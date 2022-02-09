REITs: Why Inflation Has No Impact On Real Cash Generation

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are rightly concerned about the impact of inflation on investments these days. A lot of virtual ink has been spilled on this topic.

Since one of my main foci for investing is REITs, my attention has been there. All of the scribbling about inflation and REITs, including my own, has been very unsatisfying in my view.

The problem is that inflationary times, which always in the long run go with rising interest rates, have multiple impacts. Included among them are changes in rents, costs, interest rates, discount rates, and property values.

The result is that any simplistic argument about REITs and inflation is guaranteed to be wrong. The goal here is to connect the dots, using models that capture the main causation.

The Macro Context

The fundamental drivers of change in the real estate markets include the rate of inflation and the interest rate. We can use the Great Inflation of the 1970s as a model for their relationship.

This is not to say that history will repeat. But some of the main trends are likely to. Here is that history, plotting the CPI-U inflation rate and the 10-year Treasury rate less 3%:

One can see that expecting the treasury rate to be moving toward inflation less 3% is a decent description of the overall trend. Of course there are deviations.

The main deviation that appears to me is that changes in inflation lead changes in interest rates. The wonderful author Lyn Alden Schwartzer recently argued that real interest rates are likely to be negative for a considerable period from here.

I find her argument compelling. Also note that it is consistent with Ray Dalio’s account of debt cycles based on extensive examination of the historical evidence.

But one can also find compelling arguments for alternative points of view. To my mind, the worst case for interest rate increases will be that they keep up with inflation.

As to the impact of interest rates, REITs today nearly all run with modest leverage. And they all actively manage the debt in their maturity ladder.

It seems reasonable to me that REITs will manage well across the relative deviations in the spread between inflation and interest rates. Besides, as we will see, other issues are a much bigger deal.

I recently discussed real estate discount rates and Cap Rates in this article. The Cap Rate of a property is the ratio of its Net Operating Income, or NOI, to the market value of the property.

What is notable is that Cap Rates have varied slowly and little over time. We can thus model REIT earnings using a constant Cap Rate, looking at different Cap Rates to cover plausible variations.

Costs and Consequences

This prepares us to look at the impact of increasing interest rates on profitability. REITs have stretched their average debt maturities out past 7 years, on average.

The consequence, for most of them and all the quality ones, is that it will take a long time for operating results to reflect higher interest rates. Here we will consider first the impact of changes in the weighted average interest rate.

But it will take years of time for that weighted average to come into line with any secular increase in rates. And as we said above, the increases themselves may well lag inflation.

We are looking for actual, reproducible cash income, designated Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”). Here we can lean on what I call the V-factor, which is part of Chris Volk’s V-formula. The ratio of AFFO to NOI can be written as

AFFO/NOI = (1 - Costs/NOI - Interest Expense/NOI).

Here the “costs” include overhead costs, recurring capex, and any other cash costs not subtracted in finding NOI, in addition to any non-cash items that GAAP accounting has added to revenues.

A great example of the latter is the false income from straight-line-rent adjustments. In the largest case I know of, straight-line-rent adjustments approach 30% of NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”).

Interest Expense can be evaluated as interest rate times Leverage divided by Cap Rate. Leverage here means Ratio of Debt to Total Property Value.

Here is what this looks like for a typical retail net-lease REIT. Costs are taken to be 10% of NOI.

This is a scary plot. By the time the weighted average interest rate gets to the 8% ballpark, AFFO/NOI will have dropped in half. Despite the fact that NOI and AFFO are both increasing with inflation, for a constant AFFO multiple the real price of the REIT stock would also have dropped in half.

To make matters worse, the increase of the discount rate with inflation will decrease the AFFO multiple. Of course, the same impact will be seen in the price of any security based on cash flows, which is most of them.

For REITs, though, from the perspective of spread investing that has endured throughout the modern REIT era, this could be a complete disaster for holders of REITs. But….

But the History Differs

In contrast, NAREIT shows data suggesting the opposite. Here are rolling 5 year averages of data from NAREIT on the real (inflation adjusted) returns from all equity REITs. The REIT data are from REITWatch.

Recessions are indicated across the top. The Great Inflation in the US is the period shaded yellow. As seen above, interest rates were high then for an extended period.

This is a pretty remarkable result, isn’t it? Performance was about the same across the Great Inflation as during other periods.

Yet the above discussion seems to indicate that this is impossible, because AFFO will have plunged greatly or even gone negative. So how can that be?

The End of An Era

Our modern era of spread investing in real estate only emerged in the mid-1990s, when Cap Rates moved meaningfully above Treasury rates. I’ve written about this before.

The modern era will end whenever we get the interest rate increases that will eventually come with a serious and extended wave of inflation. Instead of making money from cash flows one will need to make money from the appreciation of property prices. It may even make sense to accept negative cash flows to do so.

Reaping Cash from Increasing Property Value

An example will provide good context. My son just sold his house in Denver, after owning it some small number of years. Through that cycle, he doubled his equity. Now he will lever back up by purchasing a more expensive house.

You may well have done the same thing. I certainly have. It is easy money when you are levered at 80% and are lucky enough to avoid crashes.

A REIT does not need to sell property to lever back up. If they are investment grade, then when their leverage drops they can issue bonds to get back to target. If not, they can roll their bank loans and take money out.

Some REITs have done a lot of the latter. One of them is Urstadt Biddle (UBA). Another is Macerich (MAC).

Boston Properties (BXP) is doing this too. Here is the description from their recent earnings call.

