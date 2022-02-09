vaeenma/iStock via Getty Images

Many important things occurred since July when I wrote my first article about Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF). First of all, the company turned even more green. Back in July, the carbon streaming business was only an innocent curiosity in Star's portfolio. But in October, Star Royalties established a new fully-owned subsidiary named Green Star Royalties. Star Royalties declared its intention to have a portfolio 80%-focused on precious metals and 20%-focused on green opportunities in the form of carbon credits and "battery" metals. Green Star was established to go for the green investment opportunities more aggressively. And as the recent acquisitions show, Star Royalties means the business seriously.

Star Royalties

The Green Business

On December 13, Star Royalties announced that Green Star together with Bluesource LLC, the leading North American carbon offset developer, initiated a pilot program to incentivize regenerative agriculture practices on 320,000 acres of farmland. This program should help to improve soil health and soil's carbon sequestration capacity and generate more than 500,000 carbon offset credits per year, starting in 2023. Star will fund the program with up to $5 million, and as a result, it expects annual revenues equivalent to approximately 100,000 carbon offset credits.

But the Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program has a much higher potential than only 100,000 carbon credits per year. The pilot program is focused only on 320,000 acres of farmland. However, as Star Royalties claims, the future potential is over 1 billion acres. When I asked Star Royalties' management team (Mr. Bures, the Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Pernin, the Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maclean, the Chief Investment Officer) whether Green Star will participate also in the "future potential", the answer was very encouraging (you can find the full interview in the Royalty & Streaming Corner - here):

There is immense potential for Green Star Royalties in regenerative agriculture carbon credits – recall that we spent the majority of last year pioneering the structure with Bluesource to be able to easily scale up from the foundation of our pilot program. The pilot program is precisely that, a program to establish the framework for millions of acres of prospective farmland. As part of this transaction, we secured a Right of First Offer with Bluesource for future regenerative agriculture investments. Perhaps your readers would prefer a gold analogy – consider Bluesource as the Barrick of carbon offset development. As Barrick finances new mine development in North America, they would have to offer us the financing opportunity first. We are currently evaluating larger opportunities in this space, and look forward to growing this part of our green portfolio.

On January 14, Green Star acquired an additional 27% gross revenue royalty on Elizabeth Metis Settlement's share from the creation and sale of carbon offset credits from forested lands located in Elizabeth Metis Settlement. Green Star paid C$600,000 for this additional acquisition that increase its Elizabeth Metis Settlement royalty to 40.5%. Green Star expects that this royalty will be generating revenues equivalent to approximately 9,000 carbon offset credits, starting in 2023. The life of the royalty will be limited to 10 years following the first revenues, or until 225,000 carbon credits are delivered.

And on January 27, Green Star paid C$300,000 to acquire a 2.5% gross revenue royalty on MOBISMART Mobile Off-Grid Power & Storage Inc. The royalty applies to all of MOBISMART's current and future gross revenues and any potential business divestment revenues. It has a term of 15 years, but MOBISMART has an option to repurchase it for C$10 million.

Star Royalties

Star Royalties expects the carbon credit business to start generating some cash flows as soon as in 2023. But things should really get going in 2024 when nearly 100,000 carbon credits should be generated. This should mean pretty robust cash flows. The management team of Star Royalties believes that the current carbon credit prices have the potential to grow further:

For our world to achieve the Paris Agreement targets of maintaining temperatures below 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, we will need to see carbon credit prices between $100-150/tonne to financially incentivize necessary government and corporate carbon-neutral strategies. Hence, the bullish environment we find ourselves in.

The Precious Metals Business

Also, the precious metals business segment experienced some developments over the recent months. In September, Star Royalties acquired a 2% NSR royalty on Gold Mountain Mining's (OTCQB:GMTNF) Elk gold mine for $10.63 million. According to the PEA, Elk should have an 11-year mine life. Over the first 3 years, the production should average 19,000 toz gold per year. But it should average 65,000 toz gold in years 4-11, moreover, if positive exploration results keep on coming, there is potential for further expansion. Right now, the measured and indicated resources contain 806,000 toz of gold equivalent, and inferred resources contain 262,000 toz of gold equivalent. Only last week, Star Royalties announced that Gold Mountain made the first shipments of ore from Elk to New Gold's (NGD) New Afton mill.

Star Royalties

The precious metals business segment is already generating cash flows. But in 2022, also the Copperstone stream and the Elk royalty should start contributing, and Star Royalties should receive nearly 2,000 toz of gold equivalent. This volume should increase to nearly 5,000 toz in 2023. If the current metals prices prevail, Star's revenues should be around $9 million.

Although the recent deals and also the latest corporate presentation indicate that Star Royalties is going to be more focused on the green deals, when I asked, whether this is really the case, the response was as follows:

Not necessarily. We wanted to highlight that our green business has a defined path to becoming meaningful for us in the near-term, especially as we progress discussions with strategic capital partners to accelerate Green Star Royalties. That said, there are many opportunities to deploy capital in the precious metals sector that we cannot disclose in a corporate presentation, but we expect to meaningfully expand our precious metals portfolio every year.

However, when asked where they see more potential, the management admitted that in the carbon business:

One can debate whether carbon credits or gold have the most pricing upside but we are comfortable that both sectors are in long-term bull markets. In terms of executing new transactions, likely carbon credits win – this is a novel business with immense scalability. For instance, there are one billion acres of farmland in the US alone and our pilot program is only 320,000 acres. Less than 5% of US farmland is currently practicing regenerative agriculture that has the potential to accelerate carbon sequestration.

Conclusion

Star Royalties' share price has been declining since late December. However, it found support in the $0.4 area and is slowly heading higher now. The RSI remains below 50, and the share price has outgrown the 10-day moving average. The next several days should show whether it manages to break the bearish trend line. In this case, the shares should continue higher, with the next resistance in the $0.55 area.

TradingView

Star Royalties is a precious metals royalty & streaming company that discovered new investment opportunities in the carbon credit streaming business. This provides not only potentially attractive returns and portfolio diversification, but it makes Star Royalties more attractive in the eyes of the growing group of environmentally-aware investors. Moreover, the company offers significant upside potential at its current valuation.

The market capitalization of Star Royalties is only $32 million. But the precious metals portfolio should generate around $9 million in 2023 and $10 million in 2024. The carbon credits from EMS and LFSN forest should be sold on the Canadian compliance markets where the price is fixed at C$65/t ($51) for 2023 and should increase to C$170/t ($133) by 2030. It should mean revenues of around $0.5 million. The carbon credits generated by Regen-Ag should be sold on the U.S. markets, where it trades around $20/t. At this price, it would mean revenues of approximately $1.6 million. It means that the total revenues should be around $12 million in 2024. Right now, the lowest price-to-revenues ratio out of 20 precious metals royalty & streaming companies has been Royal Gold (RGLD). It stands at 9.67. Attributing this ratio to Star Royalties, its market capitalization should increase to nearly $116 million by 2024. It means a share price of approximately $1.6 at the current share count.

If there are no delays, mining and carbon sequestration projects operate as projected, and the precious metals and carbon credit prices remain at least at their current levels, Star Royalties offers a good probability to record triple-digit gains over the next 2-3 years.