow production to drop off in order to focus on generating free cash flow. Devon Energy has not been entirely following this model as it has grown its production by an impressive 39% over the past year:

Devon Energy Investor Presentation

The company plans to continue this growth in 2022, raising its production to 570,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. This represents an increase of 39.36% over the company's third quarter 2021 level. This strategy certainly differs from what peers such as Diamondback Energy (FANG) are doing. Despite the difference in strategies though, Devon Energy is certainly not neglecting free cash flow. In fact, the company has been generating positive free cash flow since the second quarter of 2020:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Levered Free Cash Flow 804.4 594.8 769.6 2,112.9 456.0 1,160.8 Unlevered Free Cash Flow 862.5 656.0 835.3 2,152.9 496.6 1,201.4

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

The fact that the company was able to generate positive free cash flow during the second quarter of 2020 is quite impressive since that was the quarter during which crude oil prices traded at generational lows. It overall manages to show the strength of the company's cost controls and high-quality acreage. Indeed, the company has guided for a 2022 cash flow breakeven of $30 per barrel, which is obviously substantially below today's West Texas Intermediate crude price. This should allow the company to continually grow its free cash flow in 2022, particularly as it grows production with such a low cash flow breakeven.

The generation of free cash flow is something that we very much like to see because it allows the company to undertake a variety of shareholder-friendly tasks. This is the money that is left over from its basic operations after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that the company can use for such things as paying a dividend, buying back stock, or paying down its debt. Thus, the company's current focus on free cash flow generation is an attempt to satisfy the demands of shareholders to improve the company's returns relative to other sectors. We may then expect the company to use its free cash flow generation to begin conducting some of these shareholder-friendly actions.

Devon Energy is indeed doing exactly this. Back in November 2021, Devon Energy announced a $1 billion share buyback, which would allow the company to buy back about 3.5% of its outstanding stock. It should be obvious how this buyback should ultimately benefit the stock price as a growing free cash flow will be divided among a shrinking number of shares. In addition to this, the company has been steadily raising its dividend over the course of 2021. This is part of the company's fixed plus variable dividend, which follows a model used by Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and some other energy companies. Basically, the way that this works is that the company will payout 50% of whatever free cash flow is left over after paying its regular dividend to the stockholders as an additional dividend. As we have already discussed, Devon Energy is likely to see free cash flow growth in 2022 and the share buyback should reduce the shares outstanding. This policy should thus result in shareholders seeing a growing dividend and a very high yield for as long as crude oil prices remain at today's high levels. As we will see shortly, energy prices are likely to stay high for an extended period of time.

Fundamentals Of Crude Oil and Natural Gas

As Devon Energy is a producer of both crude oil and natural gas, it would be a good idea to take a look at the fundamentals for these products. It may be rather surprising to hear that the long-term fundamentals for both of these products are quite strong. As stated earlier, this is particularly true for natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 29% while the global demand for crude oil is expected to increase by a much more modest 7% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

Perhaps surprising, the growing demand for natural gas will be primarily driven by climate change concerns. These concerns have induced governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more common strategies that are being used is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are replaced with natural gas turbines. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels while still being reliable enough to maintain a modern electric grid, which is beyond the capability of renewables given today's technology. Thus, natural gas will likely see increased demand to both power and support the grid while we wait for renewable technology to advance sufficiently to support the grid alone.

The case for crude oil demand growth is more difficult to understand, particularly considering the efforts of various developed nations to reduce crude oil consumption. It becomes much easier to understand though when we look at the various emerging markets around the world. These nations are expected to see tremendous economic growth over the next two decades, which should have the effect of lifting the citizens out of poverty and putting them securely into the middle class. These newly middle-class people will naturally begin to desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing energy consumption, including energy derived from crude oil. The population of emerging nations is substantially higher than that of the developed nations so the rising crude oil consumption here will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining consumption in the developed nations.

This all points to the very real likelihood of rising energy prices going forward. We can see this quite simply by looking at economic laws. The United States is one of the only regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of hydrocarbons due to the wealth of regions like the ones in which Devon Energy operates. However, as already discussed, shale energy producers have been expressing increasing reluctance to raise production to meet this demand. Thus, we have a situation in which production is relatively stagnant but demand is increasing. This points to higher prices. It should be easy to see how that would benefit Devon Energy since higher prices should increase its free cash flow.

Financial Considerations

One thing that is important before making an investment in a company is to take a look at the way the company finances itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. This could prove difficult if the market is not particularly welcoming to a debt rollover at that time. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, the company could be pushed into financial distress if it has too much debt because of these payments. This is a very real concern in the oil industry due to the volatility of commodity prices.

One metric that we can use to measure a company's leverage is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what degree the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity will cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation event, which is arguably more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Devon Energy had $4.632 billion in net debt compared to $9.061 billion of total shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Devon Energy 0.51 Diamondback Energy 0.52 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.56 Pioneer Natural Resources 0.28 Matador Resources (MTDR) 0.77

As we can clearly see, Devon Energy's financial structure appears to be reasonably similar to that of its peers. As I have pointed out in the past, I typically like to see this ratio under 1.0 when looking at an independent exploration and production company. Devon Energy likewise meets this requirement. Overall, the company appears to be using a very reasonable amount of leverage so it does not appear that this aspect of the company should pose an outsized amount of risk to investors.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off that asset. In the case of an independent exploration and production company like Devon Energy, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a modified form of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's earnings per share growth into account. Generally speaking, a ratio under 1.0 is an indication that the stock may be undervalued relative to the company's forward earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Devon Energy will grow its earnings per share at a 40.34% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.22 at the current stock price, which is a clear sign that the stock may be undervalued today. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company PEG Ratio Devon Energy 0.22 Diamondback Energy 0.32 Continental Resources 0.27 Pioneer Natural Resources 1.15 Matador Resources NA

(all data courtesy of Zacks Investment Research)

As shown here, Devon Energy appears to boast a more attractive valuation than its peers. This only further improves the company's investment appeal, particularly when we consider that this company is being somewhat more aggressive about growing its production than its peers. This could very easily make it worth considering for your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there certainly appears to be a great deal to like about Devon Energy. The company boasts a sizable production base of high-quality acreage that effectively allows it to grow its production and free cash flow at the same time. The recently created variable dividend program should result in its growing free cash flow making its way into the hands of investors, which could be a very appealing thing to help someone offset the budget impact of higher gasoline prices today. Finally, the company's valuation is incredibly attractive compared to its peers. Overall, this one may certainly be worth considering.