Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) CEO Matt Comyn on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 8, 2022 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Comyn – Chief Executive Officer

Alan Doherty – Chief Financial Officer

Melanie Kirk – Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Richard Wiles – Morgan Stanley

Andrew Triggs – JP Morgan

Brian Johnson – Jefferies LLC

Jonathan Mott – Barrenjoey

Victor German – Macquarie

Jarrod Martin – Credit Suisse

Brendan Sproules – Citi

Melanie Kirk

Hello, and welcome to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Results briefing for the half year ended, Q1 December 2021. I'm Melanie Kirk and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us for this virtual briefing. We are coming to you from Sydney, that is currently subject to COVID-19 health restrictions. We are complying with the New South Wales safety requirements, as well as our own strict safety standards. For this briefing, we will have presentations from our CEO, Matt Comyn, with an update on the business and an overview of the results. Our CFO Alan Docherty, will provide the details of the financial results and then Matt will provide an outlook and summary. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions. I'll now hand over to Matt. Thank you, Matt.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much, Mel. And good morning, everyone. It's great to be joining you today and while we're again meeting virtually, there are many signs that we can be much more optimistic about 2022. We've continued to support our customers and communities over the past six months, and will continue to do so as the economy recovers. Overall, the bank has delivered strong financial performance despite the low rate environment. Our continued customer focus and disciplined operational execution is reflected in very strong volume growth for the half. We've continued to strengthen our balance sheet and out today announcing a $3 billion dividend of a $1.75 per share plus a $2 billion on-market buyback adding to the $12 billion return to shareholders in the past 12 months.

We've also been focused on our strategic agenda, building further differentiation with a strong pipeline of new products and services. Now, turning to our results. Statutory net profit was $4.7 billion. Cash profit was also $4.7 billion, up 23% due to above system growth, lower collective provisions from an improvement in the economic outlook and a reduction in remediation expenses. Operating performance was $6.6 billion, up 4%. Fiscal operating performance and our strong capital position has allowed the Board to declare $1.75 dividend for the 1/2 fully franked with the dividend reinvestment plan to be fully neutralized. Now, looking at the results in some more detail, operating income was 2% up for the half, with strong core volume growth continuing to offset lower rates, which has impacted the net interest margin.

Operating expenses were flat with lower remediation costs, offsetting increases relating to volume growth, and increased investment spend. Line and payment expenses were significantly lower on the prior corresponding period driven by lower collective provisions reflecting an improvement in economic conditions and sound portfolio credit quality. This combination of 4% growth in operating performance and lower loan and payment expenses resulted in cash profit up 23% on the same period last year. Over the past 3 years, we've been prepared to invest to strengthen our franchise to deliver strong operational execution and strong above system volume growth.

One measure of that franchise strength has been the growth in transaction banking relationships and balances. We've seen transaction balances across Australia and New Zealand businesses grow 70% from $199 billion to $317 billion over the past three years. And in the past six months, we have delivered the strongest volume growth ever in aggregate across our core product areas. Transaction balances are up 22% year-on-year, with more than 197,000 new business transaction accounts opened in the past twelve months, bringing the total to 1 million business accounts.

Business lending was up 12.5%, growing at 1.7 times system over the past twelve months, with margin stable in the half, and up over the past twelve months. Home lending’s new fundings were up to 45% to a record first half of $94 billion with 58% originated through our proprietary channels. CBA now accounts for 35% of proprietary originated home loans in Australia. This strong growth has been achieved despite a very competitive home loan market. We've taken a range of actions on both sides of the balance sheet over the past three years to manage margins in this historically low interest rate environment. And despite continued action, margins in the half were impacted by increases in the swap price and switching to lower margin fixed rate loans. Alan will step you through our margin outcomes and outlook in more detail shortly.

Volume growth continues to be delivered through customer focus and disciplined execution. Our business and institutional franchises have retained their number one Net Promoter Score positions. And despite our consumer NPS being at the highest level since trekking began in July 2015, we're very focused on increasing our absolute NPS score and regaining the Number 1 position. Our mobile banking app still leads the market, and we continue to see it as enabling us to move beyond customer service to redefining and extending the relationship we have with our customers. Digitization and technology help to drive strong operational performance in both home and business lending. 65% of online applications are auto-decisioned the same day and 80% of referred applications are also decisioned the same day. In business lending, we are now executing 90% of documents digitally leading to faster funding, while focusing on simplifying processes, have seen a nearly 33% percent reduction in annual review times.

And the highlight of the result is our continued capital and balance sheet strength, our disciplined and balanced approach to capital optimizes growth, reinvestment, shareholder returns, and flexibility. Consistent balance sheet discipline has allowed us to return excess capital to our shareholders and lower our share count while remaining strongly capitalized and provisioned. Our balance sheet remains strong with 73% deposit funding. We've seen troublesome and impaired assets reduce by $680 million in the half. We're well provisioned with total provisions of $5.9 billion substantially higher than our central economic scenario. And following the successful completion of our $6 billion off-market share buyback, have Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio is 11.9%, which is 18.4% on an internationally comparable basis.

