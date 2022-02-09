Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), a leading diversified base metals mining company, has announced a definitive agreement with copper developer Josemaria Resources (OTCQB:JOSMF) to acquire the company for an implied c. C$625M (~US$485M) equity value via a combination of shares and up to C$183 million in cash. The attractive price at 0.3x NAV means the Josemaria acquisition is likely NAV accretive for the company, although it also entails a considerable capex commitment during the construction phase. Nonetheless, the dividend yield and EV/EBITDA valuation remain attractive relative to peers, and thus, I view Lundin as a relatively "safe" play on copper amid the current equity market volatility.

A Closer Look at the Transaction Details

Per a recent disclosure by Lundin management, Josemaria will be acquired at an implied total equity value of c. $485 million, giving the company full (100%) ownership of the Josemaria copper-gold project in Argentina. For context, the Josemaria project is a feasibility-stage open-pit copper/gold mine located in the San Juan province in Argentina. Once constructed, Josemaria is guided to produce 131kt copper and 224koz gold at $1.55/lb copper equivalent cash costs over a 19-year mine life. As things stand, Lundin expects commercial and fiscal terms to be finalized in fiscal 2022 following environmental approvals submitted in 1Q21, with a commercial production timeline of five years to fiscal 2026.

Lundin Mining

Source: Lundin Mining M&A Presentation Slides

The proposed deal will be a mix of cash and shares –Josemaria shareholders may opt to receive the proceeds in cash or Lundin shares or a combination, subject to a maximum of 30% payable in cash and 70% in shares. In aggregate, this implies a total cash consideration of c. $145 million for Lundin in addition to the issuance of up to 39.7 million new shares at a sizeable 29% premium to Josemaria's 10-day volume-weighted average price (or a c. 34% premium to the pre-announcement closing price). The Lundin family, which owns a stake in both entities, will opt to take Lundin shares, which should somewhat alleviate investor concerns regarding corporate governance for this transaction. Assuming Josemaria shareholder approval crosses the 67% threshold, the transaction is set for close in FQ2' 22.

Strategic Rationale Fits with Longer-Term Growth Strategy

Lundin's flattish copper production profile has been an issue for some time, and thus, acquiring growth, which this deal accomplishes, makes a lot of sense. Not only is the proposed acquisition a clear fit with Lundin's longer-term growth strategy of assessing a full range of opportunities but opting for a greenfield project in light of elevated valuations for producing mines also signals capital discipline. In this regard, the Josemaria project marks a significant addition to Lundin's portfolio, adding a 19-year mine life and 131kt of copper, 224koz of gold, and 1.0moz of silver production at an average total cash cost of $1.55/lb of copper equivalent. Furthermore, the Lundin family has strong ties in Argentina, having been involved in the discovery of major deposits such as the Alumbrera copper-gold project and the Veladero gold project.

Lundin Mining

Source: Lundin Mining M&A Presentation Slides

The strategic implication for the broader portfolio also screens favorably - in addition to acquiring the Josemaria project, Lundin also gains direct access to the emerging Vicuna district with other large-scale Lundin-controlled assets like Filo del Sol and Los Helados (in NGEx Minerals). Another key benefit of the deal is that it diversifies the portfolio away from Chile, where the ongoing political push to increase mining royalties is a concern. Yet, acquiring a greenfield asset has its drawbacks, as permitting and stability agreements have yet to be secured, although the undemanding transaction multiple at 0.3x P/NAV provides a considerable margin of safety.

Limited Balance Sheet Impact; Likely Prelude to a Larger Strategy

While this acquisition boosts Lundin's longer-term copper growth potential, it was likely larger in scope than investors had hoped for given the project capex of $3 billion, leading to a modest de-rating following the announcement. Nonetheless, I would point out that the cash consideration represents only 2-3% of Lundin's market cap at the time of the announcement, while the new shares to be issued equates to c. 5% of the current shares outstanding. As such, I view any resulting dilution for existing shareholders and the immediate balance sheet impact as relatively modest. Additionally, the upcoming permits and fiscal stability agreement expected in fiscal 2022 could also pave the way for alternative financing options, including a minority stake sale or a precious metals stream to lower the capex requirement. On balance, I view a partnership structure to ease the financing burden as the most likely option to unlock regional synergies, with sister properties Filo del Sol and Los Helados also likely to benefit as well.

Final Take

Post-acquisition, I continue to view Lundin as the go-to name in the base metals space - in addition to its robust fundamentals, the company also boasts a multi-decade track record of disciplined capital deployment, consistently acquiring overlooked assets and realizing significant efficiencies through reserve additions and cost reductions. And as investors are more likely to reward Lundin for copper growth over capital return over the long run, I see the Josemaria acquisition as strategically positive. While the dividend profile for the upcoming years could come under pressure due to the increased capex commitments, Lundin's dividend and EV/EBITDA valuation remain attractive relative to peers like First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF), keeping me bullish.

Data by YCharts

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.