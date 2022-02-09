2 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

Do you remember the dark days of March 2020? I will never forget those terrifying times.

soaring infections

overwhelmed hospitals

the economy being locked down

22 million job losses in a single month (wiping out a decade of job gains)

the stock market crashing 35% in 33 days

oil hitting -$38 per barrel

It was a time when those with diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolios and discretionary savings to buy stocks were able to lock in life-changing bargains.

including very safe yields as high as 19% and long-term return potential of 24%

Today, the deals available on Wall Street are not anywhere close to what you could get in March of 2020, because the world isn't on fire and the economy isn't potentially plunging into a depression.

This is why stocks have more than doubled off the Pandemic lows, and energy stocks have more than tripled.

But guess what? Just because you can't get literal fire sale bargains today doesn't mean you can't still find mouth-watering blue-chip bargains among the world's highest quality companies.

Even the legendary dividend aristocrats, which have also doubled off Pandemic lows, still offer incredible bargains.

So let's take a look at why Polaris (PII) and RenaissanceRe (RNR) are two aristocrat bargains you won't want to miss.

How To Always Find The Best Aristocrat Deals In Any Market

The Dividend Kings have 12 specialty watchlists for almost any investing goal, risk profile, and time horizon. It's powered by one of the world's highest quality watchlists.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

46 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

If you want to find the best aristocrat bargains, I recommend the dividend champion list, which not only includes all the official aristocrats and kings but all the dividend champions.

dividend aristocrat: S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks

dividend king: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak

dividend champion: any company (including foreign ones) with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

Dividend Champions Sorted By Highest Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential (DK Research Terminal )

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

Each of our watchlists can be sorted by 16 fundamental metrics, ranging from yield and discount to fair value, to long-term growth consensus, long-term total return potential, and even 12-month consensus return potential and 12-month fundamentally justified return potential.

Here I've sorted by the highest long-term consensus total return potential, which is yield + long-term growth consensus.

And this is how, in just seconds, anyone can instantly find the best dividend aristocrat bargains for their specific investing goals.

Polaris: The Most Undervalued Aristocrat You Should Consider Today

Full Deep Dive (Including Complete Risk Profile)

Reasons To Potentially Buy PII

Very safe 2.2% yield (89% safety score)

85% low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality dividend champion

52-year dividend growth streak

34% historically undervalued (potentially very strong buy)

Fair value: $177.29

11.4X earnings vs 17 to 19 historical

Effective A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Risk management consensus 64th industry percentile = above-average

4% to 21% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

6.9% CAGR median growth consensus (up from 3% pre-earnings)

5-year consensus total return potential range: 13% to 26% CAGR

5-year consensus total return potential (base case): 19% CAGR

12-month total return consensus: 22%

Fundamentally justified 12-month total returns: 54%

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Dividend Growth 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% 9.9% 7.7% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.3% 14.0% 9.8% 7.5% Polaris (20-Year Historical Growth Rate) 2.20% 11.6% 13.8% 9.7% 7.4% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.6% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.0% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.7% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% Polaris 2.2% 6.9% 9.1% 6.4% 4.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% 10-Year US Treasury 1.8% 0.0% 1.8% 1.3% -1.0%

While PII isn't currently expected to deliver market-beating long-term returns, the growth outlook has been rising steadily for months.

If PII is able to return to the low end of its historical 10% to 15% long-term growth range, then it could end up delivering truly life-changing returns, as it has for decades.

And in the meantime, it's offering a bargain 11.4 PE and 8.4X EV/EBITDA valuation that could deliver very impressive returns in the short to medium term.

S&P 500 Consensus Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 33.65% 5.97% 4.48% 1.75%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool)

For context, analysts expect about 6% returns from the S&P 500 in the next five years.

PII 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential (PE 15)

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research If PII only grows at 7% over time, then it could still justify a return to 15X earnings, and Buffett-like 22% annual returns in the next two years. FAST Graphs, FactSet Research If PII's growth outlook improves a bit more, it could potentially deliver Peter Lynch-like 28% annual returns in the next two years.

PII 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs, FactSet Research PII Investment Decision Score DK Automated Investment Decision Tool For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, PII represents one of the most reasonable and prudent deep-value aristocrats you can buy today.