We made a similar decision with our $1 billion mortgage refinancing on 601 Lexington Avenue that we closed this quarter at a 2.79% coupon for 10 years. The underlying loan carried an interest rate of 4.75% and was not expiring until April of 2022. But we had the opportunity to pay it off with no penalty starting in December of 2021. We closed it on the first day available and priced off a 1.48% 10-year treasury rate again significantly lower than current rates. Despite increasing the mortgage by approximately $400 million, we will see lower interest expense due to the 200 basis point reduction in the overall coupon.

And we are now seeing at least one REIT (and likely more) do the same thing with their unsecured debt. Here is the description of this process by the apartment REIT AvalonBay (AVB), from their recent earnings call.

… with our EBITDA rising very briskly here this year, we can utilize debt to help fund development and it’s an attractive sources, both in its own right and on a real basis when you think about inflation. And we can do that by issuing debt, because our EBITDA is rising quite a bit. And we can be leverage neutral in doing so.

A Generalized “Earnings” Model

My challenge has been to find a concise way to understand and model the interplay of AFFO and increases in property value. Perhaps I now have.

We can develop an integrated way of describing the cash that a REIT can generate by looking at the combination of AFFO and the leverage-neutral cash that can be generated as just described.

The increase in property value is the inflation rate times the property value. One can also write this

Increase in property value = inflation rate x NOI / Cap Rate.

The cash one can generate from that is one’s Leverage times this, producing an effective earnings of

Effective earnings = Leverage x inflation rate x NOI / Cap Rate.

Meanwhile the increase of AFFO resulting from the increase of NOI at the inflation rate is

Increase in AFFO = inflation rate x NOI x (AFFO/NOI),

where (AFFO/NOI) is from the equation shown above. The total cash that can be generated is then

Total cash generation =

AFFO + Increase in AFFO + Effective earnings.

This is all easier to work with if one turns it into math:

RP Drake

And the Answer is WOW

Now we can plot this up and see what happens from the interaction of these primary drivers of REIT returns. Of course, lots of other things go on with specific REITs in specific sectors. The point here is to see the framework.

The next plot shows how the three types of cash generated vary with the inflation rate. This uses the approximation that interest rates will be the inflation rate plus 3%.

RP Drake

This specific plot is for Leverage of 40%, a Cap Rate of 7%, and costs of 10% of NOI. The inflationary increase of AFFO is never a large contribution. In contrast, the cash that can be generated by keeping Leverage constant increases strongly even as AFFO/NOI decreases.

Because NOI will increase with inflation, so will the cash generation. Real REIT prices may drop because discount rates will go up, but not because total effective earnings will fall behind inflation.

Also, as remarked above, AFFO/NOI will fall toward the level shown only over a very long transition period as debt rolls over. And there is a good chance that the transition itself will be delayed because interest-rate increases will lag inflation.

In consequence, the initial phases of increasing inflation then interest rates will offer enormous potential for cash generation, beyond what it's shown here. This is what we are already seeing now in the apartment REIT sector.

Next we can show the total cash generation for three different values of leverage. One can see that the level of leverage does not change the result that cash generation changes little with changes in inflation.

RP Drake

Also, note that while higher leverage decreases total cash generation as a percentage of NOI, the increase of NOI it enables is much larger. The big picture on increasing leverage will stay the same as it has been; it boosts both returns and risk.

The story changes little for a Cap Rate of 4%, although the cash generation is a smaller fraction of NOI as Cap Rate decreases. One can see that the cash generation stays high even as the property goes cash-flow negative.

RP Drake

This specific plot is for Leverage of 40%, a Cap Rate of 4%, and costs of 10% of NOI. The inflationary increase of AFFO is never a large contribution. In contrast, the cash that can be generated by keeping Leverage constant increases strongly even as AFFO/NOI decreases.

These findings are remarkable. The total cash that can be generated, as a fraction of NOI, by the combination of AFFO and issuing debt to maintain leverage, ends up being nearly independent of the price inflation rate!

And again, the delays in the increase of interest rates and their impact will lead to even stronger cash generation on the upside of the cycle.

Recall that NOI itself is increasing with inflation. So the big-picture trend for REITs should be that they fully maintain their ability to throw off cash no matter what happens with inflation and interest rates.

What REITs May Do

In inflationary times, REITs will face new choices with fewer constraints. At one limit, a REIT could pay out 80% of the total cash that can be generated, providing constant real dividends. Some probably will.

At the other limit, as more of the cash generation will move from AFFO toward (non-taxable) cash from new debt, a REIT will have the option of retaining a much larger fraction of the total cash and using it to drive faster growth.

This is what AvalonBay is doing at the moment. That growth will be inherently accretive to per-share value.

Some REITs will probably take that path, becoming even more like growth stocks. Many REITs may choose to somehow split that difference, advocating a total return orientation.

REITs will not avoid some increased payouts. They all recycle capital and need to do so. During an inflationary period, this will generate taxable income, most of which must be distributed to shareholders.

Implications for REIT Investors

Many REIT investors who worry about inflation have focused strongly on REIT sectors with short leases. Residential REITs and shopping-center REITs (to a lesser extent) should see NOI keep up pretty closely with inflation, on average.

But we saw above that the impact of long lease terms on cap rates is pretty modest, even across a long wait for lease renewal. In addition, we saw that the higher inflation gets, the less AFFO matters as part of total cash generation.

An implication is that any REIT whose property values will increase with inflation is likely to produce real returns that keep up with inflation. This is most if not all of them.

I will continue to hold my REITs with long leases, even if and as inflation increases. You might want to as well.