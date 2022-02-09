These towers carry data and grow dividends. bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

What's our favorite equity REIT today? American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

What's our largest position? AMT.

There are plenty of great picks on sale since January brought prices plunging lower, but AMT leads the list. The REIT comes in at a big 10.6% of our total portfolio. If an investor likes growth REITs, they've got to love AMT.

We're going to be using examples from AMT's two major competitors as well. Crown Castle International (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). Before we get started, I'll point out that we're also long CCI and SBAC and bullish on both of them. So you're in for three bullish ratings on three REITs we own and all three have been in a sharp decline so far this year. It's not like a sharp decline is erasing all their gains though. These REITs have outperformed the sector for a long time due to their dramatically stronger growth in AFFO per share.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last five years, these REITs delivered huge returns. Yet the shares are down substantially compared to the $300 they achieved several months ago and we believe this dip is an opportunity.

Why We Love Tower REITs

Do you use your phone more now than you used it five years ago? Probably.

Dramatically more than 10 years ago? Probably.

Beyond using your phone more, you may use it for much more complicated things. You may demand more data. Five years ago, we weren’t thinking about streaming REIT presentations on-demand through our phones. This increase in data consumption has been dramatic:

CCI

In the span of about a decade, mobile data consumption increased by around 100 times. By 2019 (only nine years), it was up 96 times.

Phones have improved rapidly. Perhaps faster than any other technology over the last decade. That makes sense because the amount consumers are willing to spend on their phones has scaled dramatically higher. Those consumers expect their phones to work and a phone without a signal is far less useful. Phone screens are getting bigger, pictures have higher resolution, and video calls/messages have taken off. To put this in perspective, many of our public articles over the last few years have actually been transcripts. They are recorded as videos and sent to REIT Forum Support.

More Than Data Growth

It isn't just the increasing demands for data. The tower REITs are able to locate multiple tenants on the same site. The additional cost to the operator is minimal, but the increase in revenue is substantial.

The following slide demonstrates the economics with a sample transaction:

AMT

It may seem strange that the first tenant has lower rent, but AMT says that the anchor tenants on build-to-suit towers usually have a lower rent level. The yield on international tower assets is even higher:

AMT

Adding additional tenants is the factor that can drive returns on any given project dramatically higher. Tenants still need to expand their networks because they (wireless carriers) are acquiring more customers and those customers expect more data faster. To provide faster data, the carriers need even more sites because the faster connection covers a shorter distance:

AMT

The combination of more customers and more data per customer can lead to congestion, even when a tower is available nearby:

CCI

Competitive Advantages Over Smaller Operators

Remember that the economies of scale are dramatic. That applies in several ways. The first is that more tenants on any given tower make it dramatically more profitable. The second is that a landlord with only a few properties would be in a terrible situation if they only had one tenant on each property. Diversification is a substantial advantage in being able to build and finance more towers. The third is that a large network, which is very appealing to carriers, will generally involve some debt financing. The huge REITs can get access to dramatically cheaper debt than a smaller operator would be able to access. That leaves more of the NOI (Net Operating Income) for shareholders.

Finally, we need to point out that leasing space makes sense for the tenant as well. Remember that the original yield on a tower with only one tenant is very low. Major carriers signing leases with each other produces anti-trust issues. So that leaves tenants deciding if they should lease space or build a tower by themselves. AMT demonstrates the math:

AMT

As an analyst, I appreciate the company applying the same 9% WACC to both scenarios. There are too many instances where a company would try to “improve” the numbers by changing the rates between scenarios. AMT demonstrated this clearly. This is precisely why the tenants want the REIT to own the assets.