RenaissanceRe: An Anti-Bubble Aristocrat With The Highest Consensus Long-Term Return Potential

Further Reading

Reasons To Potentially Buy RNR

Very safe 0.9% yield (91% safety score)

82% medium-risk 11/13 SWAN quality dividend champion

26-year dividend growth streak

8% historically undervalued (potentially very strong buy)

Fair value: $170.64

8.6X earnings vs 11 to 14 historical

A- stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Risk management consensus 42nd industry percentile = average

17% to 29% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

26.2% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential range: 23% to 38% CAGR

5-year consensus total return potential (base case): 30.5% CAGR

12-month total return consensus: 20%

Fundamentally justified 12-month total returns: 10%

Why am I excited to recommend a 0.9% yielding aristocrat?

Because it's trading at just 8.6X earnings, making it virtually an anti-bubble stock, but one of the highest quality ones on earth.

And while reinsurance earnings are extremely volatile (they can swing 20X in a single year), analysts currently believe RNR can deliver 27% growth over time.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns RenaissanceRe 0.90% 26.2% 27.1% 19.0% 16.7% Dividend Growth 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% 9.9% 7.7% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.3% 14.0% 9.8% 7.5% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.6% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.0% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.7% RenaissanceRe (20-Year Historical Growth Rate) 0.90% 10.30% 11.2% 7.8% 5.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% Polaris 2.2% 6.9% 9.1% 6.4% 4.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% 10-Year US Treasury 1.8% 0.0% 1.8% 1.3% -1.0%

If analysts are right, then RNR could potentially deliver Amazon (AMZN)-like returns in the coming years.

If they aren't? If RNR merely grows at its 20-year growth rate, then you'll match the aristocrats.

Except that instead of paying 22X earnings to try to earn 11% returns with aristocrats, this anti-bubble aristocrat can be had for just 8.6X earnings.

Same returns, much higher earnings yield, AND the potential for Amazon-like returns.

RNR 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential (PE 11)

Fast Graphs, FactSet Research Even RNR returning to the low end of its historical fair value range (chart above messed up by 2020's pandemic collapse) could deliver 27% annual returns through 2027, Buffett-like returns from this anti-bubble aristocrat bargain.

RNR 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential (11 PE, 10.3% CAGR Growth)

If RNR grows at less than half what analysts currently expect, its historical growth rate, it could deliver 150% returns in the next five years.

And if it actually grows as fast as analysts currently expect?

Then RNR could potentially deliver Peter Lynch-like 30% returns for the next 30 years, or 360%.

about 11X the S&P consensus

RNR Automated Investment Decision Tool

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool How does earning likely 12% to 13% annualized returns over the next five years from a high-quality dividend aristocrat in order to potentially make 30% CAGR returns sound?

To me, it sounds like a potentially excellent idea for anyone looking for anti-bubble aristocrat bargains in today's overvalued market.

Bottom Line: These Are 2 Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

The Pandemic most likely provided us with once-in-a-decade blue-chip bargain opportunities.

Bear Market Decline Average Frequency Once Per X Years (Since 1928) % Probability In Any Given Year -20% 4.2 23.8 -25% 6.6 15.2 -30% 8 12.5 -40% 13 7.7 -50% 20 5.0 Source: Charlie Bilello

But that doesn't mean that you can't still find amazing dividend aristocrat bargains, such as Polaris and RenaissanceRe.

Polaris trades at just 7.9X EV/EBITDA, literally Shark Tank valuations.

And RNR trades at anti-bubble-like 8.6X earnings for what analysts believe is the fastest-growing dividend champion.

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Would it be wonderful to only buy at recessionary bear market lows? Ignoring the fact that it means the economy is tanking and millions are suffering? Sure.

But that's not the world we live in.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $204.35 49.07% 23.5 24.4 36% 39% 2022 $223.21 9.23% 20.1 21.8 17% 24% 2023 $246.41 10.39% 18.2 19.1 6% 9% 2024 $275.06 11.63% 16.3 17.2 -5% -2% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $223.57 20.027 19.00% 2.36 3.62 1.40% 2.01%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

We live in a world in which the economy is growing 85% of the time and stocks go up 75% of all years.

We live in a world where earnings are expected to double in four years, and the market has already priced in this explosive growth.

But we also live in a world of near-infinite blue-chip bargain opportunities.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philosopher Seneca the younger

We live in a world where dividend aristocrat fat pitches are all around us if you know where to look.

We live in a world where no matter your time horizon, risk profile, or goal, smart and prudent investment decisions are always possible.

Most importantly, we live in a world where retiring in safety and splendor is never a matter of luck, just patience, prudent risk management, and the right blue-chip bargains.

If you're tired of losing sleep over the market's volatile swings and losing money speculating on risky assets like SPACs, meme stocks, or high flying and highly valued growth names, maybe it's time to try something different.

Maybe it's time to try the world's best dividend aristocrat bargains, to see what the power of disciplined financial science can do for you.