How To Calculate What Stock Prices Should Be Bulat Silvia/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

When Genius Flails

Broadly speaking there are two logical routes to identifying stocks in which to invest or trade. Either you let the market tell you which stocks can suit your strategy, or you quietly work through a thesis and come up with a list of your own. Both methods when applied correctly can deliver success, happiness and free money. Picking names from market momentum requires you to know nothing but price, more or less, and technical analysis is your key tool.

Generating names from your own insight requires end-market understanding and insight, competitor analysis, financial analysis, and technical analysis as well. It's a lot harder, but it can be more rewarding when you win and certainly confers greater bragging rights in front of the three people that pretend to be interested.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is thus far a case study in why it's sometimes better just to run with the hot stocks du jour. Because if you apply your mind to the company and its stock, you would conclude that the company has a bright future - its growth driven by the rollout of variable sales taxes across online selling platforms in a whole phalanx of countries, its value underpinned by recurring revenue and cash generation - and so "should" the stock.

Sadly nobody told the market about this genius insight of (y)ours. The stock is languishing with other cloud software names, its boring "taxly" appeal notwithstanding.

Here are the numbers up to and including Q3, the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

Avalara Financial Summary (Company SEC reports, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

A few highlights for you:

Nice solid revenue growth at 40% on a TTM basis; slowed a touch in Q3 as you can see but still pretty good at 42% vs Q3 2020.

Gross margin fine, not great but fine and holding steady at 72%.

Consistent, stepwise improvement in EBITDA margins, currently sat at 3% on a TTM basis

Generates more cash than it does EBITDA accounting profit, due to tightly controlled capex and disciplined working capital management.

$576m net cash in the bank and generating cash most every quarter - not the fattest of balance sheets, but fat enough.

The valuation is unchallenging at 13.6x TTM revenue in exchange for that 40-zip code growth rate and positive unlevered pretax free cash flow.

AVLR Valuation Table (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Koyfin, Cestrian Analysis)

Sadly for holders (we include our own staff personal accounts here) the stock has been subjected to the self-same merciless beating handed out to the woodiest of Woodstocks.

AVLR Chart % Off Of High (YCharts.com)

QQQ is presently down 11% from its highs; the hated ARKK, 54%, and the recurring-revenue, boring old cash generative tax software company AVLR is more or less lumped with the crazies than it is the dependable "it should succeed" crowd.

Well, we think this "should" change. We think it because the numbers are good; because the tailwinds are likely long-lived... they amount to, free money for governments as online sales continue to eat share from offline; and because the stock isn't a Woodstock, it's a rock-solid software company and at some point the market "should" notice; and because of this chart below. (You can open a full-page version, here).

AVLR Stock Chart II (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

OK so, here's what "should" happen if our analysis is correct.

The stock put in a larger-degree Wave 1, characterized by a smaller-degree set of 5 waves up, from the Q4 2018 Fed Taper Tantrum until the peak in September 2021.

Then, after briefly thinking about moving higher, the stock got caught in the icy chill winds blowing from the Federal Reserve of late and has put in a larger-degree Wave Two down, so far bottoming right around the 0.618 retracement of that Wave One up. That's a textbook deep-ish Wave Two retracement.

If - big if - we get some catalysts here - inflation surprising to the downside and/or AVLR earnings surprising to the upside - we think a larger-degree Wave Three is due; the Fibonacci patterns to date support that logic. If so, that Wave Three can make a new high and indeed if it "only" reaches the 100% extension of Wave One - which isn't so bullish a Wave Three - then we could see AVLR at $250 or above within a couple of years - that's up 2.5x from here so if it happened, it would be worth waiting for.

Whether all this is kicked off this week by earnings - the company reports after the bell on Thursday, 10 February - we know not. But it could be. Indeed it "should" be!

So - we rate the stock at Buy, we own the name in staff personal accounts, it's been somewhat disappointing so far but we remain hopeful long-term owners with a good decade or so time horizon.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 8 February 2022