Our strong capital position with a surplus of currently almost $6 billion continues to create flexibility to support our customers and manage ongoing uncertainty. It also allows us to return a portion of that excess to our shareholders, for an on-market buyback of up to $2 billion, commencing after we complete the dividend reinvestment neutralization. Following completion of this buyback, we'll have a surplus of almost $4 billion and its strong residual capital surplus provides us with flexibility to consider further capital management initiatives. Last year, we refreshed our strategy to set a more ambitious agenda to build tomorrow's bank today for our customers. We remain focused on four strategic priorities. Leadership in Australia's economic recovery and transition, 2. Re-imagined products and services, 3. Global best digital experiences and technology, and 4. Simpler, better foundations. I'll spend a few moments sharing our progress on each of these.

Throughout the half we've continued to support both households and small businesses. The most significant initiative over the past couple of years has been the deferral of a 163,000 home loans, and over 80,000 business loans for our customers, which we've been managing very well. The vast majority of customers use the deferral period to get ahead on their loans, and as a result, we've seen a low level of arrears.

Our customer engagement engine has been critical in helping prompt customers into and out of these is the deferral period to get ahead on their lines, and as a result, we've seen a low level of a risk. Our customer engagement engine has been critical in helping prompt customers into and out of these deferred uses on the recently launched For You section of the app, where customers can access deals and offers. This is fundamental to the strength of the franchise, and being the primary holder of transaction balances and lending relationships for our customers. Our full strategic priority is simpler, better foundations reflecting our focus on creating a simpler, better bank with my further progress simplifying the business with the completion of the sale of 55% of Colonial First State to KKI. During the half, we also completed our remedial action plan to improve governance, culture, and accountability across the organization.

While the program of work is now complete, we also know there is still more work for us to do, and we're very focused on both sustaining this progress and continuously improving and strengthening the changes that we have made. We continue our long-term focus on disciplined and balanced capital management that optimizes growth, reinvestment, shareholder returns, and flexibility. Of course, our people, essential to everything we do, and their positivity and pride in the organization, is reflected in strong ongoing employee engagement at 80%. I will now hand to Alan to take you through the results in a bit more detail.

Alan Docherty

Thank you, Matt. And good morning to everyone who has dialed in. I'll provide some more detail on the financial results and also take the opportunity to provide further color on our outlook for net interest margin, as well as our considerations around the dividend and capital management. To summarize, the financial results reflect how we are navigating the low rate environment, and our consistent disciplined operational execution. You can again see the results of the good work of our people, reflected in market share gains across all core products, improved revenue momentum, and growth, and pre-provisional operating profits.

This has provided us with the platform to reinvest in and strengthen our franchise, increased our interim dividend and also continue to gradually return excess capital to our shareholders. The financial performance in this last six month period has been pleasing. And we believe our strategy represents the optimal long-term approach to build on our existing competitive advantages. However, we do need to remain mindful of near-term profitability headwinds. In particular, net interest margins have reduced over the last six months. And the outlook for margins will remain pressured until we see a rising cash rate environment.

This is a key dynamic as we look ahead, and I will spend some time on this topic a little later in the presentation. Now onto the detail. Statutory profits from continuing operations were $4.7 billion for the six month period. Non-cash items within continuing operations were relatively minor this period and so continuing cash profits were also $4.7 billion. And as Matt has mentioned, that cash profit is up 23% on the same half last year with operating income growth of 2%, operating expenses down slightly, good growth and pre-provision profits of approximately 4%, and a loan impairment benefit during the period, which drives the remainder of that large positive variance and cash profit.

Looking firstly at operating income. Both net interest income and other banking income increased over the prior comparative half, due to another strong period of volume-driven growth and home loans, business lending, and deposit revenues in both Australia and New Zealand. Other banking income also benefited from the non-recurrence of aircraft impairments and the prior comparative half and higher profits from our minority investments. Insurance income failed this period due to the impact of storm-related weather events on October last year. Revenue growth was moderated by a decline in net interest margins over the period, and it's worthwhile going on in more detail on the next few slides on firstly, the key margin movements that we've seen over the last six months, secondly, zooming out and looking at how margins have performed over the last three years, and finally walk through what we might expect as we look to the future.

Over the most recent six months, underlying margins decreased nine basis points. The diluted effect of higher liquids drove a further eight basis point reduction in headline margin. Though, as you know, that has little to no impact on net interest income. On the left hand of the chart, fixed home loan pricing changes contributed two basis points of margin decline with long-term swap rates rising faster than fixed rate repricing during the last six months. A further four basis points of margin decline was due to customers switching from variable to fixed rate home loans during another period of historically low rates. Three basis points of the underlying margin decline was driven by continued competitive pressure for standard variable rate home loans.

Deposit repricing and mix delivered three basis points of benefit and the impact of lower tractor rates on deposit and equity hedges were the main components of the residual three points of decline. Now, before I provide some forward-looking considerations on margin, I think it will be useful, provide some broader context around the various moving parts over the last three years. During a period of unusually low rates, the most significant driver of margin reduction over the three-year period, has been the impact of falling cash rates on our portfolio of low rate deposits. To limit the earnings volatility through our rate cycle, we hedged some of those deposits through a replicating portfolio. And you can see in the first two bars on the left, that the 140 basis points in cash rate cuts led to a net 15 basis point reduction in our net interest margin.

