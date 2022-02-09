bgton/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past three months, YETI (NYSE:NYSE:YETI) shares have declined by almost 40% from their historic highs. The general loss of appetite for growth companies has coincided with a decline in margins, problems in the supply chain, and a potential decline in demand for the company's products after lifting of restrictions. In our opinion, the current market price provides a good opportunity to buy. Indeed, there may be a slight slowdown in sales growth in the short term. However, in our opinion, YETI can maintain a high pace for a long time since the potential in foreign markets is great, and the competitive positioning in the United States is strong. The company can more than double its revenue if it reaches the same market share in the EU as in the USA. Brand awareness and reputation allow the company to sell its products at higher prices than competitors. Thanks to this, YETI is included in a narrow circle of companies that combine high net margin and asset turnover. However, the profitability growth potential remains. We expect the net margin to grow when the company gains a foothold in foreign markets. Due to supply chain issues, the inventory balance increased to 20% of TTM revenue. When the inventory balance returns to normal values (14% of TTM revenue), at the current net margin, ROA may reach 25%, and ROE - 71%. According to our valuation, the company is trading at a discount to the fair price. We rate shares as a Buy.

Key risk

Although management explains the increase in inventories because the company is trying to reduce the risk of a shortage of goods, there is a possibility that the real reason for the growth is a decrease in demand for YETI products. We believe this is unlikely as top line growth remains strong, despite the fact that inventory balance began to pick up last quarter. However, investors should keep this risk in mind.

Company Profile

YETI Holdings develops and sells premium outdoor recreation products under the Yeti and Rambler brands. The company operates in two segments. The "Drinkware" segment includes mugs and other utensils; the "Coolers & Equipment" segment is represented by portable refrigerators, armchairs, bags, and other things. Although YETI sells products worldwide, the United States accounts for 91% of the company's revenue. The revenue structure is presented below:

International Markets Opportunities

"I would say on the international awareness, and it's still low in the newer markets. Awareness over the last four years in Canada has significantly grown. I would say awareness in Australia has significantly grown. In Europe and the U.K., it's a much earlier stage." - Matthew J. Reintjes, President and CEO.

More than 90% of YETI's revenue comes from the US market, but the share of international sales is growing. For Q3 2021, global sales accounted for 9% of revenue, which is three percentage points more than at the end of 2020. Most of the international sales are in Canada.

YETI's prospects in foreign markets are huge, as the share of international sales is very low compared to other consumer brands. The sportswear companies below are the closest public peers in the consumer discretionary sector regarding product versatility, size, and financial performance.

Company's Presentation

At the beginning of 2021, YETI entered the EU and UK markets. At the moment, these markets are among the top 5 largest Sports & Outdoor Markets. The EU and UK markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% and 7.44% and reach $21.9 and $4.7 billion by 2025, respectively. Based on the current revenue volume, the market share of YETI in the USA is about 7.5%. If the company can take a similar market share in the EU, YETI's sales in 2025 could reach $1.6 billion, which is more than all current revenue.

It is noteworthy that YETI creates its infrastructure in foreign markets to minimize the chain from producer to consumer.

"As it relates to infrastructure, one of the things that we decided was we wanted to expand internationally and build out our YETI infrastructure. We believe that having a direct connection with our wholesale partners and having a direct e-commerce presence and also having direct marketing relationships was important instead of kind of the faster use of distribution partners." - Matthew J. Reintjes, President and CEO.

This means that in the short term, high SG&A and Marketing expenses, as well as relatively large capital expenditures, will remain. However, this is an investment that will allow the company to become more profitable in the long run. We have already seen how YETI has significantly improved profitability in the US by reducing the value chain and focusing on DTC sales. Some investors may question whether YETI may struggle to realize the same high margins in international markets. Of course, we cannot say that net margin in foreign markets will be equal to that in the US, but it will be higher than now, as YETI is at an early stage of international expansion. In addition, the company concentrates on developed markets with a similar consumer culture, which gives us confidence that the company can achieve comparable recognition.

Financial Performance

Because of the pandemic, people began to get out into nature more often within one city or state. Camping, cycling, BBQ have contributed to the sales growth of Outdoor Recreation Market companies. There may be a slight slowdown in sales growth in the short term due to the lifting of restrictions. However, in our opinion, YETI can maintain a high pace for a long time since the potential in foreign markets is great, and the competitive positioning in the United States is strong. Over the past five years, YETI's revenue has grown by an average of 15.7% per year.

Since 2017, the gross margin has been growing by an average of 3 percentage points per year. However, the gross margin decreased by two percentage points at the end of the last reporting period due to higher inbound freight rates. This is a temporary headwind. We believe that as long as revenue grows, YETI will be able to increase or at least maintain gross margins, as brand recognition allows it to sell products at a significantly higher price than competitors and a significant premium to the cost of revenue. The operating margin is under pressure due to high selling, general and administrative expenses. SG&A is growing due to significant marketing costs in foreign markets and associated costs in building its infrastructure. As mentioned above, this is an investment that can bring significant dividends to the company in the future. YETI's net profit margin is higher than the industry averages (15.04% vs. 11%).

Brand recognition and reputation allow the company to sell its products at higher prices than competitors. Thanks to this, YETI is included in a narrow circle of companies that combine high net margin and asset turnover. According to the last reporting period results, the turnover reached 1.62x, which is comparable to the retail business indicator.

It is worth noting that the Inventory balance at the last reporting date was $266 million or 20% of TTM revenue. The increase in inventories is explained by the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the global supply chain, thereby reducing the risks associated with delivery times and the shortage of goods in warehouses. According to management's expectations, Inventory will amount to about $300 million by the end of 2021. Thus, turnover is likely to be under pressure in the short term. However, when the inventory balance returns to normal values (14% of TTM revenue), if Wall Street consensus on revenue is reached, asset turnover may reach 1.7x.

Thanks to high net margin and asset turnover, YETI generates an impressive 21.4% ROA and 61% return on equity. This is a fairly high indicator for the consumer discretionary sector.

However, YETI can become even more profitable. With an increase in asset turnover to 1.7x, with the current net margin, ROA will reach 25%, and ROE - 71%. In addition, we expect the net margin to grow as the company gains a foothold in foreign markets.

Valuation

In our DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenue to grow in line with the Wall Street consensus, which looks reasonable given the dynamics of recent years and the huge growth potential of international sales. We expect the operating margin to be under pressure in the coming years due to overseas expansion. Other relative indicators are predicted based on historical dynamics and the current trend. The terminal growth rate is 5%. Our assumptions are presented below:

Based on our assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

With the cost of equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 9.7%.

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 13.52x, our model projects a fair market value of $7.3 billion, or $83.5 per share. The company is trading at a 25% discount to our estimate of fair value.

Conclusion

YETI has significant potential for further growth, as the company's share of international sales is very low. Potentially, the company can more than double its revenue if it reaches the same market share in the EU as in the USA. In addition, there is potential for profitability growth. According to our assessment, YETI is trading at a discount to a fair price. We are bullish on the company.