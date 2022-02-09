Design Cells/iStock via Getty Images

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was founded in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company’s platform is based on gamma delta T cells, which have been major investor attention recently. The first generation of CAR T therapies was based on alpha beta T cells and had issues with durability and safety like graft-versus-host disease, GVHD. More recently, natural killer, NK cells-based cell therapies have been under development in oncology due to the reduced incidence of GVHD.

Gamma delta T cells combine the adaptive (gamma delta TCR-mediated) and innate (NK-cell NK-cell-like) immunity features. Unlike alpha beta T cells, gamma T cells perform their cancer cells killing action in an MHC-independent way and thus can be used as allogeneic cell therapy (which had advantages like reduced cost), without the risk of GVHD. Gamma delta cells also specifically target cancer cells while sparing normal tissues compared to alpha beta T cells, and thus may have better efficacy in treating solid tumors, which have proven a challenge for the first generation of CAR T therapies. Despite, their promise, gamma delta T cells have been difficult to use clinically since they constitute only 1-5% of the blood mononuclear cells.

The company has developed a proprietary process to activate and expand gamma delta cells, which can be used for clinical purposes after gene engineering with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or T cell receptors (TCRs), thus targeting both tumor's cell surface and intracellular targets.

Adicet: Investor presentation

The company has developed TCRLs (gamma beta T cell receptor-like antibody), which selectively target tumor antigens derived from intracellular proteins. TCRLs may have better efficacy in solid tumors since these tumors do not express many antigens on the tumor cell surface. TCRLs can be used in different ways for example to arm gamma delta T cells, T cell engagers (bispecifics), or antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

Adicet’s gamma delta 1 CAR T cells have several advantages over other cell therapies like multiple mechanisms of anti-tumor action, no need for gene editing to remove TCR, higher activity against solid tumors, and potential for outpatient administration (thus, reducing cost).

Adicet: Investor presentation

The advantages of Adicet’s platform over other cell therapies like CAR-NK cells and alpha beta CAR T cells can be summarized in the figure below. They combine the best of both CAR-NK cells and alpha beta CAR T cells.

Adicet: Investor presentation

Adicet’s pipeline is based on gamma delta 1 T cells, which have advantages over gamma delta 2 cells as shown below.

Adicet: Investor presentation

The commercial potential of gamma delta 1 allogeneic CAR T is apparent from the recent acquisition of GammaDelta Therapeutics and Adaptate Biotherapeutics by Takeda (TAK) for their gamma delta 1 pipeline (both companies have their programs in the preclinical stage).

Adicet is the first gamma delta 1 T cell company to show clinical data. The lead product candidate in the pipeline is ADI-001, an allogeneic CD20 gamma delta 1 CAR T therapy. The company’s stock jumped last year when the initial Phase 1 efficacy data for ADI-001 was released. The therapy showed an objective response rate of 75% and complete response, CR of 50% in refractory B-cell lymphoma (up to 5 prior lines of therapies) in 4 patients, including a CR in a DLBCL patient who relapsed on first-generation CD19 autologous alpha beta CAR T (5 prior lines of therapies and treated with the lowest dose).

Adicet: Investor presentation

(CR in a CD19 autologous CAR T refractory DLBCL at the lowest dose)

The results are impressive considering that the patient population included patients who were also refractory to first-generation alpha beta autologous CD19 CAR T therapy. In addition, the therapy was well-tolerated and safe (no GVHD or grade 3+ cytokine release syndrome). ADI-001 also has advantages over CD19 autologous CAR T since it is allogeneic and thus is cheaper to manufacture and can be administered repeatedly if needed to maintain durability and efficacy. Moreover, the CR in CAR T refractory patients with DLBCL was observed at the lowest dose for ADI-001 and thus, the company has room for increasing the dose which may further increase the efficacy. The results of CAR NK cell therapy have been poor so far in refractory DLBCL, showing only one PR in 3 patients (33% ORR, 0% CR).

The next data update from the above ADI-001 FIH study is expected in mid this year (likely at the EHA conference from June 9-12 (the next key catalyst)). Among the competitor gamma delta 1 cell therapy companies, Adicet is leading in the timeline in B-cell lymphoma, a large target market (66,000 new cases every year and 17,000 deaths/year in the U.S. alone). The incidence of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of B-cell lymphoma is 31,000 new cases/year in the U.S. and 8000 deaths per year in the U.S. The company is also planning an expansion study in first-generation CAR T refractory B-cell lymphomas.