To put that into context 15 basis points of margin is the equivalent of a reduction in net interest income of $1.4 billion per year. The next item is the group's equity hedge. As three-year swap rates fell, this led to an 8 basis point reduction in margin. If you look at fixed rate home loans, the biggest margin impact has been the 12 basis point mix change caused by customer switching as fixed rate pricing fell below variable rate for an extended period of time. A competitive environment for standard variable rate home loans has driven a 13 basis point reduction so a consistent trend of 3 or 4 points of margin contraction per year for each of the last three years. Against these margin headwinds, we've seen the partially offset in benefits of both lower wholesale funding costs and also significant management repricing actions on both sides of the balance sheet.

Now as you know, all of this account in a three-year period of both falling overnight cash rates and falling long term swap rates. If we now look ahead to the remainder of this financial year and beyond, long term swap rates have risen significantly. Under this broad agreement on the likelihood of RBA cash rate rises, though with differences of opinion on the expected timing. That has implications for the trajectory of rate and trace margins. The first and most obvious point to make, is that until there is a rise in cash rates, our margins will remain under pressure. And that's highly likely to be the situation in the second half of the current financial year. Looking at each of the key drivers on this slide, the first two drivers that are expected to be broadly neutral in the second half, this is because our portfolio of low rate deposits has already borne the full impact of falling cash rates and earnings on the equity hedge takes some time to reflect the benefit of the higher level of the three year swap rate.

On fixed rate home lending. We still expect to see a few more months of margin pressure from both pricing and mix effects. On fixed rate pricing. Despite leading the market with five separate rate increases since October, this has only partly offset the margin pressure from rising long term swap rates. As a result, new business margins on fixed rate home loans are lower now than they were, in the first quarter of this financial year. On fixed rate mix, we experienced very strong December quarter of new business volumes. And we also have the usual funding lag for pre-Christmas applications that settle over the next few months.

Taking these two factors together, we expect the portfolio mix of lower margin fixed rate home loans to peak during the second half of this financial year. On standard variable rate home loans. That will surprise no one that we would expect to see continued price competition. And all the other key margin drivers we expect to be broadly neutral or offsetting over the course of the next six months. If we look farther ahead and consider what might change in a rising cash rate environment, there are a few important points to note. Firstly, the low rate deposit balances that experienced such a large headwind from falling cash rates, would be expected to generate a strong tailwind as rates rise.

We have approximately $170 billion of low rate deposit balances that are insensitive to rising rates. And we would expect this portfolio to deliver 4 basis points of margin benefit over time for every 25 basis point increase in the cash rate. On the equity hedge. A three year swap rates remain at current levels, then we would expect to see a gradual benefit to our margins as the tractor rate increases. On the fixed home loan portfolio mix. As rates normalize, we would expect to see a reversal of the situation of the last three years and a decreasing proportion of fixed rate home loans after reaching a peak in the coming months.

Lastly, you would naturally expect a rising rate environment to result in higher wholesale funding costs? Now that's a little more detail on the margin outlook than we usually provide. But given the number of moving parts and the historically unique inflection point that we have reached on interest rates. I hope that provides some useful transparency around how we're thinking about it. Turning now to operating expenses, they we're done slightly on the comparative period, pleasingly, remediation costs decreased $149 million, excluding that underlying costs were up 2.7%. Investment spend was slightly higher, up $24 million or 0.5% as we continue to invest in the long-term health of the franchise.

As you can see, volume-related costs increased 1.4% over the same half last year, reflecting continued strength and new origination flows in both the retail and business bank. And lastly, our ongoing business simplification initiatives resulted in incremental productivity savings of $92 million, which helped offset other inflationary cost increases. Turning to our balance sheet settings, and looking firstly at credit risk. Loan impairments was again a benefit to P&L in the current half, with another benign period for both consumer to arrears, and another significant reduction in corporate troublesome exposures during the half.

These strong portfolio trends, along with an improved macroeconomic outlook, have resulted in a further reduction to our loan loss provisions, with collective provisions down $250 million to $5 billion. As you can see on the right-hand side of the slide, while expected credit losses under a central economic scenario have significantly reduced over the past 12 months, we've continued to exercise caution around the level of provisioning and retain significant provisioning coverage. Vessels and recognition of the continuing on-sale fee from both the pandemic and also forward-looking adjustments for the potential impact of higher inflation and interest rates on our customers and the economy. Our balance sheet funding settings remain very strong with a customer deposit ratio remaining at 73% continued low levels of short-term wholesale funding. And we continue to conservatively manage our liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio, as we manage the withdrawal of the committed liquidity facility over the course of the next twelve months.

On capital, we've delivered a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.8%, which is down 130 basis points over the last six months, due to the successful completion of a $6 billion off-market buyback in October. Capital generation was flat over the six month period with a benefit of the Colonial First State investment and higher retained profits offset by increases in risk-weighted assets. The increase in credit risk-weighted assets was a function of continued strong volume growth in home and business lending and strengthening portfolio credit quality. Interest rate risk in the banking book also increased significantly over the half due to the sharp increase in swap rates that occurred in the final calendar quarter of 2021.

The Board continues to take a disciplined and balanced approach to the consideration of capital management activities. We will continue to reinvest between 20% and 30% of our cash profits into the retained earnings that support our long-term growth. We continue to invest in innovative products, services, and partnerships, in support of our strategy. We will aim to continue to pay strong and sustainable dividends, and to return excess capital in a manner which lowers our share count, and supports shareholders long-term return on equity, and dividend per share outcomes And finally, we will continue to hold strong levels of capital above APRA's requirements, in order to remain resilient to potential future stress events.