Proven History of Delivering Growth for Shareholders

When we talk about an equity REIT delivering growth for shareholders, one of the first metrics we should be looking at is the growth in AFFO per share. So we can start with evaluating that for AMT:

TIKR.com and author's incredible ability to use excel

Clearly, AFFO per share has grown substantially. The growth rate dipped, but recovered. We would note here that there are some short-term headwinds such as the T-Mobile (TMUS) merger with Sprint. That’s not an overwhelming factor. It’s merely a headwind. Some consolidation in the international markets (such as India) also creates a bit of a short-term headwind. However, we expect it to blow over. At a NAREIT event, AMT’s CFO said:

I'll now make a couple of comments on international, Ric. So in the international business, the way to think about that is our model is very similar internationally that it is in the U.S. One noticeable difference is we do expect, and we've seen the international markets on average grow a couple hundred basis points faster than the U.S. That's primarily because their technologies are a good 5 years behind us, kind of on average. It differs in certain places, maybe even longer in terms of behind us in other places like India and parts of Africa. But we do see that extra growth there in the U.S. business, and certainly -- I mean, in the international businesses. And certainly, prior to the consolidation that we experienced in India, that's exactly what we were seeing, our international business as a whole growing faster than our U.S. business. We are looking forward to a recovery in India in terms of continuing to see the churn rates come down following the consolidation that has happened in that market. But the India market really is looking structurally very good, has 3 commercial carriers, 1 government-backed carrier. And we do see double-digit growth there. We also continue to see elevated churn, but we've seen that come down. We expect that to continue to come down. So we are on track here to recover in India. And then I think you'll see across our international business, that growth rate being a couple of hundred points ahead of what we see in the U.S. business.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Transcript

Investors may notice that the numbers appear to grow rapidly up until 2018, then dip slightly. Well, that’s a bit of an issue with “AFFO”. In this case, we want to pull another slide from AMT to demonstrate the non-recurring impact that caused 2018 results to be so far out of line:

AMT

The positive impact of the Tata settlement enhanced AFFO in 2018 and caused the metric to be far less comparable between periods. We don’t expect a 14.2% growth rate to be sustained, but it doesn’t need to be. Even a much lower growth rate would still be sufficient to make any of these tower REITs a great long-term choice.

We can see that CCI was also successful in growing AFFO per share:

TIKR.com and author's incredible ability to use excel

Finally, growth for SBAC was exceptional:

TIKR.com and author's incredible ability to use excel

When we see strong growth across the three major REITs, it reflects a healthy industry with solid demand.

Future Expectations

When we use normalized figures for AFFO per share, we can see that it varies between pretty good and outstanding with months or years coming in somewhere around great. I don't think it is a stretch to suggest that strong growth will continue. Management has indicated that strong growth will continue. CCI was one of the earliest REITs to provide their Q4 2021 earnings announcement.

Guess what it said? They beat consensus estimates for 2021 and provided guidance for solid growth in 2022. The growth in 2022 won't be as strong as the growth in 2021, but that's in part because they delivered such a strong fourth quarter in 2021. Those big double-digit growth years make the year-over-year comparison more difficult.

We provided an extended CCI earnings update for subscribers.

Conclusion

AMT is our largest position. We built the position significantly in January to take advantage of the sharp decline in share prices. This is one of the REITs we've been wanting to see on sale for quite some time and we're thrilled that it happened. Now I can only hope it stays cheap long enough for me to highlight it at least a few times.

We're not just bullish on AMT though. We're also bullish on CCI and SBAC. That makes preparing these articles far more fun. Technically, AMT is still modestly above our target for kicking shares into the Strong Buy range. However, I'll give them the strong buy rating because they offer an outstanding risk/reward profile.

For subscribers who want more detail about how these REITs work, many of the examples in this article came from A Quick Primer on Cell Tower REITs. That article isn't focused on share prices today, so it is purely for the educational aspect.

If you'll excuse me, I'm going to upload this article so tens of thousands of people can access it from their phones. If you enjoyed this article from your phone, your data probably passed through a tower owned by one of my REITs. If you hated this article from your phone, that doesn't change how the data reached you.