The company has other gamma delta 1 CAR T candidates in the pipeline, including ADI-002 GPC3-targeted gamma delta 1 cell therapy in refractory liver cancer (high GPC3 is a poor prognostic factor in liver cancer), squamous cell lung cancer (70% of these cancers express GPC3), and other GPC3+ solid tumors (the first solid tumor cancer indication). IND in this indication is expected to be filed in Q2 this year and the Phase 1 clinical trials are expected to start in the second half of this year (interim Phase 1 data could be available at the ASCO conference in summer 2023, another key catalyst).

Adicet: Investor presentation

(Adicet Pipeline)

CEO and President, Schor, served as the CEO at resTORbio (which merged with Adicet), and VP, Global Branded Business Development and Pipeline Management at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA). Chief Scientific Officer, Aftab, served as the VP and Head of Preclinical Science and Translational Medicine at cell therapy company Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA). Chief Medical Officer, Galimi, served as Global Program General Manager, Early Development at Amgen (AMGN). CFO Harvey served as the CEO at Radius Health (RDUS).

Cash reserves were expected as $192 million at Q3 end. There is no long-term debt. Net operating cash used was $37 million for the first 3 quarters of 2021. I don’t expect any capital raise before the next data release for ADI-001 in early June.

Target market calculations:

The target market can be calculated as follows:

Diffuse B-cell lymphoma:

U.S. = 8000 people in the U.S. per year (number of refractory patients who die). I am assuming that ADI-001 will be priced at 50% price of Yescarta (Kite’s CD19 autologous CAR T) which costs $373,000 for the single infusion. ADI-001 could be dosed frequently, still could be cheaper to manufacture than CD19 autologous CAR T or $185,000/year. The input price is 74% of the wholesale price (per Pharmagellan guide) or $137,000/year. At a 30% probability to reach the market at the current stage (average after proof of concept data), the risk-adjusted revenue opportunity is $328 million/year in the U.S.

U.K. and Western E.U.: 7000 deaths per year which are the target patients. At an average sales price of half of that in the U.S. per the Pharmagellan guide, the input price is $68,500/year. Adjusting for 30% probability as in the U.S., the risk-adjusted revenue opportunity is $144 million per year.

The total risk-adjusted revenue opportunity in the U.S. and U.K./Western E.U. is thus $472 million/year. Please note that this number will increase as the company shows more advanced clinical data (the probability will be 100% when the drug makes it to the market, so this number will increase by over 3x).

The company’s enterprise value is just $303 million at present. At an average EV/peak sales of 7 for biotechnology, the company could be worth $3.3 billion of enterprise value in 2-5 years. I have not included other parts of the pipeline like ADI-002 in my calculations.

Even if we consider comparables valuation, Kite Pharma was acquired for $12 billion by Gilead (GILD) for its autologous CD19 CAR T, Yescarta in DLBCL. Due to its high cost, Yescarta sales have not met expectations in DLBCL. Adicet’s ADI-001 has competitive advantages over Yescarta like lower cost, better safety, and higher efficacy, which could help it to gain the majority of market share.

Insiders have bought $14 million of stock in December last year. Investors in the company include Orbimed (22.6% stake) and Point72 (4% stake).

Overall, I like the large target market opportunity offered by this company, its platform’s competitive advantage, experienced management, and promising early clinical data. It also fits into the criteria of long-term biotech investments that may be acquisition targets (as shown by other acquisitions in the gamma delta CAR T space) or may go up 10-20x in a 2-5 years' timeframe.

The mean sell-side analyst price target is $32 (135% upside).

Long-term, this is a 10-20x opportunity in a 2-5 years timeframe. Most likely, this company will get acquired by then at a significant premium considering other acquisitions in this space.

Risks in the investment:

This is a high reward but also a high-risk opportunity. Cell therapy in cancers is an evolving field. The follow-up data for ADI-001 may not meet the investor expectations and side effects like severe cytokine release syndrome may be seen. CAR T in solid tumors has not shown good results so far and there is no guarantee that Adicet’s pipeline may show good efficacy.