The interim dividend of $1.75 represents a 25 increase on the equivalent period last year and a normalized payout ratio of 70% in line with our longstanding dividend policy. Given our very strong capital position, the Board have also decided to again neutralize the DRP in respect to the interim dividend. Our capital surplus is currently almost $6 billion above the unquestionably strong benchmark. We are well placed to continue to support our customers and manage ongoing uncertainties while also returning a portion of that excess to our shareholders via a $2 billion on-market buyback of shares. This would see us with a residual pro forma capital surplus of approximately $4 billion, providing the Board with the flexibility to consider further capital management initiatives. I will now hand back to Matt, who will take you through the outlook and the closing summary. Thank you.

Matt Comyn

Thanks very much, Alan. Despite some challenges from the pandemic, the straining economy is looking strong against a number of metrics. In December 2021, we saw the unemployment rate drop to 4.2%, the lowest in 13 years with underemployment at historic lows, and the participation rate looking very strong. Australians have households that have now accumulated $240 billion of additional savings and income growth has remained robust. The impact of Omicron on the economy and spending has been more modest than expected, we're spending, slowing only marginally. Non-mining investment is strong, confidence has held up reasonably well, and both exports and infrastructure investment are providing good support.

We expect this strong economic momentum to carry through to at least the end of 2023, and I'm feeling very positive about the outlook for the Australian economy over this period. We've seen house prices growth slowing, and expect only modest increases this year before the peak is reached and prices start to settle. Globally we see growth moderating this year after the sharp recovery in 2021. A big dramatic for the year is likely to be rising inflation, and tightening monetary policy by some of the world's major central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve. Inflation is well above target in the U.S., U.K., New Zealand and Canada. And each of these Central Banks have started tightening monetary policy.

However, the inflation rates does not appear as extreme in Australia. That our economists do expect underlying inflation in Australia to average 3% to 3.5% in 2022, which is above the top end of the RBA's target range. As a result of the inflation outlook in the improving live in markets, the RBA will tomorrow conclude its bond purchase program. Our economics team expect the first interest rate increase from the RBA in August this year, followed by a gradual and modest tightening cycle. Despite this, we see strong underlying momentum in Australia and an update on the outlook through to the end of 2023. In summary, we've delivered a strong result in a low rate environment. Our continued customer focus in disciplined operational execution is reflected in our volume growth for the half.

We've continued to strengthen our balance sheet, enabling us to pay a $3 billion dividend to shareholders this half and plan to commence an on-market buyback of up to a further $2 billion. Now looking ahead, we'll continue to focus on our operational and strategic execution, and we believe that our balance sheet is extremely well-positioned for anticipating a change in the interest rate cycle. We'll continue to invest to differentiate our product offering to our retail and business customers, and extend our digital leadership, as well as continuing to support our customers as the economy continues to rebound. I will now hand over to Mel to go through the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Matt. For this briefing, we will be taking questions from analyst investors. We'll announce the question and then your phone line will open. Please state your name and the organization that you represent and to allow as many as possible to ask questions, please limit your questions to no more than two questions. The first call comes from Richard Wiles.

Richard Wiles

Good morning, Matt. Good morning, Alan. I've got a couple of questions relating to Slide 25 on the future margin considerations. Thanks for the detail. On the second half margin, you're clearly saying the margin will be down. Do you think the lending headwinds will ease even though that downward pressure will continue? And then on the medium-term, why is the impact of price competition on SVR home loans not negative. Have you just left that blank cause you're not allowed to talk about future pricing?

Matt Comyn

Why don't I -- firstly, morning, Richard. Why don't I start and then, Alan, you take it from there. Look, as you said, Richard, what we've tried to do is provide as much information and disclosure as possible to try and helped them -- help our investors and analysts understand what's going on. There's a number of different dynamics. As we pointed out, as you can see in the first half, some of which of those are going to continue. I mean, I think particularly what we saw and we called out was high switching to low margin fixed rate home loans. And we saw that at about 47% of flow over the half, but the portfolio is now at 38%.

Clearly, we expected that to moderate, but moderate gradually over the period of the next six months probably towards an average of 30 or so percent of fixed rate flows in the second half so there will be some, I guess continuation of that. And then look specifically, and Alan, you should talked to this, it's probably -- we didn't specifically excluded for any other reason then, often in a rising rate environment, we anticipate there might be stronger competition in liabilities. We think we've got a very good deposit gathering franchise. As you would have say, over a long period of time, often as competition intensifies, months out of the balance sheet, perhaps it eases or moderates on the other side.

We could easily also trying to extend some sort of continuation. But as you said, this challenges in the second half, we will continue to do everything we can as we tried to do so over the last three years to moderate that impact. And then clearly as Alan sort of step through There's a number of positives over the medium-term.

Alan Docherty

Maybe just to add briefly to that. One of the things we wanted to make sure we got across was that there was very strong volumes [Indiscernible] in that December quarter in particular. And so in terms of that mix effect on the home loan portfolio and the switching that we've seen in that period, we expect that to have a full six month effect to that in the second half of the financial year. So I thought that was an important dynamic to, in particular, call out. And on the right-hand side of that page, there's really certain things we expect to change. In many respects, we're in a competitive environment. I don't expect that to change, so that's another consideration.

