Which CEF NAVs Have Bucked The Trend

This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Jan 18th.

Obviously, the biggest story so far this year is the move in rates, which is not unlike what we experienced to start 2021. The 10-yr yield in 2021 jumped from 0.91% to 1.44% by the end of February.

So far in 2022, we are seeing the same type of move. The 10-year yield has jumped from 1.49% to 1.87% (as of Jan 18). The additional 40 bps of yield doesn't seem like a whole lot, but in a world where interest rates are so low, that is a significant percentage increase in rates.

As we discussed in the January letter, we expect the rising rates issue to hit closed-end funds (CEFs) discounts as retail investors tend to run scared from higher rates. Discounts were already tight coming into this environment and it has been surprising that investors have kept discounts so tight knowing that the Fed was on the prowl to start acting.

When discounts are extremely wide and there is a prospect of rising rates, things are different as there is a margin of safety built into the current prices. But to enter a rising rates environment and see discounts tight, you then are facing a significant amount of downside risk.

NAVs Are The Key

The NAVs are the key here to watch. If you are seeing rising rates that are hurting discounts and NAVs, you tend to see prices fall faster. That is because investors get worried about falling NAVs and then sell, exacerbating the decline. NAVs tend to fall in environments where interest rates rise because of duration [that is, a bond's sensitivity to changes in interest rates].

Funds that experience stable or rising NAVs in this kind of environment are thus exhibiting negative duration. Now, just because an NAV is up when rates are up doesn't necessarily mean that the portfolio is positioned with negative duration. They could have had underlying positions appreciate in value more than the negative effect from higher interest rates.

But it is very difficult to know as an outside investor, exactly what the catalyst is for the higher NAV. Generally speaking, however, if the NAV is up when rates are up materially, it is highly likely that the portfolio is positioned so that they benefit if rates increase.

Here are the 36 funds with flat to higher NAVs so far this year:

Some comments:

Obviously, floating rate and some high yield funds dominate the list of CEFs with higher NAVs.

Apollo CEFs AIF and AFT are near the top of the list with 0.7% and 1.0% NAV increases, respectively. AIF is in our Core Portfolio and we recently added to it on the wider discount.

Other floating rate funds like BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA), First Trust Sr FR Inc Fund II (FCT), EV Senior Floating-Rate (EFR), and EV Floating-Rate 2022 Target (EFL) are on near the top of the list.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) managed to produce a 0.5% NAV gain so far this year thanks to about two-thirds of the portfolio being in floating rate.

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Inc Term (XFLT) remains a higher risk but good positioned fund for this environment. I've wanted to get into this fund near par but Mr. Market just hasn't given me the opportunity.

Some other funds that we follow are also on the list, including the Blackstone trio of floating rate funds BGX, BGB and BSL, Barings Global Short Duration (BGH), and KKR Income Opps (KIO).

The Nuveen floaters (JSD)(JRO)(JFR)(NSL) have positive returns for the year so far but trail others in the sector. However, last year, these NAVs were near the top of the category.

Here are the floating rate (senior loan) category returns for the last year:

The funds with the greater risk are near the top - XFLT, ARDC, RSF - and those with less risk near the bottom (Eaton Vance funds). However, in a risk-off environment, I would eventually think that those will reverse.

Some Funds To Consider

I would caveat this section with a few points. The first is that the whole sector is trading fairly rich. Clearly, investors are thinking the same thing: in an environment of rising rates, I would like to be in floating rate funds. The second thing to ponder is just how much rates could possibly climb. I think we are already seeing the market react negatively to higher rates and could be soon reversing course to a structure where higher rates equal lower market and lower rates equal higher market.

PGIM recently had a call saying that if the 10-year hits 2.0%, it would be a substantial buy. In other words, they would be a buyer of long-term treasuries at those levels. They would also like to own longer-duration credit like investment grade bonds.

It is typical that when we start discussing about rising rates, that tends to be very close to the peak and then start moving lower again. We could be nearing that point which could make the case that buying longer-duration bonds - those most sensitive to rising rates - are a better bet here.

Muni CEF discounts have widened dramatically in the last week as investors flee that space fearing higher rates. Honestly, that could be a better place to put 'speculative' capital for those that tend to be more tactical.

For those that are more buy-and-hold, I would continue to use a barbell approach where about 30-50% of your portfolio is in rate-sensitive areas (preferreds, munis, taxable munis, investment grade, real estate debt) and the other half to 70% is in credit-sensitive areas (high yield, floating rate, multisector, etc.).

For those that need some of the above because they believe rates will continue higher, I would focus on the following funds:

(3) Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

This fund has a low yield and recently cut the distribution to $0.066 from $0.072. That was a surprising cut to me and suggests that they had a lot of higher rate loans roll off at the end of the year. The discount is on the wider side for the category at -5.6%.

(2) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC)

Slightly different from the rest of the category as it contains a chunk in CLO debt (which is 100% of ECC, EIC, and XFLT among others). This is a cross-asset CEF, meaning it can allocate between high yield and loans, to whichever it deems a better opportunity at the moment. The fund yields a more compelling 7.3% and the discount is marginal at -3.8%.

(1) Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)

This is still my favorite in the space even though CEFConnect classifies it as High Yield. As of the end of November, 71% of the portfolio was in loans. The one thing to realize is this fund just trimmed the distribution by 5%. Again, like the Blackstone funds, it is highly probable that a lot of higher rate loans are rolling off. Still at a 6.5% yield in a world where the high yield master index yields just 4.6%, it is not a bad deal. The discount was much wider a week ago when I was pounding the table about it, but even at a near -5% discount this is still a good deal.

Concluding Thoughts

Remember, Mr. Market will cause the most pain to the most amount of people. Just as I see so many people running for the exits on duration (interest rate sensitive sectors) and running for floating rate, that tells me to do the opposite. The contrarian in me is itching to go heavy into taxable munis, long-duration corporates, and preferreds.

Still, for most buy-and-hold/rent investors, I wouldn't make an all-out bet on interest rates. Instead, just barbell it with one-third to one-half of your income assets in duration sensitive sectors and one-half to two-thirds in credit sensitive less interest rate sensitive areas.