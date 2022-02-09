RelaxFoto.de/E+ via Getty Images

The inflammatory mediator peroxynitrite, when generated in excess, may damage cells by oxidizing and nitrating cellular components. Defense against this reactive species may be at the level of prevention of the formation of peroxynitrite, at the level of interception, or at the level of repair of damage caused by peroxynitrite (source of quote).

This simple quote may explain why most treatments for Alzheimer’s disease produce either temporary improvements in cognition or only minimally slow down the progression of the disease. As almost all the drugs or drug candidates for Alzheimer’s disease just slow down the production of peroxynitrite. Only a handful of treatments also scavenge peroxynitrite and partially reverse the damage it causes to the brain via oxidation and nitration. This damage includes the loss of neurotransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memory, sleep, mood, social recognition, and alertness, mitochondrial dysfunction, tissue damage, DNA damage, impaired neurotransmissions, reductions in cellular energy, depletion of the antioxidant glutathione, a sharp reduction in the regeneration of neurons, synapases, and axons, reduced blood flow in the brain, and the death of neurons.

The drug candidates and natural products that inhibit the formation of peroxynitrite, scavenge peroxynitrite, and partially reverses the damage that it does to the brain include Anavex's (NASDAQ:AVXL) Anavex 2-73/blarcamesine (a tetrahdydrofuran derivative), Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Trappsol Cyclo (a polysaccharide), Green Valley's GV-971 (an oligosaccharide derived from brown algae), Korean/red ginseng (containing polysaccharides, saponins, and polyphenols), and aromatherapy especially with essential oils high in eugenol such as rosemary and bay laurel. Of these, the ones with the most long-term data are Anavex 2-73 (at 148 weeks) and Korean red ginseng (at two years).

As a sigma-1 receptor agonist, Anavex 2-73 inhibits intracellular calcium release (Aricept/donepezil is also a sigma-1 receptor agonist and Cassava Sciences (SAVA) simufilam may be a sigma-1 receptor agonist). Inhibition of intracellular calcium release reduces the breakdown of acetylcholine by acetylcholinesterases and reduces the production of misfolded amyloid proteins (which to a slight extent limits further oxidative stress) and the hyperphosphorylation of tau (and thus lessens the impairment of neurotransmissions).

Inhibiting intracellular calcium release also inhibits the formation of peroxynitrite (ONOO-) (chart) and by doing so inhibits the nitration of tau proteins and neuroinflammation. All of the above only leads to some temporary improvements in cognition followed by a very modest slowing down in cognitive loss in Alzheimer’s disease.

What makes Anavex 2-73 different from donepezil and what likely makes it different from simufilam is that it not only slows down the production of peroxynitrite, it also scavenges peroxynitrite and partially reverses the damage that it does to the brain. The furan portion of Anavex 2-73 and one of its metabolites - di-ketones - donate hydrogen atoms and electrons which results in the scavenging of peroxynitrite and the restoration of some function to critical receptors, enzymes, and transport systems in the brain, including those responsible for maintaining sufficient levels of neurotransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memory, sleep, mood, social recognition, and alertness. Checking and partially reversing oxidation also helps to restore mitochondrial function and limits neuronal cell death. The scavenging of peroxynitrite produces water which contributes to the de-nitration/disaggregation of tau proteins which improves neurotransmissions. The de-nitration of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase contributes to the regeneration of neurons, synapses, and axons and better blood flow in the brain.

In the light of all these processes, the stated mechanisms of Anavex 2-73 makes complete sense:

Anavex 2-73 is a small molecule that activates the sigma-1 receptor, which is known to modulate cellular processes relevant to neurodegeneration. Specifically, Anavex 2-73 is thought to help restore cellular balance by targeting protein misfolding (when proteins fail to fold correctly into a normal configuration, they do not work as intended), oxidative stress (which damages cells due to oxygen molecules with free radicals, or unpaired electrons), mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, and cellular stress (source of quote).

Anavex 2-73 largely stabilized cognition and activities of daily living in a small number of Alzheimer’s patients for 148 weeks. These results are considerably better than the current standard of care (Aricept/donepezil, Aricept/donepezil and/or Namenda/memantine). Results from a phase 2b/3 clinical trial should be available later this year or early next year.

There may be many drugs that either lead to temporary improvements in cognition or more commonly slightly slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease for a while, but if my analysis is correct, then Anavex 2-73 is one of the few drug candidates likely to stabilize Alzheimer’s disease over a long period of time. Alzheimer’s disease has been a graveyard for drug development not so much because the disease is intractable but because the not quite right approach has been taken to treating it. Whether the approach I suggest is the right one remains to be seen, but the accumulating evidence in support of it should be carefully taken under consideration. Whether combining antioxidant treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are more effective than standalone treatments remains to be seen. Also, it remains to be seen whether results from small long-term open-label clinical trials can be replicated in double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trials. But there is substantial reason for caregivers and investors to be optimistic about further good results for Anavex 2-73.