Matt Comyn

So the standard variable rate should still be red in the medium-term, it's been red for years. You're not suggesting that suddenly as the interest rate environment changes, that inflection point you talked about, you're not suggesting that suddenly front book versus back book competition disappears?

Richard Wiles

No. Yeah, it’s hard to say that reverse continue to need expected to remain competitive.

Alan Docherty

Terms like it should've been red too.

Richard Wiles

Perhaps. Thank you.

Matt Comyn

Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Richard. And the next question comes from Andrew Triggs.

Andrew Triggs

Thank you, Mel. Morning, Matt and Alan. First question to follow-up on Richard's question on that same slide there. The upper line at the bottom for the second-half '22 probably neutral and offsetting, can we read that -- we can read that one of two ways, either that the funding cost tailwinds are negligible, or is this still a liquidity drag, which is offsetting those funding cost benefit still coming through. And also on that, the medium-term considerations, you call that the benefit on the transaction account portfolios from rising rates. Since there's no benefit to be had there from the benefit from free ones.

Alan Docherty

Thanks, Andrew. So on the first point on the other broadly neutral offsetting. There's a number of moving parts in there and you've touched on a couple of the important ones. One is funding costs, and you've seen that we've been more active in the long term debt markets over recent weeks, and we expect that will continue. And so you would expect to see higher wholesale funding costs as we move forward. Liquids. The [Indiscernible] liquidity facility; we're going to see that wind down over the course of the next 12 months. So again, you would expect to see rise in liquids costs. On the other side of the ledger, you'd expect to see continued positive mix changes from continued very strong growth and high [Indiscernible] transaction deposits. So we see some funding mix benefits rising from that.

As activity rebounds and consumer spending increases, which is our expectation over the next 12 months. You might see reversal of the unfavorable mix effect that we've seen on lower consumer finance balances over the last two or three yields. When we take all those things together, we expect either and eventually neutral or broadly offsetting is the best way to describe how we think about that over the course of the next six months in particular. On the -- your second question, Andrew.

That was on -- that whether there's a benefit free funds in addition, and effectively one describing there as the benefit of free funds effect from the rate insensitive deposits. So you'd see that manifest both through the low rate deposits moving -- we netted that off against the assumed switching that you might see to higher deposit products during the rise in rate environment. The other dynamic there is the equity balances which obviously behave like rate insensitive deposits, so that's the second item. So really those first two items of the other benefit free funding.

Andrew Triggs

Thanks, Alan. Just a second question on the other operating income line, it was stronger again than what was a strong previous half. Noted a couple of call out sets around the AIA milestone payment and also hard treasury income, what should we expect for this line going forward, please? You talked to call out a normal half.

Alan Docherty

Yeah, this is on the other income.

Andrew Triggs

Yes.

Alan Docherty

It has been a few a few moving parts in there. I think I'd say that we've had a number of movements with another banking income. And we've had, for example, lower trading income in the current half versus the same half last year. You recall we had very favorable trading conditions in the prior comparative period due to opportunities we had in our precious metals commodities business. And so there has been a headwind on the trading income side. You've also seen headwinds on for example merchant’s income, because it's been less activity with the lockdown restrictions. We've provided fee waivers to many of our merchant customers. And so there's a number of offsetting headwinds.

Yes, we've had some tailwinds as well, but I think if you stand back from it, and look at the other operating income. The net driver underlying all of that has been very strong growth in volume-related fees across home lending, business lending, and deposits. So the underlying franchise momentum has been strong there. Other income, yes, that's a higher than normal half, but there was offsetting headwinds and other line items, I think we need to take it together that was a strong period. We're very pleased with the volume performance.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Andrew. The next question comes from Brian Johnson.

Brian Johnson

Thank you for the opportunity to ask some questions and congratulations on clearly, what is a great result. Alan, two questions from me. The first one is the interest rate risk in the banking book, unsurprisingly kind of thumped you during the period. Can I just get the feel, the move in bond rates that we've had too soon subsequently, should we be thinking in this environment that you get a similar heat on the capital for the interest rate risk in the banking book in the next half year?

Alan Docherty

Yes, thanks, Brian. Yes, certainly swap rates have continued to increase. They haven't increased as much as -- there was a big rate spike at the end of October as you will recall. That was a much larger impact relatively than the rate increases we've seen since the end of the calendar year. There's sort of two opposing dynamics going on there. You obviously have to market the fact that you've got your equity invested over a three-year tractor against a notional one-year tractor. And so in periods of rising rates, that leads to higher interest rate risk in the banking book.

That embedded loss, if you like, amortizes over a period so you'll see this sort of amortization effect of that embedded loss over the course of the next couple of years. Against that, we need to watch what happens with two and three year swap rates. So as you see, they've increased the level since the end of the year that will provide an opposing headwind on IRRBB, so yes, it's certainly a little higher now than it was at the end of the year, but it was a very big move that we've seen in that final calendar quarter so not of the same order and magnitude.

Brian Johnson

The next one is for Matt and I've got to hold back a sense of glee as I ask this question. Just if we have a little bit collapse of a lot of the buy now, pay later evaluations in the previous half, if you would mark-to-market mistake in Klarna up to what you thought market value would be didn't go through cash and went through the statement of comprehensive income. Could we just find out -- and I'm sure it's here somewhere in text but I haven't seen it yet. Could you just run us through what you've done with the Klarna valuation, if anything, in this half year?

Alan Docherty

Yeah, sure.

Brian Johnson

And what is that, build-up?

Matt Comyn

Yes, Alan’s going to give -- I think it's a very modest movement, so you're right. I mean, we'd marked up not sort of cash. I think I'll be trying to take a relatively conservative view and, hence, when we did the right valuation as a pretty sort of movement. As we've seen their performance globally, it's continued to be very strong. So I think we're not -- we still believe that business will perform well both domestically and internationally, but as a [Indiscernible], it was a pretty modest, maybe a $100 million or so reduction in the carrying value on books. Yes, you --

Brian Johnson

And that would -- when we get to the IPO, basically, the big impact over these -- that if you are still down it relates to capital work, that's the impact over rather than a cash earnings impact?

Matt Comyn

That's right.

Brian Johnson

Orders that go back through the cash earnings?

Alan Docherty

No, they go through capital.

Brian Johnson

Okay. Thank you. Hey, what is the value NIM at?

Alan Docherty

[Indiscernible] You find the -- page 106 of the profile announcement, Brian, is probably the best place to see the net loss on investment securities. So that's $84 million after tax. That's the after-tax effect to the revaluation of [Indiscernible], so we have reduced the multiple that we're carrying that although the underlying business has generated much stronger global revenues over the past 6 month period. And so that's moderated than the impact so as Matt says, $100 million net reduction on the very large increase that we put to June.

Brian Johnson

Thank you very much.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Brian. And next question comes from Jon.

Jonathan Mott

Hi, guys. Sorry to hop on about the margin but it's probably worth going into especially given that you did call out more headwinds and tailwinds, the margin must have. Beginning [Indiscernible], when it's expected it to be down. If you look at the shipping quarter, you can estimate that the margin was down about six basis points. That's about 189. And obviously it's called out more of these headwinds. Do you anticipate that the margin will continue to decline at the same rate through the third, and fourth quarter of this year, for ongoing margin declined from a lower starting point or would you expect this margin headwind to basically being that third quarter number -- or in the second quarter number, just given the movement through the period that you had in that first half?

Alan Docherty

Yeah. I mean, we haven't provided the quarterly breakdown. But as you say, you can [Indiscernible] based on the Q1 update and the half-year margins that we've published today. The number that you quartered for that second quarter, I think that's in the ballpark of what we've seen. Now, you know, we've called out what we expect to be the key headwinds over the course of the second half. So the fixed home loan portfolio mix is a really key one, so you can see in our disclosures that the stock mix of fixed home loans start at 8% for the group. Now, we've seen, as I mentioned, very strong December quarter volumes. But given the re-pricing that's been underway over the past few months, we're starting to see the new business flows start to significantly reduce.

We expect for that to continue to reduce over the course of the next few months. But the averaging effect of those loans that we rolled towards the end of the calendar year; you're going to see a full six month impact to that. So I would expect that that 38% average mix number to continue to increase over the course of the next few months. But we wouldn't see an accelerating trend of margin reduction to your point against what we've seen in that second quarter.

Matt Comyn

Yes, Jon, I guess the only thing I'll add, Alan touched on, obviously the swap rate's moving very sharply, and particularly in October. Notwithstanding we've done 5 at the most, maybe the 6 most recently on 4th of Feb, we saw two basis once we could work keeping pace with the swap rates. That's probably the other variables. Here, you'd think most of the volatility in swaps has come through, but that would be the other factor as well, but not not -- it's hard to say it's accelerating, certainly.

Jonathan Mott

Second question on Slide 40, which is -- your has put the same, which is MFI share across over different age brackets. You can say there in the K market, which is 25 to 34 year-old, that you've seen a further flavor in your and if I share as the last 12 months or so. The tables a little permanent them as digitally savvy is already accounting and really should be benefiting from a lower than investment that you've got going through. It's just really that you're loosing out to the brokers as a tax demographic and making the housing market or is it that really they are just a lot more price-sensitive and investment in technology if secondary to props?

Matt Comyn

Jon, thanks for that question. And as you know, we've been publishing this report, the MFi share, over the last seven or eight years. And so depending on the time series and there's a number of different areas where we have increased. But you're quite right when we look at 25 to 34 and you look over that 12-month period. As always with a survey, it's directionally accurate versus maybe precisely inaccurate. It's hard to get perfect [Indiscernible]. There's a few things that we're definitely looking at very closely. One, I know we've mentioned this before, but we definitely think the number has -- the fact that there have been no migrants into the country has hurt us a bit. We typically get about 45% or so share of new migrant accounts.

We looked at our gross and transaction account numbers and balances and engagement with both the app, and we certainly take some positive signs from that. But I guess more importantly, and we look at strategically as you will alluded to, we do think that customers increasingly will, obviously, not only around pros. We still believe that there's people have a preference to consolidate with convenience. But we think it's really important that we can differentiate our offering a lot of the investments that we're making as you rightly indicated both in terms of helping customers track and manage their spend, getting a differentiated proposition and value created in our home buying experience, in our everyday banking and payments and shopping. And so I mean, we'll continue to watch it closely.

We think there's a variety of factors, we're certainly investing against those. It's not clear that it's just price. I think this is perhaps customers have more relationships at that stage, than perhaps they did a decade or so ago. And as we say, particularly that main relationship with a transaction account. We fill it with just as relevant, but obviously we want to make sure that we're broadening and deepening our relationships with customers across the board.

Jonathan Mott

Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Jon. The next question comes from Victor German.

Victor German

Thank you, Mel. Two questions from me. One, I was hoping you could just clarify, Alan, and I appreciate there's some moving parts with other operating income, but it looks like you booked treasury income in the other income line. I'm not sure if you can give us what that contribution was, but maybe at least if you can give us some comments of how this half compares to the average of last three halves or the last three years, I think that will be helpful. And then the second question is on costs. From a short-term perspective, if I look at the second quarter costs number, it's about a $100 million down on first quarter. Do you think that's kind of the right run rate for us to think about as we go into second half or what is it, just sort of managing leap balances and things like that that have impacted?

And then from a longer-term perspective, Matt, be pretty significant views. We've seen some results from U.S. banks that are looking to increase the investment spend substantially over the medium-term. You've been investing quite in your business for a while now. With the change in the interest rate environment and potentially becoming more of a tailwind rather than headwind, do you see the need to invest more in the business? And is there capacity to invest more? Would you share your current investment spend it right, and you're already there, you don't you to increase it from here? Thank you.

Matt Comyn

Why we stopped with the third, Alan, if that works for you. So you have Victor, obviously, watch the international results closely. No plans, and Alan and I had been through this in some detail. If we look at our investment spend, we've increased quite significantly over the last few years. We think that Frank, that investment in the franchise and our offering has paid off and we said that reflected in higher volume cost. We're certainly stabilizing investment spend at this point in time. We'll continue to reconsider that over time, but at the moment, we feel like we've got a good pipeline of new products and services. We're still spending a lot in our regulatory spend, but that's coming down. We think there's opportunities still to invest in greater digitization to help with the medium-term cost outlook.

On your first two questions, Victor, on other income -- no. Treasury performed okay. It wasn't a material impact in the half against the sequential half. You recall that we bought back some debt in the second half, which caused a loss in other income. And so you've got non-recurrence, that loss, which is the reason for the call out from treasury income on the sequential half, but now it's not a material driver in the current half. On the second quarter operating expenses, one of the good things under the same quarter, is lot of our people took away with [Indiscernible] break. And so the annual leave costs of the provision increase that we call in the first quarter, we had a partial reversal of that in the second quarter, so that was probably the key driver there. That's obtained through the tailwind which reversed the headwind in the first quarter. So, we're not beating that, and in terms of the second half.

Victor German

[Indiscernible], better guide for kind of underlying costs for second quarter, wherever it is, or is it just the two?

Matt Comyn

Sorry.

Victor German

What's the data guide for the kind of run rate is at the second quarter -- first quarter of second quarter, the average of the two.

Matt Comyn

Yeah. I think if you take the average of the two because the -- yeah, the annual leap swing factor was a big swing between 1Q, 2Q.

Victor German

Understood. Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Victor. The next question comes from Jarrod Martin.

Jarrod Martin

Thanks, Mel. Thanks, Max and Alan. Look, I know you probably going to regret including Slide 25 in the pack, but it is very useful. Just one question on the medium-term impact. And particularly around the unwind of the TFF, you've got $50 billion of TFF current, sort of three to five year swap rates just above two, so let's call a 2% differential between the current funding rate of 10 basis points, which equates to and keeping the numbers simple here, billion dollars of increased net interest expense or 10 basis points on margin. So is it fair to say that the first couple of rate rises the benefits are likely to be offset by the fact that you're going to refinance the TFF. And you need probably three or four rises before you get some real benefit coming through?

Alan Docherty

It depends on the timing of the rate rises, Jarrod, so base those lots of differences of opinion there. I don't want to add mine to the mix, but yes, you can moderate those changes in cash rate, the timing when they come through. The TFF fund wind. The question there is what's the funding mix that replaces the TFF, so to the extent it's a straight swap of long term wholesale funding for TFF, and you're going to have a significant cost headwind as we've called out. We've got continued strong franchise growth in deposits. And so dependent on the mix of transaction savings in term deposits, that could offset some of that TFF unwind.

We're also running historically, as you can see, very low levels of short-term wholesale funding. So again, there's a decision to make around the short versus long run wholesale funding mix. And then within that, the tenor of the short-term wholesale funding that we run out. So I wouldn't say it's as simple as taking the TFF and applying the differential to the current long-term rate. But certainly it's a headwind over the next two to three years and that's the reason we called out. And not very happy to provide this level of granule additive and I were thinking about it gets I think is helpful to investors on to the market around how we're thinking about it, so hopefully I don't regret the transparency.

Melanie Kirk

The next question comes from Brendan Sproules.

Brendan Sproules

Thanks, Mel, good morning gentlemen. I've got a couple of questions. Firstly, on Slide 26, on your operating expenses, the number of FTAs that you've had to add to the business in the half, quite high. Is there a chance, as volume flow that you can you get a reversal of that in the sense that some of these additional staff costs are temporary, and then I'll have a second question?

A - Matt Comyn

Yes. Thanks, Brendan. Look, I think there's a number of different categories that contributed to the higher FCA. Some of that was related to, as you said, operational volumes. We've added [Indiscernible] as business lenders, but there's also a number of it that have come on, get additional financial [Indiscernible] operations quite a significant numbers, so they're clearly unlocked later reverse in the near term, additional FTA, which is supporting the high changed investment spend. But it's certainly something that we're cognizant of the operating income environment that we're in. Some of the challenges in the near term comes over the medium-term and certainly looking rosy. And so, we're cognizant of that for all environment but. It's not like we could reduce over, choose to reduce the FDA in the non-operational areas. But we're certainly, as we have shown being prepared to invest and we think that's going to recur in terms of our volume growth at the time.

Brendan Sproules

Thank you. And the second question is just on Slide 77, I've got a question about ASB. I mean, it's very strong performance of 22% NPAT. I'm wondering if you could help me understand how mortgage volumes in that business in the last few months have been going. You've had a number of changes with the high swap rate that you show here on the fixed rate costs but also you've had changes in legislation in New Zealand, and you've also had the Central Bank put in some LVR restrictions. So wondering if you can comment on your home loan volumes in recent months. And also, to what extent is the combination of those changes impacting borrowing capacity, for your New Zealand borrowers?

Matt Comyn

Yes, and I'm happy to. If you took a 12-month view clearly, lending volumes have been very strong. You're quite right I think there's a number of different factors that have come together that you’re dampening volumes and probably in some cases, our appetite as well. And so that's I guess a combination as you said of your further restrictions that a triple CFE changes which are equivalent to responsible lending in Australia substantially similar that some slight differences in terms of the implementation around categorization and of course then the phase changes to the tax framework in New Zealand, which I think comes in four or five years.

We definitely think that that's going to have an impact on volumes in credit growth in housing in New Zealand. Given the strength of the housing market, both from a [Indiscernible] as well as credit. [Indiscernible], we don't think that's a bad thing at this point in the cycle; it's all things being considered a good thing for it to moderate over time, but I guess if we've seen in Australia when you have a multitude of factors that come together in a relatively short period of time, that can also cause some short-term disruption and issues. And that's certainly been one of our observations of New Zealand in recent times.

Brendan Sproules

I'm just going to review on how much borrowing capacity has been impacted because in stronger, obviously, when responsible lending shouldn't grow condition changes quite an impact on borrowing capacity expecting a similar upcoming needs dealing from the combination of changes that have happened there?

Matt Comyn

Yeah. It may look take directionally similar, but perhaps not with the same magnitude. I think even if you look back on the experience in the strategy, probably varied by institution both the change impact and the reduction of borrowing capacity. So depends a little bit on the relative starting point of the institution, but there's no question that combination of those factors in implementation. And as we saw here, there's more friction and steps going into the process has definitely caused us some short-term disruption you would expect more like borrowing capacity. But all things being equal, that's the sort of the desired impact provided, it doesn't go too far.

Brendan Sproules

Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Thanks, Brendan. We'll have to take the final question from Andrew Lyons. Andrew.

Andrew Lyons

Thanks, Mel. Morning, Matt and Alan. Just a question on the composition of your costs, which will very well manage in the half and in particular in the second quarter as was noted. Not surprisingly, you've seen a material uplifting in your stuff expenses, as you pointed out, but against that, your occupancy and other expenses were both down about 15% half-over-half and on pace a pay and your outtakes been put down about 5%. So just two questions: 1. Can you perhaps just talk to the sustainability of the cost reductions across those items? And then 2. Just whether your ongoing simplification initiatives can drive these costs lower further, or will they need to be more focused on stuff expenses from here?

Matt Comyn

I'll start and Alan, you add to it. Look at one of the things I could have mentioned went to Brendan's question in terms of higher FTA, has taken on high in some areas, IT-run stuff. And so some of that went in-sourcing activities that were previously outsourced. Specifically, as you said, there's a reduction in property and occupancy; the most substantial component of that was as we've now completed, albeit in a largely remote environment the shift to South Everly, we exited our corporate location in Paramatta.

These are our contributing factors; lower capital works over the period which wouldn't come as a surprise, a slight reduction in the branch networks, slight reduction in our ATM network. Clearly, FTA overall will be a considerable driver of our operational expense going forward and we're just getting that balance right between optimizing where we think the activity should sit and bringing some from a partnership or an external partner, bringing those in-house, investing in volume and better revenue performance, higher change, but also as I said earlier, cognizant of the overall income environment that we're operating in.

Alan Docherty

Yeah, and just very briefly, to add, we were pleased with the ongoing simplification. We budgeted to increase staff in the areas that Matt mentioned. We're really pleased to add staff in terms -- to help with the operational volumes, because they've been so strong. And then the simplification program, yes, so the consolidation of commercial offices, which is seen across both here domestically and internationally. We've continued with that program, so that's a sustainable recurring source of cost benefit, in terms of the saves being made there. And we continue to pursue a number of other productivity initiatives across both FT A and non-FTA line items. So, pleased that that's helped offset the number of those inflation rate, the cost increases that we've seen over the past 12 months.

Andrew Lyons

Thank you.

Melanie Kirk

Thank you, Andrew. And thank you everyone for joining us for this briefing. Please follow up with the Investor Relations team if you have further questions. Thank you for joining us.